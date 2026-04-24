Intellia Therapeutics to Report Topline Data from Global Phase 3 HAELO Clinical Trial of Lonvoguran Ziclumeran in Hereditary Angioedema on April 27, 2026

Intellia Therapeutics to Report Topline Data from Global Phase 3 HAELO Clinical Trial of Lonvoguran Ziclumeran in Hereditary Angioedema on April 27, 2026

  • World's first Phase 3 readout for an in vivo CRISPR gene editing candidate
  • Company to host webcast to discuss data at 8:00 a.m. ET on April 27, 2026

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTLA), a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing medicine leveraging CRISPR gene editing and other core technologies, today announced the company will report topline clinical data from its global Phase 3 HAELO clinical trial of lonvoguran ziclumeran (lonvo-z) in hereditary angioedema (HAE) on Monday, April 27, 2026 and will host a webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the data.

To join the webcast, please visit the Events page of the Investors & Media section on Intellia's website at intelliatx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.

About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTLA) is a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing medicine leveraging CRISPR gene editing and other core technologies. The company's mission is to transform the lives of people with severe diseases by developing and commercializing potentially curative treatments. With deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, Intellia aims to reset the standard for medicine by durably treating the root causes of disease. Learn more at intelliatx.com and follow us @intelliatx.

Investor Contact:
Jason Fredette
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.
jason.fredette@intelliatx.com

Media Contact:
Mike Tattory
Vice President
LifeSci Communications
mtattory@lifescicommunications.com


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