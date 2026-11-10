Intellia Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

Intellia Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTLA), a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing medicine leveraging CRISPR gene editing and other core technologies, today announced that the company will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. GMT 3:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available on the Events page in the Investors & Media section of Intellia's website, www.intelliatx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Intellia's website for approximately 90 days.

About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTLA) is a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing medicine leveraging CRISPR gene editing and other core technologies. The company's mission is to transform the lives of people with severe diseases by developing and commercializing potentially curative treatments. With deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, Intellia aims to reset the standard for medicine by durably treating the root causes of disease. Learn more at intelliatx.com and follow us @intelliatx.

Investor Contact:
Jason Fredette
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.
jason.fredette@intelliatx.com

Media Contact:
Mike Tattory
Vice President
LifeSci Communications
mtattory@lifescicomms.com


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