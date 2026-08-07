Intel Announces Leadership Appointment to Strengthen Customer Engagement and Accelerate Growth

Intel Corporation today announced the appointment of Dean Jarnac as executive vice president and chief sales officer. Jarnac will lead Intel's global sales organization—strengthening Intel's customer relationships and go-to-market execution across its product portfolio, including client, data center, AI, networking, and ASICs.
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Dean Jarnac, Intel executive vice president and chief sales officer
"Customer focus and execution are central to Intel's strategy and future success," said Lip-Bu Tan, Intel CEO. "Dean is a proven leader with deep industry relationships and a strong track record of building high-performance sales organizations. His customer-first mindset, operational discipline, and extensive semiconductor experience will help us deepen customer partnerships and accelerate growth across our business."
Jarnac joins Intel from Marvell, where he served as chief sales officer and was responsible for the company's worldwide sales, field application engineering, and sales operations organizations. Prior to Marvell, Jarnac held senior sales leadership positions at Broadcom and AMD, bringing more than 30 years of experience driving deep customer partnership and growth in the semiconductor industry.
"Intel's technology, talent, and customer relationships position the company for an exciting future," said Jarnac. "I'm honored to join Lip-Bu and the Intel team as we help customers unlock new opportunities with Intel's innovation, while accelerating the company's growth and transformation."
Jarnac will report directly to CEO Lip-Bu Tan and will join Intel in September.
As part of this transition, Greg Ernst will be leaving Intel after 27 years with the company. Intel thanks Greg for his many contributions over nearly three decades of service.
About Intel
Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) designs and manufactures advanced semiconductors that connect and power the modern world. Every day, our engineers create new technologies that enhance and shape the future of computing to enable new possibilities for every customer we serve. Learn more at intel.com .
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