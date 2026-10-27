Intel and Oracle Plan Expanded Collaboration to Support Enterprise and Agentic AI on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Intel and Oracle today announced plans for a multiyear collaboration intended to expand Intel® Xeon®-based computing on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). The collaboration is intended to meet the growing demand for enterprise applications, agentic AI, and inference, and is expected to span current and future Xeon platforms, including planned OCI X14 offerings based on Intel's next-generation server processor codenamed Diamond Rapids .
As more enterprises deploy AI agents at scale, CPUs are becoming increasingly critical for executing applications, managing data movement, orchestrating agentic actions and supporting inference across existing business systems. The expanded collaboration between Intel and Oracle is intended to support additional capacity and planned processor capabilities as customers extend existing enterprise systems with AI, while retaining familiar software environments and operational tooling.
"As AI agents scale, they need processors that can run software, move and secure data, and accelerate inference. Xeon brings together performance and hardware-based confidential computing, giving organizations a trusted, cost-effective foundation for AI at scale," said Kevork Kechichian, executive vice president and general manager, Intel Data Center Group. "Our expanded collaboration with Oracle is intended to combine Intel's multigenerational roadmap with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's technology to help customers put AI to work faster and more cost-effectively."
Building on their decades-long relationship, Intel and Oracle intend to coordinate roadmaps and processor capacity planning to support OCI's expansion. Planned Diamond Rapids-based OCI X14 offerings are expected to bring advances in both AI acceleration and general-purpose computing, including enhanced Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX) with FP8, FP16, and BF16 support for optimized inference software, and Intel Advanced Performance Extensions (APX) to help optimized applications execute with less instruction overhead. Together, these innovations are expected to help organizations integrate AI into existing enterprise environments, with capabilities that support embedding generation, reranking, and smaller-model inference alongside the application services and tools AI agents use.
"Enterprise AI depends on the applications, data, and tools that let an agent complete useful work," said Pradeep Vincent, executive vice president, compute and AI infrastructure, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle. "Our expanded collaboration with Intel is intended to help us grow the compute capacity behind those workloads and support plans to bring enhanced Xeon capabilities to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure through X14. Customers are expected to gain a path to build and scale AI using the enterprise software environments they already rely on."
OCI's current Xeon-based offerings pair Intel compute with built-in AI acceleration, flexible CPU and memory configurations, and Oracle Acceleron networking. Organizations can tailor application services, data processing, and agent execution to their needs while scaling each independently of the accelerators serving larger models. As a result, customers can better match resources to each stage of an AI workflow and manage overall application costs.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding Intel's and Oracle's intentions and expectations regarding an expanded multi-year collaboration between the parties, including statements regarding the benefits and the timing of the intended collaboration and impacts on their respective business and strategy. Words such as "expect," "plan," "intend" and "will" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the parties' intentions and expectations as of the date they were first made and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the parties' control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that transactions contemplated by the intended collaboration may not be completed in a timely manner, or at all, and that the expected benefits, including financial benefits, may not be realized, as well as other risks and uncertainties described in the applicable party's most recently filed Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC.
Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Unless specifically indicated otherwise, the forward-looking statements in this press release are based on the applicable party's management expectations as of the date of this press release, unless an earlier date is specified. The parties do not undertake, and expressly disclaim any duty, to update such statements, whether as a result of new information, new developments, or otherwise, except to the extent that disclosure may be required by law.
Future Product Disclaimer
The preceding is intended to outline our general product direction. It is intended for information purposes only and may not be incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release, and timing of any features or functionality described for Oracle's products remains at the sole discretion of Oracle. This information is for Oracle Cloud offerings and should not be relied upon for On Premise offerings.
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Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) designs and manufactures advanced semiconductors that connect and power the modern world. Every day, our engineers create new technologies that enhance and shape the future of computing to enable new possibilities for every customer we serve. Learn more at intel.com .
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