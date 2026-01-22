Instacart to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 12, 2026

Instacart (NASDAQ: CART) today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results after market close on Thursday, February 12, 2026. The company's fourth quarter 2025 Shareholder Letter will be available on Instacart's Investor Relations website at https:investors.Instacart.com.

Instacart management will also host a conference call to discuss the company's results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, February 12, 2026. To access a live webcast of the call, please visit Instacart's Investor Relations website at https://investors.instacart.com. After the call concludes, a replay will be made available on Instacart's Investor Relations website.

Instacart uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Instacart's Investor Relations website, press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and public webcasts, in addition to following Instacart's blog, which is located at www.instacart.com/company/blog.

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,800 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from nearly 100,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company provides tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

