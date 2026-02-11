Instacart Partners with Lush to Bring Fresh, Handmade Cosmetics to Customers in as Fast as One Hour

Beloved cosmetics brand brings self-care staples to Instacart with same-as-in-store pricing, in time for Valentine's Day Gifting

- Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, and Lush Cosmetics, one of the most recognizable cosmetics retailers in North America and the pioneer in fresh and handmade beauty, today announced a new partnership to offer same-day delivery in as fast as one hour from 250 stores across the US and Canada. People shopping Lush on Instacart will have access to more than 600 products available with same-as-in-store pricing*.

Whether it's a last-minute gift, a self-care pick-me-up, or a favorite daily essential, customers can now shop Lush's signature assortment - including cult-favorite bath bombs, fresh face masks, body scrubs, shampoo bars, and more - all delivered straight to their door with the speed and convenience of Instacart.

"We're always looking for meaningful ways to bring even more convenience to people who shop with Instacart," said Blake Wallace, Vice President of Retail Partnerships at Instacart. "By teaming up with Lush, we're helping people bring fresh, handmade essentials straight to their door - perfect for gifting, stocking up, surprising a loved one with some self-care for Valentine's Day, or all year round."

"Lush prioritizes fresh, high-quality, and sustainably harvested ingredients to provide exceptional products to our customers," said Raman Khtaria, Head of Digital Operations at Lush Cosmetics North America. "With Instacart, we're expanding customers' accessibility to Lush's handmade product inventions, making them easier to access than ever before."

Ahead of Valentine's Day, people can get a variety of Lush's seasonal and best-selling items delivered straight to their doorsteps through Instacart, including fan favorites like the Ultrabland Facial Cleanser, Super Milk Leave-In Hair Primer, and limited edition Valentine's Day offerings, like the Sweetheart Bath Bomb and the Love Bug Scrubee.

Lush Cosmetics joins more than 1,800 national and local retail banners on the Instacart App, spanning grocery, beauty, pet, household, and wellness categories. To begin shopping from Lush for same-day delivery, customers across the U.S. can visit https://www.instacart.com/store/lush/storefront or download the Instacart App on their mobile device.

About Instacart
Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,800 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from nearly 100,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

About Lush:
Since 1995, Lush has been driven by innovation and ethics. Creators of pioneering beauty products, one of Lush's most well-known creations is the bath bomb. Invented in 1989 by Lush Co-Founder Mo Constantine in her garden shed, bath bombs have become a global sensation – all hand pressed in Lush's own manufacturing sites across the world, Lush sold over 21.2 million last year. A beauty company with a campaigning heart, Lush is on a mission to create a product for every need and a cosmetic revolution to save the planet. The ultimate goal is to leave the world 'Lusher than we found it'. Today, Lush operates in 52 countries with over 850 shops, 38 websites shipping worldwide and a global network of native apps, broadcasting channels and digital communities in over 30 languages.

*Fees apply. Item prices reflect the average in-store prices in your area provided by the retailer. Items on sale in the store may not be on sale through the Instacart platform.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/instacart-partners-with-lush-to-bring-fresh-handmade-cosmetics-to-customers-in-as-fast-as-one-hour-302683973.html

SOURCE Maplebear Inc. dba Instacart

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2026/11/c6301.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

instacart cart nasdaq-cart
CART
The Conversation (0)
National Safety Council Releases New Report on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Workplace Injury Prevention

National Safety Council Releases New Report on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Workplace Injury Prevention

Research paper examines why diversity, equity and inclusion should be a foundational element of musculoskeletal disorder prevention and provides equitable solutions to minimize worker risks While efforts have been made in recent years to increase workplace safety through regulations, innovative... Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Expands Offering to Ecommerce Imagery: Unveils Cutting-Edge 3D Model-AI Photo Rendering Services, Transforming 2D Photos into Dynamic Product Visuals

Nextech3D.ai Expands Offering to Ecommerce Imagery: Unveils Cutting-Edge 3D Model-AI Photo Rendering Services, Transforming 2D Photos into Dynamic Product Visuals

New ecommerce expansion with AI 3D-Photography Tools Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a patented 2D-3D Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier (Patent #11,948,248) for Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, Wesfarmers Group ``Bunnings" (Australia's largest listed company) and other major... Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Releasing New 3D GPT-AI For Toggle3D.ai The "All-IN-ONE 3D Platform"

Nextech3D.ai Releasing New 3D GPT-AI For Toggle3D.ai The "All-IN-ONE 3D Platform"

Launching Several Enhanced AI Productivity ToolsContent Management of 3D models (3D Cloud)New EXPANDED Generative AI texturing libraryAI 3D Mesh Search EngineJoin the CEO Livestreams TODAY April 4 showcasing NEW AI TechnologyNextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a patented 2D-3D... Keep Reading...

Aurora Celebrates Summer with New Innovation Launching Across Canada

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Additions to product lineup include snackable edibles, bold flavoured vapes, signature hash and an original flower strain Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, is launching a fresh lineup of innovative products, available... Keep Reading...
TerrAscend Celebrates the Opening of its Fifth Cookies Dispensary in Michigan

TerrAscend Celebrates the Opening of its Fifth Cookies Dispensary in Michigan

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that its subsidiary, Gage Cannabis Co. ("Gage") recently launched sales at its new flagship cannabis provisioning center in Oxford, Michigan . Located at 450... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Red Metal Resources Closes Second and Final Tranche of Financing

Standard Uranium Initiates Winter Drill Program at Corvo Uranium Project, Southeast Athabasca Basin

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 11.0 Metres of 1.05% Ni, 0.33% Cu Including 2.0 Metres of 4.79% Ni, 1.25% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference February 12, 2025

Related News

silver-investing

Ten Bodies Found as Mexico Probes January Kidnapping at Vizsla Silver Site

base-metals-investing

Red Metal Resources Closes Second and Final Tranche of Financing

energy-investing

Standard Uranium Initiates Winter Drill Program at Corvo Uranium Project, Southeast Athabasca Basin

base-metals-investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 11.0 Metres of 1.05% Ni, 0.33% Cu Including 2.0 Metres of 4.79% Ni, 1.25% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

precious-metals-investing

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference February 12, 2025

precious-metals-investing

Mayfair Gold Presents the Initial Results from the 2025 Grade Control Drilling Program at the Fenn-Gib Project

precious-metals-investing

Halcones Precious Metals Announces Approval of Warrants Extension