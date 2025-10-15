Instacart Launches New Business Features Across Retailer E-Commerce Sites

Woodman's Markets among retailers that are taking advantage of new business features directly on their Instacart-powered retail storefront solutions

Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced that a new, full suite of business features are now available across the company's white-label e-commerce solutions: Storefront and Storefront Pro retailers including Woodman's Markets are already leveraging these capabilities to better support business customers, such as restaurants, offices, healthcare facilities, and schools, directly through their e-commerce websites and apps. These features have been available on Instacart App for Instacart Business customers, and Instacart is now bringing the best of these features to all Storefront and Storefront Pro retailers.

"Instacart is committed to building a best-in-class e-commerce platform that helps retailers grow their online business," said Ryan Hamburger, Vice President of Retail Partnerships at Instacart. "Expanding business features to retailers' customers on their sites is part of our ongoing investment in enhancing retailer sites with tools that deliver added value and unlock new revenue from business customers. With more than one million business customers who have ordered from Instacart in the past year¹, we're making it easier for retailers to capture more of this growing demand."

Business features enable organizations to place bulk orders and manage team-based purchasing. Now, those refined capabilities have expanded to Storefront and Storefront Pro. These new features include:

  • Bulk ordering: Businesses can shop by the case to simplify large-scale purchases.
  • Multi-user management: Teams can be set up with customizable permissions for roles like admins, buyers, and approvers.
  • Account oversight: A customer-facing dashboard helps businesses manage order activity and spend.
  • Shopping guides: Streamlined workflows make it easier for team members to find frequently ordered or recommended items.
  • Controls and reconciliation: Business managers can set spend limits, approve order workflows, and export bulk receipts for recordkeeping.
  • Instacart+ Sharing benefits: Businesses can share their Instacart+ subscription across team members and earn 2% cash back on orders over $250 placed with Instacart+ benefits applied.

Hundreds of retailers across the Instacart Platform have adopted these capabilities to serve a wide range of business customers. URM Cash & Carry, a business resource for grocery products, will be launching on the Instacart App to reach businesses that utilize the business features available on Instacart Business.

Storefront and Storefront Pro is part of the Instacart Platform, a suite of enterprise-grade technologies, designed for retailers of all sizes to power their own online and in store shopping experiences. Instacart Business complements these solutions by providing real-time access to fresh foods, ingredients, and supplies helping companies reduce stockouts and streamline procurement, and operate more efficiently. Since launching in 2023, Instacart Business has helped more than one million business customers simplify their ordering operations.

To learn more about Instacart Storefront and Storefront Pro, visit: https://www.instacart.com/company/retailer-platform/storefronts.

To learn more about Instacart Business, visit: https://www.instacart.com/business.

About Instacart
Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,800 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from nearly 100,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

¹ Based on completed orders by customers with a business profile or using a business credit card.

