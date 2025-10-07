Instacart Announces First End-to-End Retail Media Solution on TikTok

Instacart becomes the first retail media partner to enable targeting and closed-loop measurement directly within TikTok Ads Manager
Instacart (Nasdaq: CART) announced a new integration with TikTok that enables select CPG advertisers to tap into its first-party retail media data to enhance campaign targeting, drive seamless product purchases, and measure performance—all within TikTok Ads Manager.
This new integration marks a milestone for retail media innovation, making Instacart the first retail media network (RMN) to offer advertisers end-to-end capabilities natively on TikTok. This includes direct access to high-intent audience segments, dynamic grocery selection, and closed-loop measurement on campaign performance.
With this partnership, select TikTok CPG advertisers will soon be able to:
- Target smarter using Instacart audience segments designed to reach consumers with high purchase intent
- Enhance shoppable formats via TikTok's Smart+ campaigns, now integrated with Instacart grocery selection data
- Measure daily campaign performance directly within TikTok Ads Manager using Instacart conversion data
"This partnership is grounded in helping CPG brands meet consumers at the moment of inspiration to drive action," said Ali Miller , General Manager of Advertising at Instacart . "By bringing our rich, first-party retail media data to TikTok, we're empowering brands to reach the right consumer, optimize their campaigns in real-time, drive attributable sales, and deliver truly seamless commerce experiences where people are spending their time."
"At TikTok, we're committed to helping businesses grow by connecting them with audiences ready to discover and act," said Lorry Destainville, Global Head of Product Partnerships at TikTok . "Through our partnership with Instacart, more brands can reach customers at the exact moment of inspiration, whether they're ready to stock up on groceries or motivated to try a new item."
As part of the collaboration, Instacart is integrating its purchase and grocery selection data directly into TikTok Ads Manager. This includes:
- Audience Data: Supports better ad performance by reaching consumers most likely to convert.
- Grocery Selection Data: Powers shoppable ad formats that connect TikTok users to specific Instacart product pages.
- Conversion Data: Allows brands to assess and optimize performance with closed-loop measurement on purchases.
Today's TikTok announcement is the latest addition to the growing Instacart advertising ecosystem, which brings its first-party retail media data and closed-loop measurement to the platforms and places where people spend time and make shopping decisions. That includes the Instacart Marketplace, 240+ grocery e-commerce sites powered by its ad technology, in-store Caper Carts, and off-platform with strategic partnerships like TikTok.
With over 7,500 active brands and 1,800 retail partners in its ecosystem, Instacart is helping marketers cut through fragmentation and complexity. Rather than build bespoke strategies across fragmented retail networks, advertisers can tap into Instacart's retail media data wherever they're already buying media, bringing consistent, high-intent reach to platforms like streaming TV, search, and social discovery.
TikTok's mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. The platform has 180M+ monthly active users in the US 1 and 87% of TikTok users take action after seeing videos/ads on TikTok 2 . TikTok is driving commerce everywhere: online, offline, and everywhere in between, reaching consumers wherever and however they choose to shop. 73% of users globally feel a deeper connection to brands on TikTok than on other sites/apps they use 3 .
About Instacart
Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America , works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,800 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from nearly 100,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com . Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.
|
1
|
TikTok Internal Data, January 2024
|
2
|
TikTok Marketing Science US Media Consumption Study 2024
|
3
|
TikTok Marketing Science US Media Consumption Study 2024
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/instacart-announces-first-end-to-end-retail-media-solution-on-tiktok-302576973.html
SOURCE Maplebear Inc. dba Instacart