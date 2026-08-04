InPlay Oil Corp. Confirms Monthly Dividend for August 2026

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSX: IPO,OTC:IPOOF) (OTCQX: IPOOF) ("InPlay" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share payable on August 31, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2026. The monthly cash dividend is expected to be designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian federal and provincial income tax purposes.

InPlay Oil logo

About InPlay Oil Corp.

InPlay is a junior oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in Alberta focused on light oil production. The company operates long-lived, low-decline properties with drilling development and enhanced oil recovery potential as well as undeveloped lands with exploration possibilities. The common shares of InPlay trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IPO and the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol IPOOF.

www.inplayoil.com

SOURCE InPlay Oil Corp.

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