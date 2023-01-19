BriaCell Announces Positive End of Phase II Meeting with the FDA for Bria-IMT Combination in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

Base MetalsInvesting News

Inomin Achieves 99% Magnesium Extraction from Beaver Core Testing

Inomin Achieves 99% Magnesium Extraction from Beaver Core Testing

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") reports that metallurgical test work for the extraction of magnesium from the 2021 Beaver drill core samples achieved recoveries of 99% using hydrochloric acid (HCl) leaching. The metallurgical test results demonstrate the ability to extract a very high level of magnesium utilizing conventional processing. The positive test results are an important milestone for the Company's Beaver-Lynx critical minerals property, an emerging magnesium-nickel-chromium-cobalt discovery located in south-central British Columbia.

Highlights of Metallurgical Test Work:

  • Drill core samples contain significant amounts of magnesium in the form of magnesite and brucite.
  • Hydrometallurgical processing tested two leaching options: HCl and high-pressure CO2.
  • HCl leaching was effective in extracting 99% of magnesium from whole ore and after floatation.
  • High pressure CO2 leach testing reported 40% recovery as magnesium carbonate.
  • Up to 58% of total nickel was extracted by flotation.
  • It is expected that optimization of extraction techniques will increase recoveries.

An 8-metre interval of drill core, composed of four contiguous samples from drill hole B21-02, was sent to SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS") for metallurgical testing for the recovery of magnesium. SGS completed scoping level tests for flotation, hydrochloric acid (HCl) leaching, high-pressure carbonic acid leaching (HPAL), as well as scoping level crystallization test work. Crushed drill core samples averaging up to 38.3% MgO were used for the studies.

The highest recovery rates came from the HCl leach tests with approximately 99% of the magnesium extracted. HCl leaching also recovered 95% of the iron and between 52% - 58% of the nickel. The HCl tests were performed at a temperature of 85°C, a hydrochloric acid concentration of 50% HCl, and a retention time of 3 hours. These conditions are similar to conditions Alliance Magnesium applies to leach magnesium from serpentine ore and asbestos tailings in their projects. Alliance Magnesium produces pure magnesium ingots, mainly used by aluminum producers.

Inomin's Beaver property is similar in composition to West High Yield Resources Ltd.'s Record Ridge magnesium-bearing serpentine deposit in southern British Columbia. A 24 November 2022 pre-feasibility study for their property describes robust project mining economics based on hydrochloric acid (HCl) leaching of magnesium from serpentine.

The 2021 drill program at Beaver intersected extensive intervals of magnesium mineralization over a large 5.7-kilimetre long strike length with all completed holes intersecting greater than 20% magnesium content. Given recent magnesium metal prices of approximately US$3,500 per tonne, the valuation of the rock at Beaver is quite significant. With the benefit of understanding the metallurgy of Beaver project mineralization as it relates to expected recoveries from any future mining, the next phase of exploration will work towards defining a resource on the Beaver block as well as testing the Lynx block to ascertain whether mineralization is consistent with that found at Beaver.

John Gomez, President of MINE comments, "The excellent HCl recovery results are another important achievement for Beaver. The results go a long way towards de-risking a key aspect of the project and provide a strong mandate to continue to drill test Beaver to define the extent of the high-grade magnesium and nickel, chromium, and cobalt. Furthermore, the resurgence in the industry of magnesium metal production by electrolysis, and the synergy between magnesium extraction and carbon sequestration, are an opportunity to establish a sustainable magnesium value chain. We have the right metals at the right time."

Beaver-Lynx - a Major Critical Minerals Discovery

Inomin's inaugural drilling 2021 program at Beaver generated a major discovery of high-grade magnesium and other critical minerals, primarily nickel, chromium, and cobalt. The Company's drill discovery intersected substantial near-surface mineralization in all drill holes.Furthermore, all holes ended in mineralizationleaving the discoveries open to extension at depth.

Drillhole B21-02 intersected 252.1 metres (827 feet) grading 20.6% magnesium with nickel, chromium, and cobalt. B21-02 is the longest mineralized hole ever drilled at Beaver, and the first-ever drilling in the Spur zone, one of four mineralized zones on the eastern side of the property covering a 7-kilometre-long strike length.

The 13,610-hectare Lynx area is geologically similar to Beaver with even larger mineral targets as defined by magnetics data. Although a ground magnetics survey completed on the Lynx block in 2022 developed a number of areas for testing, no drilling has been completed to date.

The Beaver-Lynx property is ideally located in south-central British Columbia, 50 kilometres from the town of Williams Lake and just 15-kilometres east of the Gibraltar project, a large, open-pit, mining operation grading approximately 0.27% copper equivalent. Inomin's property is easily accessible by good all-season roads with nearby hydro-electric power. The Company owns a 100% interest in the project with no royalties.

Conference Participation

Inomin will be participating at Mines and Money in Miami February 23 - 24, 2023, and at PDAC (booth #2751) in Toronto March 5 - 8, 2023.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines is focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties with strong potential to host significant resources, especially critical minerals, as well as gold and silver projects. Inomin trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MINE. For more information visit www.inominmines.com and follow us on Twitter @InominMines.

On behalf of the board of Inomin Mines:

Inomin Mines Inc.
Per: "John Gomez"
President and CEO

For more information please contact:

John Gomez
Tel. 604.566.8703
info@inominmines.com

Inomin Mines Director, L. John Peters, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by NI43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151797

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Inomin MinesTSXV:MINEBase Metals Investing
MINE:CA
Inomin Mines (TSXV:MINE)

Inomin Mines


Keep reading...Show less
Inomin Expands Beaver-Lynx Critical Minerals Project

Inomin Expands Beaver-Lynx Critical Minerals Project

Scoping Test Work Underway

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") reports it has staked 1,516 hectares of mineral claims to enlarge the Company's Beaver-Lynx critical minerals project to 22,436 hectares. The new claims were acquired to cover prospective magnetic targets identified by airborne surveys.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tests Demonstrate Carbon Capture Potential of Inomin's Beaver Critical Minerals Project

Tests Demonstrate Carbon Capture Potential of Inomin's Beaver Critical Minerals Project

Property's Magnesium-rich Composition Key for Greenhouse Gas Mitigation

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") is pleased to report positive initial test results demonstrating the potential for carbon capture and storage at its Beaver critical minerals project (magnesium-nickel-chromium-cobalt) in south-central British Columbia. The tests, carried-out by researchers at the University of British Columbia ("UBC"), demonstrate that samples from the Company's 2021 critical mineral discovery, contain key minerals that sequester carbon dioxide (CO2.) from the atmosphere.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Inomin Completes Ground Magnetic Survey at Lynx Nickel Property Generating Numerous Drill Targets

Inomin Completes Ground Magnetic Survey at Lynx Nickel Property Generating Numerous Drill Targets

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") reports completion of a ground magnetics survey on the Lynx property, generating numerous drill targets. Approximately 171 line-kilometres (kms) of magnetic readings were taken across two grids encompassing the Bear and a portion of the Skulow zones, two large 2 x 3 km nickel targets (Figure 1).

As at Inomin's Beaver property, where the Company reported on March 29, 2022 a significant discovery of critical minerals including magnesium, nickel, and cobalt, ground magnetics have delineated multiple linear features extending up to 1.5 kms in length. These strong magnetic structures - typically associated with mineralization - will be used for drill targeting. Given the geologic and mineral similarities, the Company anticipates Lynx hosting potentially comparable nickel and magnesium grades as at Beaver.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Inomin Identifies Previously Unreported High-Grade Magnesium and Nickel Values in Historical Drill Holes at Beaver Including 100.6 Meters of 21.5% Magnesium and 0.14% Nickel

Inomin Identifies Previously Unreported High-Grade Magnesium and Nickel Values in Historical Drill Holes at Beaver Including 100.6 Meters of 21.5% Magnesium and 0.14% Nickel

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce previously unreported significant magnesium (Mg) grades from historical 2014 drilling on the Beaver property. Highlights include BN14-23 which reported 100.6 meters (m) at an average grade of 21.5% Mg with 0.14% Ni (nickel). These holes were drilled in the Skelton and Ring zones - not drill tested by Inomin in the 2021 drilling campaign - as well as the North Lobe zone. The historic results, combined with the newly released 2021 drill results, demonstrate that high-grade magnesium mineralization is widespread at Beaver. The 2014 drill core is on the property and additional sampling will be completed on these holes during the upcoming 2022 field season.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Inomin Sets the Record Straight

Inomin Sets the Record Straight

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") is responding to misleading comments and statements made by newsletter writer, John Kaiser ("Kaiser"), publisher of Kaiser Research Online. In Mr. Kaiser's blog and podcast of March 31, he made a number of inaccurate and misleading remarks about the Company's March 29th announcement ("News Release") reporting drill results from Inomin's Beaver critical minerals property discovery. Mr. Kaiser's remarks contributed to a sell-off in the Company's shares, with the stock closing down 29.5% on March 31.

A few of John Kaiser's False and Misleading Remarks:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Named to 2023 OTCQX Best 50

Barksdale Named to 2023 OTCQX Best 50

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2023 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2023 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals

Pampa Metals Announces the Discontinuation of Exploration Partnership Agreement

Pampa Metals Corporation ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM) advises that the exploration partnership agreement between Pampa Metals and VerAI Discoveries Inc (VerAI) detailed in a February 1, 2022 news release, has been discontinued in order to allow the Company to focus on the drill testing of its priority Block 4 target. The Company's decision does not reflect on the potential of the targets defined by VerAI's proprietary technology but was taken in response to current market conditions and the need to focus the Company's resources more narrowly

ABOUT PAMPA METALS

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hispania Resources

Hispania Resources Announces the Preparation of its Three-Year Exploration Program at Las Herrerias, on the Puebla de la Reina Property in Spain

Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or the "Company") is pleased to update its plans for the coming year and prepares for its exploration program at the Puebla de la Reina ("PBR") property, Las Herrerias permit, for the next three years. This program consists of surface exploration, geophysics, surface sampling and diamond drilling across the property, which is located in a mining friendly jurisdiction in Southern Spain.

During the second half of the year, as travel opened up, Hispania's team met with regional government officials as well as the local Mayor in PBR to update on the company's plans going forward. The Mayor was appreciative and supportive of the Company's work during the COVID-19 pandemic, and was looking forward to more work in the area going forward. This continued through the back half of the year and after meeting with Government officials in Extremadura in the 3rd quarter of the year, "we presented the work program for Herrerias to the mining authorities and are pleased that it has been recommended for implementation," commented Norm Brewster, CEO of Hispania. The Company expects to begin this work program during the second quarter of 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Copper Development Corporation Completes 134 line-km Titan 160 DCIP and MT Survey Over the Lordsburg Property, New Mexico

American Copper Development Corporation Completes 134 line-km Titan 160 DCIP and MT Survey Over the Lordsburg Property, New Mexico

American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ADCX) ("ACDC" or the "‎‎Company") is pleased to report preliminary results from a 134 line-km 3D Titan 160 DC resistivityinduced polarization (DCIP) and Magnetotellurics (MT) survey. The survey was completed across 16 lines (13 N-S and 3 E-W) by Quantec Geoscience over the Company's flagship Lordsburg property in southwestern New Mexico (see map in appendix).

The purpose of the survey is to provide property-wide deep chargeability, resistivity, and magnetotelluric information at the Lordsburg property with the intent to help identify porphyry and/or skarn style mineralization targets. The DCIP provides information to depths of 700m and greater with the MT resistivity providing information to depths of up to 2km. Quantec conducted this high-resolution survey between August 2022 and January 2023. The Company is currently working with our contractors on 3D data inversions of both the DCIP and MT surveys and expect to have those results completed by February.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Reports 0.90% Copper over 22.90 meters and 2.09% copper over 6.10 meters On the Ringarooma Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Reports 0.90% Copper over 22.90 meters and 2.09% copper over 6.10 meters On the Ringarooma Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2022 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Extends Colorado SW Zone Along Strike with Two Holes Intersecting Gold Mineralization over a 200m Drill Length Including 1.1 g/t Au over 83.8m, 1.3 g/t Au over 58.0, and 0.8 g/t Au over 98.0m, at Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Extends Colorado SW Zone Along Strike with Two Holes Intersecting Gold Mineralization over a 200m Drill Length Including 1.1 g/t Au over 83.8m, 1.3 g/t Au over 58.0, and 0.8 g/t Au over 98.0m, at Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide assay results for drill holes FCG22-26 to FCG22-28 that continue to demonstrate significant intervals of gold mineralization and have extended the Colorado SW zone towards the southeast in the Central Area of the Fondaway Canyon project, Nevada.

Key Highlights Colorado SW Gold Zone

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Delivers Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate and Lithium Hydroxide to Battery Manufacturers in Japan and South Korea

Marquee Completes Sale Of 30% Interest In The Werner Lake Cobalt Project To High-Tech Metals Limited

Nano One Provides Progress Update on the Successful Integration of Candiac LFP Operation

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Prototype Launch of Jupiter 1.0, a Powerful Fuel Cell System for Homes and Small Buildings, and Management Update

Related News

Gold Investing

Supplementary Announcement In Relation To The BHP Xplor Program

Lithium Investing

Reung Kiet Lithium Project Metallurgical Test-Work Results

Lithium Investing

Charger Resumes Drilling At The Medcalf Spodumene Discovery

Lithium Investing

Ioneer Permitting Violation

Copper Investing

Large Extension Of High-Grade Copper And Zinc Mineralisation

Agriculture Investing

Agriculture Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Potash and Phosphate in 2023

Aluminum Investing

Aluminum Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Aluminum in 2023

×