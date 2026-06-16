Innovotech Inc. Announces CFO Transition and Reports 2026 Annual General Meeting Result

(TheNewswire)
Edmonton, Alberta June 16, 2026 - TheNewswire Innovotech Inc. (TSXV: IOT,OTC:IOTCF; OTCQB: IOTCF) ("Innovotech" or the "Company"), a life sciences services and technology company focused on applied microbiology, analytical chemistry, and regulated laboratory services, announces a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) transition and the results of its 2026 Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). Bernard Grobbelaar has concluded his tenure as Chief Financial Officer, and Craig Kalvin has been appointed as the Company's new CFO, effective immediately.
Mr. Grobbelaar has served as CFO during a period of significant development for Innovotech, including the acquisition and integration of Keystone Labs and the strengthening of the Company's financial infrastructure. The Company thanks Mr. Grobbelaar for his contributions and leadership and wishes him well in his future endeavours. His work has helped position Innovotech for its next phase of growth.
The Board welcomes Mr. Kalvin, who brings extensive experience in financial leadership, including serving as CFO for a major mining company and several high-growth technology companies. He has strong experience in IFRS reporting, governance, and financial planning, and has supported companies through periods of growth, transition, and operational scaling.
Craig Milne, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We thank Bernard for his dedication and the important role he has played in building a strong financial foundation for Innovotech. We are very pleased to welcome Craig Kalvin as our new CFO. Craig will bring fresh leadership around our financial discipline. As we continue our transformation, we believe his judgement and pragmatism will be critical in translating strategy into disciplined execution and long‑term value creation."
Shareholders voted in favor of all matters, which included the re-election of James Timourian, Karen Farkas, David Tam, Julie Wright, Brad Clark, Arden Tse, and Craig Milne as directors of the Company. Shareholders approved the appointment of D&H Group LLP as the Company auditors for the next fiscal year and continued the Omnibus Security Based Compensation Plan first adopted in 2024.
Additionally, the Board is pleased to appoint Mr. Tse as Vice Chair of the Board.
Innovotech Inc. is an established and scaling life sciences services and technology company specializing in contract research, analytical, and microbial testing within regulated healthcare markets. The Company is a recognized leader in biofilm science and antimicrobial testing and provides advanced laboratory services supporting medical device, pharmaceutical, and industrial product development. Innovotech combines deep scientific expertise with proprietary methodologies and products, including its widely used MBEC Assay® platform for high-throughput antimicrobial and antibiotic testing. Operating through ISO-certified and GMP-accredited laboratories, Innovotech supports clients across multiple sectors and geographies, delivering reliable, decision-enabling data aligned with regulatory expectations such as those of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada. Learn more at https://www.innovotech.ca.
Craig Milne, CEO Innovotech Inc.
+1-604-239-1819 craig.milne@innovotech.ca
This document may contain forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties that cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from past results and those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such risks or uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the regulatory environment including the difficulty of predicting regulatory outcomes; changes in the value of the Canadian dollar; the Company's reliance on a small number of customers including government organizations; fluctuations in operating results; government policies or actions; progress and cost of clinical trials; reliance on key strategic relationships; uncertainty related to intellectual property protection and potential costs associated with its defense; the Company's exposure to lawsuits and other matters beyond the control of management. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should management's assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly make or update any forward- looking statements, except as required by applicable law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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