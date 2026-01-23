Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Tax Treatment of 2025 Distributions

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP) (NYSE: IIPR) today announced the tax treatment of its 2025 distributions as follows:

Security Description: Common Stock
CUSIP: 45781V101
Ticker Symbol: IIPR

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Total
Distribution
Per Share

Allocable
to 2025

Taxable
Ordinary
Dividend

Return of
Capital

Long-Term
Capital Gain

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain

Section
199A
Dividend (1)

12/31/2024

01/15/2025

$1.900000

$1.070000

$0.970900

$0.099100

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.970900

03/31/2025

04/15/2025

$1.900000

$1.900000

$1.724100

$0.175900

$0.000000

$0.000000

$1.724100

06/30/2025

07/15/2025

$1.900000

$1.900000

$1.724100

$0.175900

$0.000000

$0.000000

$1.724100

09/30/2025

10/15/2025

$1.900000

$1.900000

$1.724100

$0.175900

$0.000000

$0.000000

$1.724100

Totals

$7.600000

$6.770000

$6.143200

$0.626800

$0.000000

$0.000000

$6.143200

Security Description: 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
CUSIP: 45781V200
Ticker Symbol: IIPR PR A

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Total
Distribution
Per Share

Allocable
to 2025

Taxable
Ordinary
Dividend

Return of
Capital

Long-Term
Capital Gain

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain

Section
199A
Dividend (1)

03/31/2025

04/15/2025

$0.562500

$0.562500

$0.510400

$0.052100

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.510400

06/30/2025

07/15/2025

$0.562500

$0.562500

$0.510400

$0.052100

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.510400

09/30/2025

10/15/2025

$0.562500

$0.562500

$0.510400

$0.052100

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.510400

Totals

$1.687500

$1.687500

$1.531200

$0.156300

$0.000000

$0.000000

$1.531200

(1)

These amounts are a subset of, and included in, Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts.

As previously disclosed by IIP on January 27, 2025 in its press release announcing the tax treatment of 2024 dividends, the common stock distribution with a record date of December 31, 2024 was a split-year distribution, with $0.83 allocable to 2024 for federal income tax purposes and $1.07 allocable to 2025 for federal income tax purposes. The preferred stock distribution with a record date of December 31, 2024 was all allocable to 2024 for federal income tax purposes.

IIP did not incur any foreign taxes in 2025. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of IIP's distributions.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties and life science real estate. Additional information is available at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com .

Company Contact:
David Smith
Chief Financial Officer
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.
(858) 997-3332

