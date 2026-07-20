Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP) (NYSE: IIPR) announced today it will report its second quarter 2026 results after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, August 3, 2026.
Management will host an investor conference call at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, to discuss the company's financial results and operations for the quarter.
The call will be available through a live audio webcast at the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com , or live by calling 1-833-461-5787 (domestic) or 1-585-542-9983 (international) and asking to be joined to the Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. conference call. The complete webcast will be archived for 1 year on the company's website. The webcast replay will be posted in the Investor Relations section of www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com .
About Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties and life science real estate. Additional information is available at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com .
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Company Contact:
David Smith
Chief Financial Officer
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.
(858) 997-3332