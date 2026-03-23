Ingredion Announces Retirement of Gregory B. Kenny, Director, and Names Siobhán Talbot to Board of Directors

Ingredion Announces Retirement of Gregory B. Kenny, Director, and Names Siobhán Talbot to Board of Directors

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions for food, beverage and industrial applications, today announced the retirement of long-serving board member Gregory B. Kenny, effective immediately, and the appointment of Siobhán Talbot to its board of directors, effective April 1.

"For more than 21 years, Greg served as an insightful leader providing experienced counsel both as board member and chairman," said Jim Zallie, chairman, president and CEO. "His experience across manufacturing, healthcare, finance and economic policy has been invaluable. The entire board joins me in thanking Greg for his many contributions and wishing him well in retirement."

Talbot was elected to fill the vacancy created by Kenny's retirement.

"I am extremely pleased to welcome Siobhán to the board of directors of Ingredion," said Zallie. "She brings deep global leadership expertise across the food and ingredients industries, as well as consumer-facing businesses and large-scale operations. Her perspective as a CEO, CFO and board director will meaningfully strengthen our strategic thinking as we continue to create long-term value for shareholders."

"We're excited to have Siobhán join the board," said Victoria Reich, lead director. "She brings a rare combination of financial leadership, global operating experience and consumer insight that will enrich our boardroom conversations and strengthen our oversight."

Talbot served in various roles at Glanbia plc over the course of 31 years, including group managing director, chief executive officer and board director. As Glanbia's first-ever female CEO, and only the second female CEO of an Irish-listed company, she led global expansion efforts, transforming the organization into the world's leading sports nutrition company while nearly doubling revenue.

Glanbia is a Euronext Dublin and London-listed multinational nutrition company.

Talbot currently serves as a director of CRH plc, a NYSE-listed multinational building materials and solutions provider, and is a member of its audit committee.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2025 annual net sales of approximately $7.2 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACTS:

Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242

Media: Rick Wion, 708-209-6323


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