Infosys Collaborates with Telenor Shared Services to Modernize its HR Operations with a new Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management Solution

Aims to standardize HR processes, enhance employee productivity and experience

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced its collaboration with Telenor Shared Services (TSS), a global business services organization that provides systems, services, and support to Telenor Group. Infosys will help TSS standardize HR processes, enhance employee productivity and experience through implementation of Oracle Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM). This collaboration highlights Infosys' deep expertise in Oracle Cloud HCM implementations and its commitment to delivering digital transformation solutions that improve HR performance and operational efficiency for the telecom industry.

Through this collaboration, Infosys will help TSS streamline HR operations and unify its Human Capital Management, Financial Management, Supply Chain Management, and Projects Portfolio Management on a single platform. The resulting end-to-end digital integration will improve data quality and enable better decision-making through dashboards and advanced analytics, reshaping how TSS engages with its partners, suppliers, and employees.

Morten Dean Dunham , CEO, Telenor Shared Services, said, "Modernizing our HR operations is crucial to improve efficiencies and employee experience. By collaborating with Infosys to implement Oracle Cloud HCM, we are confident we will get a solution that meets our future needs. This change will further streamline our processes, provide a unified view of critical data, and ultimately enhance the experience of our employees."

Yvette Cameron, SVP, Global HCM Product Strategy, Oracle, said, "Our collaboration with TSS and Infosys is going to help drive the future of their HR operations with Oracle Cloud HCM. By leveraging our robust HCM cloud solution, we're helping TSS to standardize and streamline their HR processes to improve employee productivity and enhance employee experience. This collaboration will help organizations harness the full potential of embedded AI and cloud technology to transform business processes and stay ahead of competition."

Upendra Kohli , EVP – Communication, Media and Technology (Americas & Europe ), Infosys, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with TSS on this important HR transformation journey. By leveraging our deep Oracle expertise, we have overcome significant data and system integration challenges to deliver a modern, unified HR platform. This allows us to break down silos, improve data accuracy, and unlock new levels of operational efficiency. This unique approach positions TSS at the forefront of HR transformation, driving a competitive advantage in the market."

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL, and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 320,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. We enable clients in 59 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence ("AI"), generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 . These filings are available at www.sec.gov . Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Infosys is a leading global IT services provider, with nearly 250,000 employees. Based in Bangalore, the Indian IT services firm leverages its offshore outsourcing model to derive 60% of its revenue from North America. The company offers traditional IT services offerings: consulting, managed services and cloud infrastructure services, and business process outsourcing as a service (BPaaS).

