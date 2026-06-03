Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Total Number of Shares of the Company as of May 31, 2026

Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and 
Total Number of Shares of the Company as of May 31, 2026

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

 

Date

 		 Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
05/31/2026

 		 296,061,497

 		  

Total gross of voting rights: 296,061,497

 
 

Total net* of voting rights: 295,906,088

 

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares shares without voting rights

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