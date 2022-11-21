



With a diversified portfolio of battery metal assets in Quebec and Ontario, both mining-friendly, Tier-1 jurisdictions in Canada, Infinity Stone Ventures is focused on accelerating the development of its mining assets for production. The company’s projects are located in highly prospective battery metal jurisdictions: James Bay Lithium in Quebec, Quebec’s Battery Valley and Thunder Bay in Ontario. An experienced management team with expertise throughout the natural resource industry leads the company toward its goals. Infinity Stone Venturers prioritizes stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions with clear legislation and regulations to accelerate production of critical minerals and ensure a long mine life for its projects. A project's jurisdiction plays an essential role in its overall success and development cost, prompting the company to focus on established mining regions. Developing a project in an unstable jurisdiction invites entirely new risks, and simply navigating regulations can incur significant legal fees and cause long delays in exploration and development. The company has four key projects at various stages of exploration moving toward production. The Camaro-Hellcat lithium and Galaxy lithium projects recently completed geophysical campaigns and are pending assays. Both assets are also preparing for drilling campaigns for Q1 2023. The Rockstone graphite project began its drilling campaign in November 2022. The Zen-Whorberi copper project is pending assays from its Q4 drilling campaign. Following its recent receipt of an exploration permit, Infinity Stone is also planning to commence a winter 2022 drilling program at its Buda Pegmatite Lithium project in Thunder Bay, Ontario, following economically encouraging results from a recent surface and channel sampling showing rubidium, beryllium and lithium mineralization – with assays up to 367 parts per million (ppm) lithium, 2,090 ppm rubidium, and 4,200 ppm beryllium from grab samples, and up to 1,408 ppm rubidium from channel samples. A management team with over 20 years of experience in the mining industry leads the company toward its goal of becoming a single-source supplier of critical battery metals. With previous experience raising hundreds of millions of dollars for past projects, Infinity Stone Ventures’ leadership can offer insights on evaluating and raising funds for promising projects.

Company Highlights Infinity Stone Ventures is an exploration and development company focusing on developing critical battery metal projects in stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions.

The company’s assets are entirely within Quebec and Ontario, two world-class jurisdictions with rich mineral deposits and clear regulatory guidelines.

Infinity Stone’s vision is to become a single-source supplier of the critical minerals the world requires to transition to clean energy.

The company has four battery metal projects in various stages of exploration: Camaro-Hellcat lithium, Galaxy pegmatite lithium, Rockstone graphite and Zen-Whoberi copper.

Infinity Stone’s projects are located within industry-recognized battery metal jurisdiction: James Bay Lithium in Quebec, Quebec’s Battery Valley and Thundery Bay in Ontario.

An experienced management team with 20 years of natural resource expertise leads the company.

Key Projects Camaro-Hellcat Lithium Project

Infinity Stone’s Camaro-Hellcat lithium project covers 5,187 hectares directly adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals’ (TSXV:PMET) Corvette Lithium Discovery in James Bay, Quebec. The project is currently pending 87 assays from Q4 geophysics and has a drilling campaign scheduled for Q1 2023. Project Highlights: Multiple Known Lithium Pegmatites : The asset contains 28 highly-prospective lithium pegmatite dikes. Five of these pegmatites are underlain in Roguet greenstone, similar to the prolific Patriot Battery Metals’ geology.

: The asset contains 28 highly-prospective lithium pegmatite dikes. Five of these pegmatites are underlain in Roguet greenstone, similar to the prolific Patriot Battery Metals’ geology. Room for Additional Exploration : Even after the current exploration campaign, the project still contains several areas of interest for future exploration.

: Even after the current exploration campaign, the project still contains several areas of interest for future exploration. Preparing for Exploratory Drilling: The pending assays will inform Infinity Stone’s upcoming drilling campaign, slated to commence in Q1 2023. In addition, newly built winter roads will provide greater access to the asset for the campaign.

The Galaxy Pegmatite Project

The Galaxy project is located 45 kilometers north of Mont-Laurier, Quebec. The asset comprises 59 mineral claims and 14 pending claim applications, covering 3,467 hectares. It contains 30 identified and highly prospective pegmatites with historical lithium-bearing surface samples. The company is currently pending geophysical assays from Q4 2022 and has a drilling program slated for Q1 2023. Project Highlights: Encouraging Historical Results : Analysis of historic exploration campaigns shows anomalous quantities of lithium, tantalum, molybdenum, uranium, thorium and lepidolite mineralizations.

: Analysis of historic exploration campaigns shows anomalous quantities of lithium, tantalum, molybdenum, uranium, thorium and lepidolite mineralizations. Robust Nearby Infrastructure : The asset is accessible from La Vérendrye 13 via the Trans-Canada Highway (Hwy QC-117), which goes directly through the property.

: The asset is accessible from La Vérendrye 13 via the Trans-Canada Highway (Hwy QC-117), which goes directly through the property. Recently Expanded Mineralizations: The asset was expanded to the north to cover newly identified pegmatites, creating additional opportunities for future development.

Rockstone Graphite Project

The Rockstone project is located 50 kilometers west of the city of Thunder Bay, Ontario, and covers 795 hectares. The asset contains existing core samples of graphite reaching upwards of 25 percent compacted graphite (Cg). A drilling campaign is set to begin in November 2022, targeting 18 drill-ready electromagnetic anomalies. Project Highlights: Promising Drill Hole Intersection : Eight historic drill holes produced encouraging results, including 25 percent graphite over 24 meters and a combined 1 percent copper-zinc.

: Eight historic drill holes produced encouraging results, including 25 percent graphite over 24 meters and a combined 1 percent copper-zinc. Working Towards Battery-Grade Refinement : The asset’s graphite is capable of being refined to 96.1 percent, and SGS Lakefield is working towards improved refinement processes to achieve 99.8 percent battery-grade.

: The asset’s graphite is capable of being refined to 96.1 percent, and SGS Lakefield is working towards improved refinement processes to achieve 99.8 percent battery-grade. Existing Transportation Infrastructure: Rockstone is located directly on a highway and is located 5 kilometers away from a major rail line. Additionally, the nearby city of Thunder Bay has a major seaport.

Zen-Whoberi Copper-Gold Project

The Zen-Whoberi copper-gold project is located 30 kilometers north of Mont-Laurier, Quebec. The asset contains significant mineralizations of copper, gold, platinum and palladium samples from historic drilling results. Assays from the recent geophysics exploration campaign are currently pending, and the company aims to initiate exploratory drilling in Q4 2022. Project Highlights: Access to Power : Zen-Whoberi is only 500 meters away from the nearest power line, significantly reducing future development costs.

: Zen-Whoberi is only 500 meters away from the nearest power line, significantly reducing future development costs. Encouraging Historic Drilling : Historic drilling results have identified promising mineralizations, including: 0.57 percent copper over 22.8 meters 1.27 percent copper along a 200-meter strike length 1.1 g/t gold over 1.2 meters 0.8 g/t platinum over 1.06 meters Several trench grab samples yielded 5.07 percent copper, 0.59 g/t gold, 3.9 g/t platinum, and 0.2 g/t palladium

: Historic drilling results have identified promising mineralizations, including: High-Grade Surface Sampling: A recent surface sampling discovered copper grades up to 15.5 percent.

Future Projects Infinity Stone Ventures owns additional assets with significant potential slated for future exploration and development. Each asset meets the company’s criteria of supporting battery metals and is within the mining-friendly jurisdictions of Quebec and Ontario. Project Highlights: Buda Pegmatite Lithium : Buda covers 1,203 hectares and is 50 kilometers west of Thunder Bay. The asset has significant historical surface discoveries of up to 210 parts per million lithium. During its fall 2022 surface and channel sampling, Infinity Stone has discovered economically encouraging rubidium, beryllium and lithium mineralization. Grab samples assayed up to 367 ppm lithium, 2,090 ppm rubidium, and 4,200 ppm beryllium, and channel samples up to 1,408 ppm rubidium over 4 metres. Exploration permits have been received and a winter 2022 drill program is expected to commence immediately.

: Buda covers 1,203 hectares and is 50 kilometers west of Thunder Bay. The asset has significant historical surface discoveries of up to 210 parts per million lithium. During its fall 2022 surface and channel sampling, Infinity Stone has discovered economically encouraging rubidium, beryllium and lithium mineralization. Grab samples assayed up to 367 ppm lithium, 2,090 ppm rubidium, and 4,200 ppm beryllium, and channel samples up to 1,408 ppm rubidium over 4 metres. Exploration permits have been received and a winter 2022 drill program is expected to commence immediately. PAK Southwest & PAK Southeast : The assets cover 1,383 hectares and contain several pegmatite units identified in regional mapping conducted by the Ontario Geological Survey. The assets are adjacent to Frontier Lithium’s (TSX.V:FL) PAK Lithium Project.

: The assets cover 1,383 hectares and contain several pegmatite units identified in regional mapping conducted by the Ontario Geological Survey. The assets are adjacent to Frontier Lithium’s (TSX.V:FL) PAK Lithium Project. Thor Manganite Project: The project includes 698, 581 and 117 hectares. Previous owners completed a drilling campaign of 10 diamond drill holes, each reported to have intersected with significant manganese mineralization. The company will verify historic results, followed by additional fieldwork.