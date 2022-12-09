Barksdale Announces Results of AGM and Grant of Stock Options

Infinity Stone Completes Rockstone Graphite Fall Drill Program

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has completed its initial Fall Drill Program, comprising 4 holes, totalling 800 metres.
  • Drilling intercepted massive graphite in all 4 drill holes.
  • The total known strike length of the Rockstone graphitic unit is now approximately 80 metres and remains open along strike.
  • Infinity Stone intends to conduct downhole geophysics, alongside additional drilling to gain further understanding of structure.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to announce that is has completed its Fall drill program (the "Fall Drill Program") on the Rockstone Graphite project located near Thunder Bay, Ontario ("Rockstone" or the "Rockstone Graphite Project"). The Company completed drilling of 4 holes, RS-22-01, RS-22-02, RS-22-03, and RS-22-04, totalling 800.0 metres. The initial goal of the Fall Drill Program was to confirm the initial discovery GC-12-01 discovery hole, which intercepted 25% Cg over 24 metres.

The initial RS-22-01 drill hole, a twin of historic GC-12-01, intercepted a 3-metre, massive to semi-massive graphite lens (see core gallery). This graphite lens occurs within a wider 25 m pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite-pyrite rich interval hosting lesser graphite amongst the sulphides.

RS-22-03, a step-out of the historic GC-12-01 and RS-22-01 holes, four graphitic zones, consisting of semi-massive to massive graphite, were encountered in the following intervals (Table 1).

RS-22-04, a second step-out of the historic GC-12-01 and RS-22-01 holes, intersected a 10.9-metre interval of semi-massive to massive graphite from 86.0 to 96.9 metres, directly adjacent to 8.8-metre interval of massive sulphides from 77.2 to 86.0 metres, successfully extending the previously-announced graphite zone identified in RS-22-03, northward.

The total known strike length of the Rockstone graphitic unit is now approximately 80 metres and remains open along strike. Early observations suggest that the massive sulphide horizon represents VMS-type mineralization.

"We are very pleased with the initial results from our Fall Drill Program on the Rockstone Graphite Project. With visible graphite intercepts in all 4 holes, we have a much better understanding of the graphitic structure and will be better able to determine next steps in exploration of this prospective project," said Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone. "Following the anticipated return of core assays, our intended next steps will be to conduct downhole geophysics, with the intention to do further drilling thereafter. Graphite is continually gaining more recognition as a key material in the production of the lithium-ion battery anodes, and we believe that supply will continue to tighten, particularly in the face of seasonal decline in production in China," furthered Mr. Kalyan.

In addition to geophysics and further drilling on the Rockstone Graphite Project, the Company is also expecting to receive results in the coming weeks from its metallurgical program with SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS Labs"), in Lakefield Ontario, working to refine Rockstone graphite samples to a battery-grade of 99.8% Cg.

Table 1: RS-22-03 - Graphitic Intervals

DrillholeFrom (m)To (m)Interval (m)
RS-22-0352.561.28.7
RS-22-03109.5137.027.5
RS-22-03139.1142.43.3
RS-22-03156.5162.56.0

 

About Rockstone Graphite Project

The Rockstone Graphite Project is located 45 km west of the seaway port at the City of Thunder Bay, Ontario Canada. The Project has excellent access by logging haul roads that connect to paved/gravel roads with nearby railways and a shipping port. Based upon the reprocessed Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) survey completed by Sabina Silver Corporation in 2007, there are 18 drill-ready electromagnetic targets. Greencastle's drilling in 2012 consisted of 4 diamond drillholes (916 metres). Diamond drill hole GC-12-01 intersected a 24 metre interval averaging 0.82% zinc and 0.15% copper within a graphitic argillite unit. Analysis of the pulps for the 24 metres returned a value of 25% Cg (graphitic carbon) using a LECO analytical procedure. Rockstone graphite morphology appears to be highly-ordered hexagonal graphite crystallites and crystallite agglomerates, likely formed by hydrothermal activity at a formation temperature of 702C.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Company.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has completed drilling of the RS-22-04 step out drillhole
  • RS-22-04 intersected 10.9 metres of semi-massive to massive graphite in addition to 8.8 metres of semi-massive to massive sulphides
  • The total known strike length of the Rockstone graphitic unit is now approximately 80 metres and remains open along strike

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to provide an update on its Fall drill program (the "Fall Drill Program") on the Rockstone Graphite project located near Thunder Bay, Ontario ("Rockstone" or the "Rockstone Graphite Project").

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone to conduct UAV Geophysical EM Survey on Zen-Wohberi with the goal of refining drill targets.
  • Geophysics program follows the discovery of significant grade of 15.5% Cu in surface sampling.
  • Sampling also returned elevated levels of other battery metal mineralization including nickel and cobalt.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") announces that it has to engaged to conduct an airborne UAV magnetic survey on its Zen-Whoberi Project located north of Mont Laurier, Quebec. The survey will be approximately 600 line-km over a single block with detailed line spacing of 100 metres as well as 25-metre spacing over the soil sampling grid completed by the Company during Summer 2022, (announced on August 12, 2022).

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone announces Winter Drill Program with intended commencement on December 5, 2022.
  • Winter Drill Program follows the recovery of grab samples assaying up to 367 ppm Li, 2,090 ppm Rb, and 4,200ppm Be, and channel samples up to 1,408 ppm Rb over 4 metres.
  • The Winter Drill Program will cover 400 to 600 metres, depending on initial results.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to announce its winter drill program on the Buda Lithium Project ("Winter Drill Program"), to test pegmatite layers perpendicular to outcrop zones. The Company anticipates having pre-drill surveying of roads, trails and pads completed by November 30, 2022, with mobilisation of drill equipment following thereafter and commencement by December 5th, 2022.

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has completed drilling of the RS-22-03 step out drillhole, intersecting four separate intervals comprising a total of 45.5 metres of semi-massive to massive graphite.
  • The Company has expanded the drill program with an additional drill hole. RS-22-04 is a northern step-out of RS-22-03.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to provide an update on its Fall drill program (the "Fall Drill Program") on the Rockstone Graphite project located near Thunder Bay, Ontario ("Rockstone" or the "Rockstone Graphite Project").

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has recovered grab samples assaying up to 367 ppm Li, 2,090 ppm Rb, and 4,200ppm Be, and channel samples up to 1,408 ppm Rb over 4 metres.

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from its Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held on December 7 th and 8 th are now available for online viewing.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 8,016,000 incentive stock options (the " Options ") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The Options are set for a period of five years, expiring on December 8, 2027 and each Option will allow the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at a price of $0.35 . The Options are subject to a 4 month hold period from the date of grant and to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them toward production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled a first-rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Andy Fortin, Metallurgical Engineer, as Senior Process and Commissioning Manager

Mr. Andy Fortin holds a bachelor's degree in Metallurgical Engineering from Laval University in Québec City. Mr. Fortin brings to the Company a solid operational experience acquired in Northern Québec and Nunavut. He has over 25 years of experience in leading continuous improvement of metallurgical processes, asset management, health and safety culture and risk management. He has been involved in numerous projects in process design, commissioning to achieve production capacity and operational improvement, notably with Québec Iron Ore, Newmont / Goldcorp, Agnico-Eagle Mines and Inmet Mining Corporation.

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a second staking program at the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra", or the "Project") in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada. ALX staked an additional 108 claims in two claim blocks known as Cobra and Viper, bringing ALX's total holding in the region to 21,746 hectares (53,734 acres). Hydra is located in a world-class lithium exploration district that hosts several significant lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") type pegmatites. Hydra is 100%-owned by ALX with no applicable royalties and the Cobra and Viper claims are in good standing until November 2025.

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (the "Company") is very pleased to announce its subsidiary, Quebec Pegmatite Corp. ("QPC") has entered into an option agreement with Superior Mining International Corporation ("Superior"), whereby Superior has the option to earn a 100% interest in the Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property (the "Property") in certain circumstances. The Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property was acquired to explore for lithium and is located in the James Bay Region, Quebec, over rocks of the prospective Vieux Comptoir Granitic Suite, along the strike from Winsome Resources, Adina Project and Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Project. The Property is an early-stage exploration opportunity, comprising of a total of 333 Quebec mineral exploration claims, which amount to a total of 17,079.2 hectares or 170 square kilometers.

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company"), Mongolia's first lithium brine explorer and developer, is very pleased to share drilling results and an update on exploration at the Urgakh Naran Lithium Project in Mongolia.

Highlights:

Highlights:

