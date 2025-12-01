Incyte Appoints Richard Hoffman as Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) announces the appointment of Richard Hoffman as Executive Vice President and General Counsel effective today, December 1, 2025. In his new role, Mr. Hoffman will serve as a key member of the Executive Leadership Team and be responsible for the Company's legal and compliance teams.

"Richard joins us with a distinguished background, including many years of experience as a partner at a premier law firm, and a proven track record advising biopharma companies on corporate governance, strategic transactions, intellectual property and litigation," said Bill Meury, President and Chief Executive Officer, Incyte. "He possesses exceptional legal acumen and sound judgment to help guide Incyte through its next phase of innovation and growth. We look forward to Richard's contributions as a key member of the Executive Leadership Team."

An accomplished leader with more than 20 years of experience, Mr. Hoffman brings deep expertise in corporate governance and business development, spanning venture financing, mergers and acquisitions, IPOs and global collaborations. Most recently, he served as a Partner in Goodwin's Life Sciences group, advising a diverse portfolio of emerging and established companies, including Anthos Therapeutics, Compass Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, PepGen and Syntimmune. Earlier in his career, Mr. Hoffman held senior leadership roles in the biotechnology industry at Hybridon (now Idera Pharmaceuticals) and Avitech. He holds a B.A. from Harvard College, a J.D. from Columbia Law School and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Hoffman succeeds Sheila Denton, who will be leaving Incyte to pursue new professional opportunities in the new year. Ms. Denton will continue to provide transitional support to Mr. Hoffman.

About Incyte

A global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to Solve On. , Incyte follows the science to find solutions for patients with unmet medical needs. Through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics, Incyte has established a portfolio of first-in-class medicines for patients and a strong pipeline of products in Oncology and Inflammation & Autoimmunity.

Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Incyte has operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com or follow us on social media: LinkedIn , X , Instagram , Facebook , YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information set forth herein, the matters set forth in this release contain predictions, estimates and other forward-looking statements, including any discussion of Incyte's next phase of innovation and growth.

These forward-looking statements are based on Incyte's current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including unanticipated developments in and risks related to: further research and development and the results of clinical trials possibly being unsuccessful or insufficient to meet applicable regulatory standards or warrant continued development; the ability to enroll sufficient numbers of subjects in clinical trials and the ability to enroll subjects in accordance with planned schedules; determinations made by the FDA, EMA and other regulatory agencies; Incyte's dependence on its relationships with and changes in the plans of its collaboration partners; the efficacy or safety of Incyte's products and the products of Incyte's collaboration partners; the acceptance of Incyte's products and the products of Incyte's collaboration partners in the marketplace; market competition; unexpected variations in the demand for Incyte's products and the products of Incyte's collaboration partners; the effects of announced or unexpected price regulation or limitations on reimbursement or coverage for Incyte's products and the products of Incyte's collaboration partners; sales, marketing, manufacturing and distribution requirements, including Incyte's and its collaboration partners' ability to successfully commercialize and build commercial infrastructure for newly approved products and any additional products that become approved; greater than expected expenses, including expenses relating to litigation or strategic activities; variations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other risks detailed in Incyte's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on form 10-K and its report on form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Incyte disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Media
media@incyte.com

Investors
ir@incyte.com

