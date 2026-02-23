INCERGO S.A. Announces Share Capital Increase and Strategic Shareholding with Visual Semiconductor

INCERGO S.A. (Symbol: ICG,OTC:ICGUF) announces that, effective February 19, 2026, its issued share capital has increased from 5,060,000 to 151,283,387 registered ordinary shares. The issuance of 146,223,387 new shares has been duly registered and is effective on the Vienna Stock Exchange as of today. The company announced further progress in its merger with Visual Semiconductor Inc. (VSI).

The newly issued 146,223,387 shares are admitted to trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange (direct market segment) (ISIN: LU1917297225; clearing via CCP.A).

The share capital increase was implemented pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement dated April 24, 2025, as amended on May 26, 2025 (the "SPA"), under which INCERGO S.A. acquired a strategic shareholding in Visual Semiconductor, Inc. ("VSI").

Through this strengthened capital base and collaboration framework, INCERGO and VSI aim to accelerate research initiatives, expand industrial partnerships, and support the global deployment of GF3D-enabled solutions.

At the time of structuring the transaction, the targeted post-transaction market capitalization range was approximately EUR 60–80 million, reflecting the company's development stage and strategic objectives.

Following stronger-than-anticipated product development progress at VSI — particularly the success achieved at the CES show in Las Vegas in January 2026 — the revised market capitalization is now projected at approximately EUR 234 million.

This transaction marks an important milestone in aligning the company's capital structure with its long-term technology roadmap. Through shareholding alignment with Visual Semiconductor and continued progress in GF3D technology, the company is well positioned to drive innovation and sustainable shareholder value.

About INCERGO S.A.

INCERGO S.A. is a publicly listed company admitted to trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange, focused on strategic investments and technology-driven growth initiatives.

About Visual Semiconductor, Inc.

Visual Semiconductor, Inc. is a semiconductor innovation company focused on advanced 3D integration architectures and next-generation chip technologies, including GF3D.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
INCERGO S.A.
Investors@visualsemi.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

inca-minerals-limitedicgresource-investing
ICG
The Conversation (0)
March Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Reports

March Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Reports

Inca Minerals (ICG:AU) has announced March Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow ReportsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Compulsory Acquisition Notice

Compulsory Acquisition Notice

Inca Minerals (ICG:AU) has announced Compulsory Acquisition NoticeDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Close of Takeover Offer

Close of Takeover Offer

Inca Minerals (ICG:AU) has announced Close of Takeover OfferDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Inca to Raise $1.1M

Inca to Raise $1.1M

Inca Minerals (ICG:AU) has announced Inca to Raise $1.1MDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Inca Minerals (ICG:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Kinetiko Energy Poised to Address South Africa’s Gas Supply Gap: MST Access Report

High-Grade Near-Surface Graphite Intersected at Millennium

LKY Commences Diamond Drilling at Desert Antimony Mine

Boundiali Resource Grows to 3Moz - Indicated Up 49%

Related News

oil and gas investing

Kinetiko Energy Poised to Address South Africa’s Gas Supply Gap: MST Access Report

gold investing

High-Grade Near-Surface Graphite Intersected at Millennium

rare earth investing

LKY Commences Diamond Drilling at Desert Antimony Mine

gold investing

Boundiali Resource Grows to 3Moz - Indicated Up 49%

gold investing

High-grade Assays incl 4m @ 26.7g/t Au in Sandstone Drilling

gold investing

High-Grade Gold in Initial White Dam Drilling Results

base metals investing

Cygnus targets resource growth with start of new drilling and geophysics programs