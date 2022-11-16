GamingInvesting News

Higround unveils a brand new, limited-edition 100 Thieves collection and signs gaming icon Kyedae to its Board of Creators. This will be the first drop to feature Higround's new flagship gaming keyboard the Summit 65 Founder's Edition.

Higround, a lifestyle and gaming peripheral brand, today announced its second collaboration with its parent company 100 Thieves, a global lifestyle and gaming brand, in celebration of 100 Thieves' five year anniversary. This new collaboration features Higround's first luxury keyboard, and a partnership with female gaming icon and livestreamer, Kyedae Shymko. The capsule is available for purchase and pre-order on November 18th on Higround's website .

Higround's Summit 65 Founder's Edition keyboard - priced at $290. Found on http://higround.co

The collection is entitled the Mercury Capsule: a nod to Higround's unpredictable and exciting designs, and a cheeky nod toward the element mercury (whose chemical symbol is HG). A continuation of the initial 100 Thieves x Higround collaboration, this collection tells the story of perseverance, growth, and innovation. The Mercury Capsule is an updated, upgraded version borne from the feedback received from the first 100 Thieves collaboration.

Alongside the newest collection, Higround is thrilled to announce that Kyedae Shymko, a Japanese-Canadian Twitch streamer with a cross-platform following of over 3 million. Chosen for her style and her prominent voice within the gaming community, Kyedae will join Higround's first creator, Timmy "iiTzTimmy" An, as the second member of Higround's Board of Creators. Together, they will provide their unique perspectives into the creation of future products and partner with Higround on future initiatives. Her announcement coincides with the newest Higround collection in a celebration of parent company 100 Thieves.

The Mercury Capsule features four unique keyboards, one mousepad, two keycap sets, apparel, and a multi-functional bag with dedicated pouches for computer peripherals. The PBT dye-sub keycaps feature an extension of the original mountain range featured on the keyboards of the first collaboration, while also presenting a map leading to and alluding to the past of Higround's origin. Two of the four keyboards feature Higround's customary 65% form with the reintegration of Higround's co-designed switches with TTC called White Flames. All of the keyboards feature dual-dampening material, an OEM profile, and hot-swappable PCB's. The similarities stop there. This collection also introduces a keyboard meant to last.

Named after Higround's mountain motifs, the Summit 65 Founder's Edition keyboard is the pièce de résistance of the Mercury Capsule. The Founder's Edition is the first version of the Summit line and is priced at $290 . The keyboard features a solid CNC aluminum frame, which increases the heft and weight of the board, creating a more stable feel. Within the frame are also Summit 65-exclusive features RGB side panels, and a brass medallion with Higround's mountain logo on the back of the board.

Beneath each of Higround's uniquely designed and printed PBT dye-sub keycaps is a switch designed and created by Higround—a first for the company—called the Geo Switch. Paired with a gasket-mounted design, screw-in Durock V2 stabilizers, and south-facing LED lighting the Summit 65 is the luxury keyboard of every collector's dreams.

The unveiling of Higround's partnership with Kyedae and the Mercury Capsule will be on November 16th and can be watched on Kyedae's Twitch channel, the 100 Thieves Twitch channel, and other video-viewing platforms. The Mercury Capsule will be available for sale and the Summit 65 keyboards will be available on Higround's website on November 18th at 9 AM PT .

ABOUT HIGROUND

Higround is a lifestyle and computer peripheral brand that seeks to be the expression of elevated gaming culture. Founded by Rustin Sotoodeh and Kha Lu , Higround creates high-quality peripherals with unique designs that call back to the overarching cultures of fashion, gaming, and technology. Each capsule features a unique collection of items that add personality to computer setups that are known to sell out in an instant. The brand is widely known for collaborations with famed brands such as Attack on Titan, SEGA, and Beats by Dre. In 2021 the brand was acquired by esports giant, 100 Thieves.

ABOUT 100 THIEVES

100 Thieves is the premier lifestyle gaming brand. Based in Los Angeles , the company was founded by former Call of Duty World Champion and YouTube superstar Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag. 100 Thieves has championship esports teams competing in League of Legends, Call of Duty, and VALORANT. The brand is recognized globally for its innovative apparel, including its recent collaboration with Gucci. 100 Thieves also produces massively popular YouTube and social content, created by its world-class gaming talent including Valkyrae, CourageJD, and BrookeAB. With over 100M fans worldwide in just three years, 100 Thieves is one of the fastest growing brands in global entertainment.

https://100thieves.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-celebration-of-the-100-thieves-5-year-anniversary-higround-announces-killer-lineup-of-events-301679862.html

SOURCE Higround

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mistplay Ranked #5 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 and #31 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Mistplay today announced it ranked #5 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 TM awards program for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation. Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the Canadian technology sector that are transforming the industry.

Mistplay Ranked #5 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50TM and #31 Fastest-Growing Company in North America (CNW Group/Mistplay)

Mistplay also ranked #31 as part of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America , now in its 28 th year.

These programs recognize fast-growing companies based on the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. Mistplay grew 5,247% in revenue from 2018 to 2021.

Mistplay's CEO, Henri-Charles Machalani , credits their steadfast dedication towards driving user value and doubling down on the strategic development of their core loyalty platform with the company's accelerated growth. Machalani said, "The past few years have been a wild ride for growth, but we're really just getting started. Loyalty gaming continues to emerge as a powerful disruptor to the mobile industry by enriching the player experience to drive long term value to gamers and game publishers. Today's award is another signal that we're on a strong path towards being the best way to play games for everyone, everywhere. Our team takes tremendous pride in continuously driving innovation as a market leader with our strong AI-first approach".

"It's inspiring how this year's exceptional cohort of Technology Fast 50 winners have delivered outstanding revenue growth even in the face of prevailing uncertainties in the economy and marketplace," commented Anders McKenzie , partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "Fueled by exemplary innovation, creativity, resilience, adaptability, along with superior business leadership, these companies are paving the way as catalysts in their respective sectors and delivering growth and value to the Canadian economy both at home and beyond."

"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements."

About Mistplay
Mistplay is the leading play-and-earn and game discovery platform for mobile gamers. With over 25 million downloads to-date, players around the world engage with Mistplay to discover new games and get rewarded while playing. To learn more, visit www.mistplay.com .

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™
Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America . Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000 , and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million . Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America .

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program
The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's preeminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada . The 2022 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler , EDC, CBRE, Vector Institute, Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI), Clarity Recruitment, Lafond, and TMX. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mistplay-ranked-5-on-the-2022-deloitte-technology-fast-50-and-31-fastest-growing-company-in-north-america-on-the-deloitte-technology-fast-500-301680552.html

SOURCE Mistplay

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/16/c2665.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AndaSeat Announces Offerings for Black Friday Sale

AndaSeat the world's leading gaming chair brand with a mission to continue to provide a high-performance chair experience, announces its Black Friday Pricing to bring holiday cheer into people's lives by providing new and long-term AndaSeat fans with the ideal opportunity to take advantage of early savings on almost everything.

AndaSeat , which has partnered with Spider-Man, Ant-Man, and Iron Man under Marvel, Transformers under Hasbro, and Rainbow 6 Siege, etc., has been designing and engineering ergonomic gaming chairs and other ergonomic devices for gaming, work, and life si nce 2013. It has launched a number of gaming chair collections that will enhance the comfort of an individual's life.

Ergonomic Gaming Chair in 2022 - Kaiser 3
The Kaiser 3 ergonomic gaming chair launched by AndaSeat this year, has been hailed by industry insiders as one of the best gaming chairs in 2022. With a movable magnetic head pillow, built-in 4-way lumbar support, 4D armrests, and up to 165 degrees adjustable backrest, Kaiser 3 effectively relieves the fatigue and back pain caused by sitting for long with improper posture, ensuring continuous comfort and ergonomic support.

Kaiser 3 is suitable for gamers, office workers, and others who attach importance to health. It is also the preferred choice to upgrade the gaming setup in a gaming room or an arcade.

Good-looking Gaming Chair - Phantom 3
The AndaSeat Phantom 3 gaming chair would be suitable for a fan of good-looking furniture, which comes with a Comfort Tech backrest with 90 ~160° recline and lock.

Best Value for Money - Kaiser 2
If a gaming chair with the best value for money were to be recommended, it would be the Kaiser 2. This XL-size gaming chair is equipped with 4D armrests, a head pillow, and a lumbar pillow. It is undoubtedly the king of value for money.

Gaming Chair with Footrest - Jungle 2
Office workers or gamers who are under 180cm in height and under 90KG in weight may wish to consider Jungle 2. This gaming chair is great value for money and has a footrest perfect for napping.

AndaSeat is offering up to $200 in savings on all of its high-quality gaming chairs during the Black Friday Sale. All AndaSeat gaming chair models, including the Kaiser 3, Phantom 3, Transformers edition, and other older models, are eligible for the discount. If the readers are on the hunt for an ergonomic and comfortable gaming chair, it would be the best time of the year to get one now. Now the readers can buy Kaiser 3 for $399 (was $499 for L size), Phantom 3 for $249.99 , Kaiser 2 for $359.99 , and Jungle 2 for $199.99 .

About AndaSeat
AndaSeat is the driver that pushes its community of trailblazers to the winning circle. Anda comes from the Spanish word for Go. The fortitude to go forward with everything AndaSeat values through its commitment to continue its expertise in top-performance racing chairs integrated to be your first choice for ergonomic chairs. AndaSeat has done the research and development to save you time with its team of chair experts. AndaSeat designs and tests the build-out quality that fits body type, size, mobility, and comfortability. Its mission is to continue to provide a performance chair experience that started on the virtual racetrack now in the comfort of your own home.

Official website - https://www.andaseat.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/andaseat-announces-offerings-for-black-friday-sale-301679795.html

SOURCE AndaSeat

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Influence Mobile Announced as the 121 Fastest-Growing Technology Company in North America

Honor by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ marks the second consecutive year Influence Mobile named to the list

Rewarded engagement company Influence Mobile today announced that it ranked Number 121 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ North America list a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology companies in North America . Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. Influence Mobile grew 1,186 percent during this period and was named to the list for the second consecutive year.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NorthStar Bets encourages Canadians to take a 90-minute 'stat holiday' to support the Canadian men's soccer team on the world stage

It's time to cheer on the boys in red, Canada !

NorthStar Bets (CNW Group/NorthStar Gaming Inc.)

For the first time since 1986, Canada's men's soccer team will be representing our country in the world's biggest soccer tournament. To mark this historic event, NorthStar Bets is rallying Canadians to support the team in their upcoming matches regardless of where they are or what time of the day it is, that's why NorthStar Bets created a new 90-minute "statutory holiday".

The Canadian team's first match of the tournament is set to kick off on Wednesday, November 23 , at 2 p.m. ET , falling in the middle of the workday for many. To give all Canadian soccer fans the opportunity to watch the match, NorthStar Bets is urging Canadian employers and senior decision-makers to give employees time off during the day to watch the national men's team compete on the world stage with the first-ever 90-minute stat holiday.

"Canadian soccer fans have waited 36 years for this moment, and we want to ensure every Canadian has the opportunity to cheer on the Canadian squad," said Michael Moskowitz , CEO and a founding partner of NorthStar Gaming. "We hope that a 90-minute 'stat holiday' will provide a sense of togetherness and patriotism, while demonstrating our nation's pride of Canada's men's soccer team. Canadians have a long and rich history of rallying around marquee hockey, baseball and basketball moments, and now it's time to show our support for our soccer team."

NorthStar Gaming is teaming up with the hosts of the popular soccer podcast Footy Prime , featuring former Canadian men's national soccer team stars Craig Forrest and Jimmy Brennan , alongside their sports podcast co-hosts James Sharman, Brendan Dunlop, Dan Wong and Jeff Cole , to rally Canadians behind the 90-minute stat holiday program.

"We're thrilled to join forces with NorthStar Bets and encourage fellow Canadian soccer fans to take time out of their busy days to watch Canada take on the world for the first time in almost 40 years," said Craig Forrest , former men's national soccer player, sports commentator and Footy Prime podcast co-host. "Our Canadian roots compel us to rally behind our athletes for one of the world's biggest sporting moments in history. We look forward to sharing this experience with Canadians across the country."

To celebrate this momentous occasion, NorthStar Gaming is hosting immersive pre-parties at The Rec Room in Toronto for Canada's first two matches on Wednesday, November 23 at 2 p.m. ET and Sunday, November 27 at 11 a.m. ET . Visit www.90minutes.ca to register and learn more about the 90-minute statutory holiday.

Canadians can also join in on the fun by using the #90MinStatHoliday hashtag on social media or by showing support with a bet on Canada with NorthStar Bets ( www.northstarbets.ca ), or download the app from the App Store and Play Store .

For more information on NorthStar Gaming, please visit www.northstargaming.ca .

About NorthStar Gaming

NorthStar Gaming proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in- Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real-time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games.

A Canadian company, NorthStar Gaming is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar Gaming is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards and to ensuring local players' entertainment dollars stay in the province of Ontario and other regulated jurisdictions as they develop.

About Footy Prime With a blend of timely and topical content, Footy Prime delivers unique, informative, and provocative commentary and interviews. Untethered from traditional broadcasters, Footy Prime covers soccer/football and the world of sports with insightful colour and high-energy banter, the podcast is the hub for sports passion and current affairs, with a mix of genuine curiosity, humour, and entertainment.

SOURCE NorthStar Gaming Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/16/c4200.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Vonage's Conversational Commerce Application Chosen by Razer to Enhance Customer Engagement

Vonage will enable Razer to leverage the power of its digital presence to push commerce strategy to social

Vonage a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, is enabling Razer the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, to engage with customers in Asia Pacific and allow direct purchases of gaming gear and accessories on social media using Vonage's conversational commerce application, Jumper.ai.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Global Demand for Drone Racing Surges as Drone Racing League Expands Media Distribution for 2022-23 DRL Algorand World Championship Season

More international broadcast networks add DRL programming this 2022-23 Season, which premieres on Saturday, November 19th at 1:30pm ET on NBC and top streaming platforms

The Drone Racing League (DRL), the world's premier professional drone racing property, announced expanded global media distribution for 2022-23 DRL Algorand World Championship Season, which premieres this Saturday, November 19th at 1:30pm ET on NBC and top streaming platforms.

This season will represent DRL's broadest global reach, with racing airing in more than 320 million households, up 30% from last season, across nearly 170 markets. The league announced partnerships with 20 international networks including: NBC Sports, ESPN, FOX Sports, Art Motion , Sony Pictures Networks India, StarTimes, Sport Klub, FPT Play, TrueVisions, Tap DMV Philippines, Fox Sports Australia, O2TV Sport, ubeat (Grup Mediapro), STARZPLAY Sports, ELEVEN, beIN Sports, Sportall, Viaplay, and more.

DRL will make its race content available across multiple digital platforms for simultaneous live streams, coining themselves the first "wide-streamed" sport. As Gen Z's favorite sport, DRL will stream on TikTok, where the league has over 5 million followers and the platform boasts 10 billion views of #drone videos . DRL will also stream on YouTube, where DRL has seen 60% of its all-time views organically jump in the past 90 days, Twitter, Twitch, Instagram, and Facebook.

"DRL is the defining sport of the 21st century, challenging the status quo of other major properties. We meet fans where they are and give them what they want – high-tech and high-speed competition across real-life racing, esports, and the metaverse," said DRL CMO Anne Marie Gianutsos. "While other sports put their games behind a paywall, DRL is readily available on all formats and tailored to our social-first audience."

Starting with DRL's Race in the Cloud Presented by Google Cloud this Saturday, fans will watch the world's 12 best drone pilots race high-speed drones through iconic sports arenas, DRL SIM virtual maps and a metaverse world to be crowned the DRL Algorand World Champion. The season will feature a live audience esports event in February at Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas , and a spectacular drone race, Miami 3-0-Fly , at loanDepot park, home to Major League Baseball's Miami Marlins, on February 25, 2023 in Miami, Florida . Fans can sign up to be the first to know when tickets go on sale.

DRL partners, Algorand, Google Cloud, T- Mobile , the U.S. Air Force, PointsKash, and Draganfly will activate throughout the season. Fans will engage with DRL through their suite of gaming products including the DRL SIM video game, Drone Racing Arcade mobile game, and upcoming metaverse game Project Drone Galaxy.

DRL just dropped new trending apparel in the DRL Store , including replicas of DRL Pilot jerseys that hints DRL's tech data, custom drones and hidden messages through interactive QR codes that lead to surprise digital locations.

About DRL
Drone Racing League (DRL) is the world's premier professional drone racing property. The best drone pilots in the world fly in DRL and millions of fans watch them race on NBC, YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Combining groundbreaking technology and immersive drone racing, DRL is creating a new era of sports that brings high-speed competition in real life, in virtual simulation, and in the metaverse. Founded by Nicholas Horbaczewski in 2015, DRL is privately-held and headquartered in NYC. For more information, visit www.drl.io .

Press Contact:
Melanie Wallner
VP, Marketing & PR
melanie@drl.io

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-demand-for-drone-racing-surges-as-drone-racing-league-expands-media-distribution-for-2022-23-drl-algorand-world-championship-season-301679637.html

SOURCE Drone Racing League

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×