iMTC Technology Selects SEALSQ TPM183 for Next-Generation Fingerprint Recognition Medical Mouse

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Design win brings QVault TPM183 into commercial production designs and extends SEALSQ's established healthcare franchise from medical devices to the clinician workstation
SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or the "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that iMTC Technology, a Taiwan-based provider of fingerprint recognition and medical input solutions, has selected SEALSQ's QVault TPM183 for its next-generation Fingerprint Recognition Medical Mouse designed for hospitals and healthcare environments.
The collaboration combines fingerprint recognition technology with SEALSQ's trusted hardware security technology to provide a secure and convenient authentication solution. The Fingerprint Recognition Medical Mouse supports Windows Enhanced Sign-in Security (ESS) and Windows Hello, enabling healthcare professionals to authenticate through fingerprint recognition when accessing medical workstations and healthcare applications. Primarily designed to be used for medical workstations, the device is also matching the needs to authenticate workstation users across industrial manufacturing, education and research, logistics, government services and banking.
Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ noted, "SEALSQ already secures healthcare at the device and card level. TPM183 now adds the workstation layer, which means we can address a hospital's full trust chain, patient credential, medical device, and clinician login, with one root-of-trust architecture. That breadth is what makes healthcare a durable, multi-product market for us rather than a single design win."
"We evaluated several security providers and selected SEALSQ because TPM183 gave us three things at once: a certified TPM 2.0 root of trust, native support for Windows Enhanced Sign-in Security, and a defined migration path to post-quantum cryptography. Hospitals buy equipment for a decade, so our customers need confidence that the security in the device today will still be credible against tomorrow's threats. SEALSQ let us design that in from the start."
The iMTC Fingerprint Recognition Medical Mouse product family includes four configurations:
- iM-FRM-2608A - Basic Version: Fingerprint Recognition Mouse supporting Windows ESS and Windows Hello.
- iM-FRM-2608TPM - TPM Version: Integrates SEALSQ TPM183 with TPM 2.0 architecture, supporting Windows ESS and Windows Hello and providing hardware-based protection for cryptographic keys and device identity. The platform also provides a roadmap toward future Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) support.
- iM-FRM-2608SE - Secure Element Version: Integrates a customizable Secure Element and supports Windows ESS, Windows Hello and advanced cryptographic functions.
- iM-FRM-2608QS - Security MCU Version: Integrates a Security MCU with Windows ESS, Windows Hello and FIDO2 support.
Large Market Opportunity
Hospitals operate large fleets of shared workstations that require frequent, auditable clinician sign-on, and tightening data-protection and medical-device cybersecurity requirements are moving authentication from software-only credentials toward hardware-anchored roots of trust. Each TPM-enabled unit represents semiconductor content for SEALSQ, and healthcare IT refresh cycles create a recurring replacement base. SEALSQ's chips are already used to read patient cards in terminals deployed by major European national healthcare systems, and its secure elements and PKI secure connected medical devices and remote patient monitoring.
The TPM-enabled version provides a hardware-based root of trust that protects cryptographic keys and login credentials in shared hospital environments, where doctors, nurses and technicians repeatedly access common workstations, electronic medical records and patient information systems.
Embedding fingerprint recognition in the mouse secures that access without changing clinician workflow, a common barrier to adoption in hospital IT. Anchoring authentication in SEALSQ silicon also gives iMTC a path to evolving cybersecurity requirements, including the transition to post-quantum cryptography.
About iMTC Technology
iMTC is a Taiwan-based technology company specializing in Industrial & Medical input solutions, fingerprint recognition, and biometric authentication. The company develops innovative input devices designed to improve authentication, security and usability in healthcare and other security-sensitive environments. For more information, please visit www.imtc.com.tw
About SEALSQ:
SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.
SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.
For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.
SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|SEALSQ Corp.
Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@sealsq.com
|SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)
The Equity Group Inc.
Lena Cati
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
lena.cati@theequitygroup.com