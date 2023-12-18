Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Imperial provides 2024 corporate guidance outlook

Imperial (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) today provided an update on its corporate guidance outlook for 2024. The company's strategy remains focused on maximizing value of existing assets and progressing select high-value growth opportunities while continuing to reduce company emissions and delivering industry-leading returns to shareholders.

"Over the next year, Imperial is positioned to deliver key milestones on strategic goals as we continue to profitably grow volumes at Kearl, begin producing from industry's first solvent-assisted SAGD project with Cold Lake Grand Rapids, and advance construction on Canada's largest renewable diesel facility at our Strathcona refinery," said Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Our strategic investments and continued focus on cost efficiencies have positioned Imperial to generate robust free cash flow over a range of business conditions and we remain confident in our ability to deliver on our commitments to shareholders."

Capital spending is forecast at $1.7 billion. In the Downstream, construction continues on the Strathcona Renewable Diesel facility with production expected to begin in early 2025. In the Upstream, key projects include the SAGD redevelopment of the Leming field and high-value drilling opportunities at Cold Lake, as well as further volume enhancement initiatives, including secondary bitumen recovery technology, and continued progression of work on the in-pit tailings project at Kearl.

In the Upstream, production is forecast to be between 420,000 and 442,000 gross oil equivalent barrels per day. This reflects the multi-year volume growth and cost optimization journey at Kearl to profitably deliver annual production of 280,000 total gross barrels per day, as well as the accelerated ramp-up of the first phase of the Grand Rapids (GRP1) project at Cold Lake. The GRP1 project is expected to deliver 15,000 gross barrels per day at full production and is designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity by up to 40% compared to current steam technology.

In the Downstream, throughput is forecast to be between 385,000 and 400,000 barrels per day with capacity utilization between 89% and 92%. The company is planning to complete turnarounds at all three of its refineries in 2024, which includes scope to enable the co-processing of vegetable oils alongside conventional feedstock at Strathcona refinery. The planned turnarounds are anticipated to have a modestly higher impact on throughput but at a lower cost in comparison to 2023 turnaround activity. Imperial continues to focus on further improving its advantaged Canadian downstream business by leveraging its coast-to-coast logistics network to efficiently move product to high-value markets, maximizing refinery crude and product slate flexibility to improve resiliency and further developing its lower-carbon product offering to meet the needs of customers across Canada.

Imperial remains committed to supplying secure, reliable and affordable energy to Canadians in an environmentally responsible manner, including reducing emissions through deployment of large-scale solutions such as carbon capture and storage through the Pathways Alliance, development of next-generation solvent recovery technologies at Cold Lake and investing in other attractive emissions abatement opportunities. "Imperial supports Canada's vision for a lower-emission future and our plans reflect our aggressive pursuit of high-value opportunities that help reduce emissions and grow production and improve profitability for our shareholders," said Corson.

2024 Full-Year Guidance

Canadian dollars, unless noted

Total capital and exploration expenditures $M

1,700

Upstream production boe/d

420,000 - 442,000

Kearl (gross) bbl/d

275,000 - 285,000

Cold Lake bbl/d

140,000 - 150,000

Syncrude bbl/d

75,000 - 80,000

Refinery throughput kbd

385,000 - 400,000

Refinery utilization %

89% - 92%

Upstream production is Imperial share before royalties, except Kearl which is 100% gross basis

Kearl is jointly owned by Imperial (70.96%) and ExxonMobil Canada (29.04%)

2024 Planned Turnarounds

Production and throughput reflect annualized basis

Upstream:

2Q: Kearl, 6 kbd, $65M operating cost (Imperial share)

2Q: Syncrude Coker, 6 kbd, $85M operating cost

3Q: Cold Lake, 3 kbd, $25M operating cost

3Q/4Q: Syncrude Hydrotreater, 3 kbd, $30M operating cost

Downstream & Chemical:

2Q: Sarnia refinery, 5 kbd, $55M operating cost

3Q: Nanticoke refinery, 12 kbd, $80M operating cost

2Q: Strathcona refinery, 5 kbd, $15M operating cost

3Q: Strathcona refinery, 2 kbd, $10M operating cost

Upstream production is Imperial share before royalties

Forward-looking statements

Statements of future events or conditions in this report, including projections, targets, expectations, estimates, and business plans are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as believe, anticipate, intend, propose, plan, goal, seek, project, predict, target, estimate, expect, strategy, outlook, forecast, schedule, future, continue, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this report include, but are not limited to, references to Imperial's corporate strategy remaining focused on maximizing existing assets, select growth initiatives, reducing company emissions and supplying energy in an environmentally responsible manner including through deployment of large-scale solutions such as carbon capture and storage and investing in other emissions abatement opportunities, and delivering returns to shareholders; anticipated capital and exploration expenditures of $1.7 billion for 2024; the company's ability to generate free cash flow and deliver on commitments to shareholders, and focus on cost efficiencies; the accelerated ramp-up of and production from Cold Lake Grand Rapids Phase 1, its expected delivery of 15,000 gross barrels per day at full production, and its expected reduction of greenhouse gas emissions intensity by up to 40% compared to current steam technology; investments at Cold Lake in respect of the Leming field, high-value drilling opportunities and volume enhancement, and at Kearl in respect of the in-pit tailings project; construction and expected production in respect of the Strathcona Renewable Diesel project; total Upstream and asset production guidance for 2024, including profitable growth at Kearl and Kearl delivering 280,000 gross barrels per day; Downstream throughput and utilization guidance; improvements to the company's downstream business, including through efficient product transportation, refinery slate flexibility and further development of its lower-carbon product offering; and the cost, scope and impact of 2024 planned turnarounds.

Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions at the time the statements are made. Actual future financial and operating results, including expectations and assumptions concerning demand growth and energy source, supply and mix; commodity prices, foreign exchange rates and general market conditions; production rates, growth and mix across various assets; project plans, timing, costs, technical evaluations and capacities and the company's ability to effectively execute on these plans and operate its assets, including Kearl's in-pit tailings project, Cold Lake Grand Rapids and solvent technologies projects, and the Strathcona Renewable Diesel project, and any changes in the scope, terms, or costs of such projects; factors influencing construction in respect of the Strathcona Renewable Diesel project; the adoption and impact of new facilities or technologies such as the deployment of new solvent technologies at Cold Lake; receipt of regulatory approvals; maintenance and turnaround activity and cost; cash generation, financing sources and capital structure; capital and environmental expenditures; refinery utilization; and applicable laws and government policies could differ materially depending on a number of factors.

These factors include global, regional or local changes in supply and demand for oil, natural gas, and petroleum and petrochemical products and resulting price, differential and margin impacts, including foreign government action with respect to supply levels and prices; environmental regulation, including climate change and greenhouse gas regulation and changes to such regulation; project management and schedules and timely completion of projects; availability and performance of third-party service providers; unanticipated technical or operational difficulties; operational hazards and risks; third-party opposition to company and service provider operations, projects and infrastructure; the results of research programs and new technologies, and ability to bring new technologies to commercial scale on a cost-competitive basis; lack of required support from governments and policymakers for adoption of new technologies for emissions reductions; environmental risks inherent in oil and gas exploration and production activities; the receipt, in a timely manner, of regulatory and third-party approvals; transportation for accessing markets; political or regulatory events, including changes in law or government policy; management effectiveness and disaster response preparedness; cybersecurity incidents; availability and allocation of capital; currency exchange rates; general economic conditions; and other factors discussed in Item 1A risk factors and Item 7 management's discussion and analysis of Imperial Oil Limited's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent interim reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some that are similar to other oil and gas companies and some that are unique to Imperial. Imperial's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. Imperial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

In this release all dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. This release should be read in conjunction with Imperial's most recent Form 10-K.

The term "project" as used in this release can refer to a variety of different activities and does not necessarily have the same meaning as in any government payment transparency reports.

Capital and exploration expenditures

Capital and exploration expenditures (or capital expenditures) represent the combined total of additions at cost to property, plant and equipment, additions to finance leases, additional investments and acquisitions; exploration expenses on a before-tax basis from the Consolidated statement of income; and the company's share of similar costs for equity companies. Capital and exploration expenditures exclude the purchase of carbon emission credits.

Operating costs

Operating costs is a non-GAAP financial measure that are the costs during the period to produce, manufacture, and otherwise prepare the company's products for sale – including energy costs, staffing and maintenance costs. It excludes the cost of raw materials, taxes and interest expense and are on a before-tax basis. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is total expenses within the company's Consolidated statement of income. While the company is responsible for all revenue and expense elements of net income, operating costs represent the expenses most directly under the company's control and therefore, are useful in evaluating the company's performance. Reconciliation of historical annual operating costs is incorporated by reference and can be found in the company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K under the heading "Frequently Used Terms", available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov , SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca , and the company's website at www.imperialoil.ca .

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada's energy resources. As Canada's largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

Source: Imperial

For further information:
Investor relations
(587) 962-4401

Media relations
(587) 476-7010

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Imperial OilIMO:CCTSX:IMOEnergy Investing
IMO:CC
The Conversation (0)

Imperial announces third quarter 2023 financial and operating results

  • Quarterly net income of $1,601 million and cash flow from operating activities of $2,359 million
  • Upstream production of 423,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day
  • Highest ever quarterly production at Kearl of 295,000 total gross oil-equivalent barrels per day (209,000 barrels Imperial's share)
  • Strong Downstream operating performance with refinery capacity utilization of 96%
  • Completed accelerated normal course issuer bid program in October, returning more than $2.3 billion in total to shareholders through the entire program
  • Announced intention to initiate a substantial issuer bid to purchase up to $1.5 billion of its common shares
  • Declared fourth quarter dividend of 50 cents per share
  • Released annual Advancing Climate Solutions report, outlining the company's progress and ongoing commitment to lowering greenhouse gas emissions

Imperial (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO):

Imperial reported estimated net income in the third quarter of $1,601 million, up from net income of $675 million in the second quarter of 2023, driven by strong operating performance and higher commodity prices. Quarterly cash flow from operating activities was $2,359 million, up from $885 million in the second quarter of 2023.

"Imperial delivered strong financial results in the third quarter, highlighted by record quarterly production at Kearl and strong utilization across our refining network," said Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer. "As we look to close out 2023, we remain focused on maximizing the value of our existing assets, progressing select growth opportunities, continuing to reduce our carbon intensity and returning surplus cash to shareholders."

Upstream production in the third quarter averaged 423,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day. At Kearl, quarterly total gross production averaged 295,000 barrels per day (209,000 barrels Imperial's share), the highest quarterly production in the asset's history, and also established a new single month production record in September of 322,000 barrels per day (228,000 barrels Imperial's share). In August, Kearl completed its multiyear program to convert its 81 haul trucks to autonomous operation. Imperial is now one of the largest autonomous mine fleet operators in the world and continues to capture productivity improvements while also reducing costs and further enhancing operational safety. At Cold Lake, quarterly gross production averaged 128,000 barrels per day, impacted by steam cycle timing and planned turnaround activity. As part of the turnaround scope, key equipment tie-ins for the Grand Rapids Phase 1 (GRP1) project were successfully completed. The project is nearing completion and remains on track for accelerated start-up by year-end 2023. When fully operational the project is expected to average 15,000 barrels per day of advantaged production using low carbon solvent-assisted steam-assisted gravity drainage (SA-SAGD) technology.

In the Downstream, throughput in the quarter averaged 416,000 barrels per day with refinery capacity utilization of 96 percent, which includes impacts associated with the planned refinery and chemical plant turnaround at the company's Sarnia site. The turnaround began in September and is progressing on plan. Petroleum product sales in the quarter were 478,000 barrels per day, capturing value from strong fuel margins.

During the quarter, Imperial returned to shareholders $292 million in dividends paid and $1,342 million through accelerated share repurchases under the company's normal course issuer bid (NCIB) program. The company completed its NCIB program in October with an additional $958 million in share repurchases.

"Our company's strong operating performance and portfolio of capital efficient investments continue to generate substantial value for our shareholders," said Corson. "Through October this year, our company has returned over $3.4 billion to shareholders, and I am pleased to announce our intention to initiate a substantial issuer bid to return up to a further $1.5 billion to shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2023."

Throughout the quarter, Imperial continued to advance key projects that support lowering greenhouse gas emissions, including startup of the final Kearl boiler flue gas unit, ongoing construction of Strathcona renewable diesel facility and successful completion of a co-processing trial at Strathcona refinery. In September, Imperial released its annual Advancing Climate Solutions report outlining the company's progress and ongoing commitment to lowering greenhouse gas emissions intensity.

"Our company has worked diligently on emission reduction roadmaps and business plans to lower greenhouse gas emissions intensity in our operations and provide lower life-cycle product solutions to our customers," said Corson. "As we move forward, I am very excited about our opportunities to advance next-generation technologies as well as the world-scale Pathways carbon capture infrastructure in support of a net-zero future."

Third quarter highlights

  • Net income of $1,601 million or $2.76 per share on a diluted basis, compared to $2,031 million or $3.24 per share in the third quarter of 2022. Net income excluding identified items 1 was $1,601 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $1,823 million in the same period of 2022. Lower net income was primarily driven by lower commodity prices.
  • Cash flows from operating activities of $2,359 million, compared to cash flows from operating activities of $3,089 million in the same period of 2022. Cash flows from operating activities excluding working capital 1 of $1,946 million, compared to $2,543 million in the same period of 2022.
  • Capital and exploration expenditures totalled $387 million, compared to $392 million in the third quarter of 2022.
  • The company returned $1,634 million to shareholders in the third quarter of 2023 , including $292 million in dividends paid and $1,342 million in accelerated share repurchases. Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, the company completed its NCIB program with an additional $958 million in share repurchases.
  • Announced intention to initiate a substantial issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to $1.5 billion of its common shares. The company anticipates terms and pricing will be determined and the offer will commence during the next two weeks.
  • Production averaged 423,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, compared to 430,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day in the same period of 2022. Adjusting for the sale of XTO Energy Canada, which closed in the third quarter of 2022, production increased by about 5,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day.
  • Total gross bitumen production at Kearl averaged 295,000 barrels per day (209,000 barrels Imperial's share), the highest quarterly production in the asset's history, up from 271,000 barrels per day (193,000 barrels Imperial's share) in the third quarter of 2022, and also established a new single month production record in September of 322,000 barrels per day (228,000 barrels Imperial's share).
  • Completed conversion of last remaining haul trucks at Kearl to autonomous operation. With 81 fully autonomous haul trucks now in service, Imperial is one of the largest autonomous mine fleet operators in the world. The company expects to capture significant improvements to truck productivity and workforce safety while also reducing operating costs.
  • Achieved successful start-up of final boiler flue gas unit at Kearl. This technology recovers waste heat from a boiler's combustion exhaust to preheat process water, and combined, the six units have the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 220,000 tonnes per year.
  • Ongoing monitoring and assessment of expanded seepage interception system at Kearl, including additional delineation work in the area to determine if any further mitigations are required. Imperial continues to engage with local Indigenous communities, and is providing site tours and access for independent testing. To date, there is no indication of adverse impacts to fish and wildlife populations or risks to drinking water for local communities.
  • Gross bitumen production at Cold Lake averaged 128,000 barrels per day, compared to 150,000 barrels per day in the third quarter of 2022. Production in the third quarter was impacted by steam cycle timing and planned turnaround activities.
  • Completed critical equipment tie-ins for the Grand Rapids Phase 1 (GRP1) project in conjunction with planned turnaround activities at Cold Lake in the third quarter. GRP1 will be the first SA-SAGD project in the industry and is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity by up to 40% compared to existing cyclic steam stimulation technology. The project is nearing completion and remains on track to achieve accelerated start-up with steam injection anticipated by year-end 2023.
  • The company's share of gross production from Syncrude averaged 75,000 barrels per day, up from 62,000 barrels per day in the third quarter of 2022, primarily driven by planned turnaround activity.
  • Refinery throughput averaged 416,000 barrels per day, compared to 426,000 barrels per day in the third quarter of 2022. Capacity utilization was 96 percent, compared to 100 percent in the third quarter of 2022. Third quarter 2023 results include impacts from the planned turnaround in Sarnia, which began in September and is progressing on plan.
  • Petroleum product sales were 478,000 barrels per day, compared to 484,000 barrels per day in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Successful completion of refinery co-processing trial at Strathcona. Trials have now been completed across all company refineries. This technology has the potential to reduce carbon intensity of fuel and plastic products by co-processing vegetable oil and ethanol alongside conventional feedstock.
  • Chemical net income of $23 million in the quarter, compared to $54 million in the third quarter of 2022. Lower net income was primarily driven by the impact of planned turnaround activities.
  • Released annual Advancing Climate Solutions report outlining the company's progress and ongoing commitment to lowering GHG emissions. Imperial is committed to providing energy solutions in a way that helps protect people, the environment and the communities where it operates, including mitigating the risks of climate change.
  • Established Low Carbon Solutions organization, focused on leveraging our unique capabilities to bring lower-emission technologies like renewable fuels, hydrogen and carbon capture and storage to market, helping customers meet their sustainability goals.
  • Celebrating 20 years of support for Indspire, an organization that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people in Canada. Through this support, Indspire has provided scholarships to more than 500 Indigenous students.

1 non-GAAP financial measure - see Attachment VI for definition and reconciliation

Recent business environment

During the first quarter of 2023, the price of crude oil declined, impacted by higher inventory levels, and the price of crude oil remained relatively flat during the second quarter. In the third quarter, crude oil prices increased as demand exceeded supply after OPEC+ oil producers further reduced oil output. In addition, the Canadian WTI/WCS spread continued to recover in the third quarter, but remains weaker than 2022 on an annual basis. Similarly, 2023 refining margins remain strong but fall short of 2022 levels on an annual basis.

Operating results
Third quarter 2023 vs. third quarter 2022

Third Quarter

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2023

2022

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

1,601

2,031

Net income (loss) per common share, assuming dilution (dollars)

2.76

3.24

Net income (loss) excluding identified items 1

1,601

1,823

Prior year third quarter results included favourable identified items 1 of $208 million related to the company's gain on the sale of interests in XTO Energy Canada.

Upstream
Net income (loss) factor analysis
millions of Canadian dollars

2022

Price

Volumes

Royalty

Identified

I tems 1

Other

2023

986

(10)

20

20

(208)

220

1,028

Price – Synthetic crude oil realizations decreased by $11.82 per barrel, generally in line with WTI. Average bitumen realizations increased by $4.47 per barrel. Higher bitumen realizations were primarily driven by the narrowing of the WTI/WCS spread, partially offset by lower marker prices.

Volumes – Higher volumes were primarily driven by increased plant capacity utilization and mine equipment productivity at Kearl, and annual turnaround timing and duration at Syncrude, partially offset by steam cycle timing and planned turnaround activity at Cold Lake.

Identified Items 1 – Prior year third quarter results included favourable identified items 1 related to the company's gain on the sale of interests in XTO Energy Canada.

Other – Includes lower operating expenses of about $160 million, and favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $80 million.

1 non-GAAP financial measure - see Attachment VI for definition and reconciliation

Marker prices and average realizations

Third Quarter

Canadian dollars, unless noted

2023

2022

West Texas Intermediate (US$ per barrel)

82.32

91.43

Western Canada Select (US$ per barrel)

69.39

71.53

WTI/WCS Spread (US$ per barrel)

12.93

19.90

Bitumen (per barrel)

86.05

81.58

Synthetic crude oil (per barrel)

112.98

124.80

Average foreign exchange rate (US$)

0.75

0.77

Production

Third Quarter

thousands of barrels per day

2023

2022

Kearl (Imperial's share)

209

193

Cold Lake

128

150

Syncrude (a)

75

62

Kearl total gross production (thousands of barrels per day)

295

271

(a)

In the third quarter of 2023, Syncrude gross production included about 0 thousand barrels per day of bitumen and other products (2022 - 7 thousand barrels per day) that were exported to the operator's facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline.

Higher production at Kearl was primarily driven by increased plant capacity utilization and mine equipment productivity.

Lower production at Cold Lake was primarily driven by steam cycle timing and planned turnaround activity.

Higher production at Syncrude was primarily driven by annual turnaround timing and duration.

Downstream
Net income (loss) factor analysis
millions of Canadian dollars

2022

Margins

Other

2023

1,012

(440)

14

586

Margins – Lower margins primarily reflect weaker market conditions.

Other – Includes favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $50 million, partially offset by higher turnaround impacts of about $50 million, reflecting the planned turnaround activities at Sarnia refinery.

Refinery utilization and petroleum product sales

Third Quarter

thousands of barrels per day, unless noted

2023

2022

Refinery throughput

416

426

Refinery capacity utilization (percent)

96

100

Petroleum product sales

478

484

Lower refinery throughput in the third quarter of 2023 reflects the impact of planned turnaround activities at Sarnia refinery.

Chemicals
Net income (loss) factor analysis
millions of Canadian dollars

2022

Margins

Other

2023

54

(20)

(11)

23

Corporate and other

Third Quarter

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

(36)

(21)

Liquidity and capital resources

Third Quarter

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

Cash flows from (used in):

Operating activities

2,359

3,089

Investing activities

(380)

364

Financing activities

(1,639)

(2,744)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

340

709

Cash and cash equivalents at period end

2,716

3,576

Cash flows from operating activities primarily reflect lower Downstream margins.

Cash flows used in investing activities primarily reflect the absence of proceeds from the sale of interests in XTO Energy Canada.

Cash flows used in financing activities primarily reflect:

Third Quarter

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2023

2022

Dividends paid

292

227

Per share dividend paid (dollars)

0.50

0.34

Share repurchases (a)

1,342

1,512

Number of shares purchased (millions) (a)

17.5

25.2

(a)

Share repurchases were made under the company's normal course issuer bid program, and include shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation concurrent with, but outside of, the normal course issuer bid.

Nine months 2023 vs. nine months 2022

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2023

2022

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

3,524

5,613

Net income (loss) per common share, assuming dilution (dollars)

6.04

8.58

Net income (loss) excluding identified items 1

3,524

5,405

Prior year results included favourable identified items 1 of $208 million related to the company's gain on the sale of interests in XTO Energy Canada.

Upstream
Net income (loss) factor analysis
millions of Canadian dollars

2022

Price

Volumes

Royalty

Identified

I tems 1

Other

2023

3,114

(2,370)

(120)

670

(208)

656

1,742

Price – Lower bitumen realizations were primarily driven by lower marker prices and the widening WTI/WCS spread. Average bitumen realizations decreased by $25.31 per barrel, generally in line with WCS, and synthetic crude oil realizations decreased by $23.87 per barrel, generally in line with WTI.

Volumes – Lower volumes were primarily driven by steam cycle timing at Cold Lake, and the absence of XTO Energy Canada production, partially offset by improved reliability and absence of extreme cold weather at Kearl.

Royalty – Lower royalties were primarily driven by weakened commodity prices.

Identified Items 1 – Prior year results included favourable identified items 1 related to the company's gain on the sale of interests in XTO Energy Canada.

Other – Includes favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $400 million, and lower operating expenses of about $220 million, primarily due to lower energy prices.

Marker prices and average realizations

Nine Months

Canadian dollars, unless noted

2023

2022

West Texas Intermediate (US$ per barrel)

77.29

98.25

Western Canada Select (US$ per barrel)

59.67

82.60

WTI/WCS Spread (US$ per barrel)

17.62

15.65

Bitumen (per barrel)

68.70

94.01

Synthetic crude oil (per barrel)

105.65

129.52

Average foreign exchange rate (US$)

0.74

0.78

1 non-GAAP financial measure - see Attachment VI for definition and reconciliation

Production

Nine Months

thousands of barrels per day

2023

2022

Kearl (Imperial's share)

182

162

Cold Lake

134

145

Syncrude (a)

72

74

Kearl total gross production (thousands of barrels per day)

257

228

(a)

In 2023, Syncrude gross production included about 1 thousand barrels per day of bitumen and other products (2022 - 4 thousand barrels per day) that were exported to the operator's facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline.

Higher production at Kearl was primarily driven by improved reliability as a result of the successful rollout of the winterization strategy, the absence of extreme cold weather, increased plant capacity utilization, and mine equipment productivity.

Lower production at Cold Lake was primarily driven by steam cycle timing.

Downstream
Net income (loss) factor analysis
millions of Canadian dollars

2022

Margins

Other

2023

2,434

(840)

112

1,706

Margins – Lower margins primarily reflect weaker market conditions.

Other – Favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $240 million and improved volumes of about $140 million, partially offset by higher turnaround impacts of about $300 million, associated with the planned turnaround activities at the Strathcona and Sarnia refineries.

Refinery utilization and petroleum product sales

Nine Months

thousands of barrels per day, unless noted

2023

2022

Refinery throughput

407

413

Refinery capacity utilization (percent)

94

96

Petroleum product sales

469

471

Chemicals
Net income (loss) factor analysis
millions of Canadian dollars

2022

Margins

Other

2023

163

(20)

4

147

Corporate and other

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

(71)

(98)

Liquidity and capital resources

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

Cash flows from (used in):

Operating activities

2,423

7,685

Investing activities

(1,283)

(145)

Financing activities

(2,173)

(6,117)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(1,033)

1,423

Cash flows from operating activities primarily reflect unfavourable working capital impacts, including an income tax catch-up payment of $2.1 billion, as well as lower Upstream realizations and Downstream margins.

Cash flows used in investing activities primarily reflect the absence of proceeds from the sale of interests in XTO Energy Canada, and higher additions to property, plant and equipment.

Cash flows used in financing activities primarily reflect:

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2023

2022

Dividends paid

815

640

Per share dividend paid (dollars)

1.38

0.95

Share repurchases (a)

1,342

4,461

Number of shares purchased (millions) (a)

17.5

66.6

(a)

Share repurchases were made under the company's normal course issuer bid program. In the second quarter of 2022, share repurchases were made under the company's substantial issuer bid that commenced on May 6, 2022 and expired on June 10, 2022. Includes shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation concurrent with, but outside of, the normal course issuer bid, and by way of a proportionate tender under the company's substantial issuer bid.

On June 27, 2023, the company announced by news release that it had received final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange for a new normal course issuer bid to continue its then existing share purchase program. The program enabled the company to purchase up to a maximum of 29,207,635 common shares during the period June 29, 2023 to June 28, 2024. This maximum included shares purchased under the normal course issuer bid and from Exxon Mobil Corporation concurrent with, but outside of, the normal course issuer bid. As in the past, Exxon Mobil Corporation advised the company that it intended to participate to maintain its ownership percentage at approximately 69.6 percent. Imperial accelerated share purchases under the normal course issuer bid program during the third quarter and, subsequent to the end of the third quarter, the program completed on October 19, 2023 as a result of the company purchasing the maximum allowable number of shares under the program.

On October 27, 2023, the company announced its intention to launch a substantial issuer bid pursuant to which the company will offer to purchase for cancellation up to $1.5 billion of its common shares. The substantial issuer bid will be made through a modified Dutch auction, with a tender price range to be determined by the company at the time of commencement of the offer. Shares may also be tendered by way of a proportionate tender, which will result in a shareholder maintaining their proportionate share ownership. ExxonMobil has advised Imperial that it intends to make a proportionate tender in connection with the offer in order to maintain its proportionate share ownership at approximately 69.6 percent following completion of the offer. Nothing in this report shall constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell any shares.

Key financial and operating data follow.

Additional information regarding the tender offer

The tender offer described in this communication (the "Offer") has not yet commenced. This communication is for informational purposes only. This communication is not a recommendation to buy or sell Imperial Oil Limited shares or any other securities, and it is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell Imperial Oil Limited shares or any other securities.

On the commencement date of the Offer, Imperial Oil Limited will file an offer to purchase, accompanying issuer bid circular and related letter of transmittal and notice of guaranteed delivery (the "Offering Documents") with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and mail these to the company's shareholders. The company will also file a tender offer statement on Schedule TO, including the Offering Documents, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Offer will only be made pursuant to the Offering Documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and as a part of the Schedule TO. Shareholders should read carefully the Offering Documents because they contain important information, including the various terms of, and conditions to, the Offer. Once the Offer is commenced, shareholders will be able to obtain a free copy of the tender offer statement on Schedule TO, the Offering Documents and other documents that Imperial Oil Limited will be filing with the SEC at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov , with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedarplus.ca , or from Imperial Oil Limited's website at www.imperialoil.ca .

Forward-looking statements

Statements of future events or conditions in this report, including projections, targets, expectations, estimates, and business plans, are forward-looking statements. Similarly, discussion of emission-reduction future plans to support a net-zero future are dependent on future market factors, such as continued technological progress and policy support, and represent forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as believe, anticipate, intend, propose, plan, goal, seek, estimate, expect, future, continue, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this report include, but are not limited to, references to the company's intention to initiate a substantial issuer bid, including the size, structure, timing for determining the terms, pricing and commencement, and ExxonMobil's intent to make a proportionate tender; references to the company's long-standing commitment to returning surplus cash to shareholders; the company's ongoing efforts to reduce emissions in its operations, including the impact of the start-up of the final boiler flue gas unit at Kearl and the establishment of the Low Carbon Solutions organization; the company's Strathcona renewable diesel project, including timing, expected production, and the reduction to greenhouse gas emissions; the impact of refinery co-processing operations at company sites, including reductions in the carbon intensity of fuel and plastic products; the impact of converting Kearl haul trucks to autonomous operation, including in respect of productivity, workforce safety and operating costs; additional monitoring and assessment activities at Kearl related to seepage and engagement with local indigenous communities; the impact of the Cold Lake Grand Rapids phase 1 project, including reductions to greenhouse gas emissions intensity and anticipated production, and the timing of start-up of such project; and progress of the Pathways Alliance carbon capture and storage network.

Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions at the time the statements are made. Actual future financial and operating results, including expectations and assumptions concerning demand growth and energy source, supply and mix; production rates, growth and mix across various assets; project plans, timing, costs, technical evaluations and capacities and the company's ability to effectively execute on these plans and operate its assets, including the Cold Lake Grand Rapids Phase 1 project and the Strathcona renewable diesel project; for shareholder returns, assumptions such as cash flow forecasts, financing sources and capital structure, that the necessary exemptive relief to proceed with the substantial issuer bid under applicable securities laws will be received on the timeline anticipated, and ExxonMobil making a proportionate tender in connection with the substantial issuer bid; the adoption and impact of new facilities or technologies on reductions to GHG emissions intensity, including but not limited to Strathcona renewable diesel, refinery co-processing, carbon capture and storage including in connection with hydrogen for the renewable diesel project, and any changes in the scope, terms, or costs of such projects; the amount and timing of emissions reductions, including the impact of lower carbon fuels; for renewable diesel, the availability and cost of locally-sourced and grown feedstock and the supply of renewable diesel to British Columbia in connection with its low-carbon fuel legislation; that any required support from policymakers and other stakeholders for various new technologies such as carbon capture and storage will be provided; receipt of regulatory approvals in a timely manner; performance of third party service providers; refinery utilization; applicable laws and government policies, including with respect to climate change, GHG emissions reductions and low carbon fuels; the ability to offset any ongoing inflationary pressures; capital and environmental expenditures; and commodity prices, foreign exchange rates and general market conditions, could differ materially depending on a number of factors.

These factors include global, regional or local changes in supply and demand for oil, natural gas, and petroleum and petrochemical products and resulting price, differential and margin impacts, including foreign government action with respect to supply levels and prices, and the occurrence of wars; availability and allocation of capital; the receipt, in a timely manner, of regulatory and third-party approvals, including for new technologies that will help the company meet its lower emissions goals and for the company's substantial issuer bid; the results of research programs and new technologies, the ability to bring new technologies to commercial scale on a cost-competitive basis, and the competitiveness of alternative energy and other emission reduction technologies; failure or delay of supportive policy and market development for the adoption of emerging lower emission energy technologies and other technologies that support emissions reductions; political or regulatory events, including changes in law or government policy, and environmental regulation including climate change, greenhouse gas and low carbon fuel regulation; unanticipated technical or operational difficulties; project management and schedules and timely completion of projects; availability and performance of third-party service providers; environmental risks inherent in oil and gas exploration and production activities; management effectiveness and disaster response preparedness; operational hazards and risks; cybersecurity incidents, including increased reliance on remote working arrangements; currency exchange rates; general economic conditions; and other factors discussed in Item 1A risk factors and Item 7 management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations of Imperial Oil Limited's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent interim reports.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some that are similar to other oil and gas companies and some that are unique to Imperial Oil Limited. Imperial's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. Imperial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking and other statements regarding Imperial's environmental, social and other sustainability efforts and aspirations are not an indication that these statements are necessarily material to investors or requiring disclosure in the company's filings with securities regulators. In addition, historical, current and forward-looking environmental, social and sustainability-related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future, including future rule-making. Individual projects or opportunities may advance based on a number of factors, including availability of supportive policy, technology for cost-effective abatement, company planning process, and alignment with our partners and other stakeholders.

In this release all dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. This release should be read in conjunction with Imperial's most recent Form 10-K. Note that numbers may not add due to rounding.

The term "project" as used in this release can refer to a variety of different activities and does not necessarily have the same meaning as in any government payment transparency reports.

Attachment I

Third Quarter

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

Total revenues and other income

13,920

15,224

37,860

45,217

Total expenses

11,820

12,719

33,231

38,012

Income (loss) before income taxes

2,100

2,505

4,629

7,205

Income taxes

499

474

1,105

1,592

Net income (loss)

1,601

2,031

3,524

5,613

Net income (loss) per common share (dollars)

2.77

3.25

6.05

8.60

Net income (loss) per common share - assuming dilution (dollars)

2.76

3.24

6.04

8.58

Other financial data

Gain (loss) on asset sales, after tax

(2)

222

16

241

Total assets at September 30

43,586

42,986

Total debt at September 30

4,138

4,160

Shareholders' equity at September 30

23,808

22,308

Capital employed at September 30

27,968

26,491

Dividends declared on common stock

Total

288

211

837

666

Per common share (dollars)

0.50

0.34

1.44

1.02

Millions of common shares outstanding

At September 30

566.7

611.5

Average - assuming dilution

579.3

626.9

583.3

654.4

Attachment II

Third Quarter

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

2023

2022

Total cash and cash equivalents at period end

2,716

3,576

2,716

3,576

Operating activities

Net income (loss)

1,601

2,031

3,524

5,613

Adjustments for non-cash items:

Depreciation and depletion

475

555

1,418

1,432

(Gain) loss on asset sales

3

(131)

(19)

(155)

Deferred income taxes and other

(168)

122

(239)

(358)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

413

546

(2,213)

1,140

All other items - net

35

(34)

(48)

13

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

2,359

3,089

2,423

7,685

Investing activities

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(387)

(397)

(1,315)

(1,034)

Proceeds from asset sales

6

760

29

886

Additional investments

(6)

(6)

Loans to equity companies - net

1

7

3

9

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities

(380)

364

(1,283)

(145)

Cash flows from (used in) financing activities

(1,639)

(2,744)

(2,173)

(6,117)

Attachment III

Third Quarter

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

Upstream

1,028

986

1,742

3,114

Downstream

586

1,012

1,706

2,434

Chemical

23

54

147

163

Corporate and other

(36)

(21)

(71)

(98)

Net income (loss)

1,601

2,031

3,524

5,613

Revenues and other income

Upstream

4,807

4,949

12,097

15,432

Downstream

15,112

16,236

41,329

49,066

Chemical

382

520

1,252

1,554

Eliminations / Corporate and other

(6,381)

(6,481)

(16,818)

(20,835)

Revenues and other income

13,920

15,224

37,860

45,217

Purchases of crude oil and products

Upstream

1,852

1,937

4,827

6,184

Downstream

13,061

13,686

35,390

42,459

Chemical

254

354

791

1,070

Eliminations

(6,419)

(6,499)

(16,926)

(20,864)

Purchases of crude oil and products

8,748

9,478

24,082

28,849

Production and manufacturing

Upstream

1,187

1,381

3,730

4,053

Downstream

405

419

1,291

1,193

Chemical

74

72

186

193

Eliminations

Production and manufacturing

1,666

1,872

5,207

5,439

Selling and general

Upstream

Downstream

177

174

494

474

Chemical

21

17

69

62

Eliminations / Corporate and other

39

18

66

89

Selling and general

237

209

629

625

Capital and exploration expenditures

Upstream

244

309

868

764

Downstream

103

64

329

201

Chemical

2

2

11

5

Corporate and other

38

17

101

32

Capital and exploration expenditures

387

392

1,309

1,002

Exploration expenses charged to Upstream income included above

1

1

3

4

Attachment IV

Operating statistics

Third Quarter

Nine Months

2023

2022

2023

2022

Gross crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) production

(thousands of barrels per day)

Kearl

209

193

182

162

Cold Lake

128

150

134

145

Syncrude (a)

75

62

72

74

Conventional

6

9

6

9

Total crude oil production

418

414

394

390

NGLs available for sale

1

1

Total crude oil and NGL production

418

415

394

391

Gross natural gas production (millions of cubic feet per day)

30

92

32

101

Gross oil-equivalent production (b)

423

430

399

408

(thousands of oil-equivalent barrels per day)

Net crude oil and NGL production (thousands of barrels per day)

Kearl

195

175

170

148

Cold Lake

91

111

105

107

Syncrude (a)

59

51

63

58

Conventional

5

8

5

9

Total crude oil production

350

345

343

322

NGLs available for sale

1

1

Total crude oil and NGL production

350

346

343

323

Net natural gas production (millions of cubic feet per day)

30

87

32

95

Net oil-equivalent production (b)

355

361

348

339

(thousands of oil-equivalent barrels per day)

Kearl blend sales (thousands of barrels per day)

279

257

250

223

Cold Lake blend sales (thousands of barrels per day)

166

190

176

189

NGL sales (thousands of barrels per day)

2

2

Average realizations (Canadian dollars)

Bitumen (per barrel)

86.05

81.58

68.70

94.01

Synthetic crude oil (per barrel)

112.98

124.80

105.65

129.52

Conventional crude oil (per barrel)

76.53

94.87

68.61

103.28

NGL (per barrel)

61.61

64.85

Natural gas (per thousand cubic feet)

2.69

5.10

2.72

5.72

Refinery throughput (thousands of barrels per day)

416

426

407

413

Refinery capacity utilization (percent)

96

100

94

96

Petroleum product sales (thousands of barrels per day)

Gasolines

239

237

227

225

Heating, diesel and jet fuels

170

172

176

175

Lube oils and other products

43

49

43

49

Heavy fuel oils

26

26

23

22

Net petroleum products sales

478

484

469

471

Petrochemical sales (thousands of tonnes)

212

217

650

649

(a)

Syncrude gross and net production included bitumen and other products that were exported to the operator's facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline.

Gross bitumen and other products production (thousands of barrels per day)

7

1

4

Net bitumen and other products production (thousands of barrels per day)

6

1

3

(b)

Gas converted to oil-equivalent at six million cubic feet per one thousand barrels.

Attachment V

Net income (loss) per

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

common share - diluted (a)

millions of Canadian dollars

Canadian dollars

2019

First Quarter

293

0.38

Second Quarter

1,212

1.57

Third Quarter

424

0.56

Fourth Quarter

271

0.36

Year

2,200

2.88

2020

First Quarter

(188)

(0.25)

Second Quarter

(526)

(0.72)

Third Quarter

3

Fourth Quarter

(1,146)

(1.56)

Year

(1,857)

(2.53)

2021

First Quarter

392

0.53

Second Quarter

366

0.50

Third Quarter

908

1.29

Fourth Quarter

813

1.18

Year

2,479

3.48

2022

First Quarter

1,173

1.75

Second Quarter

2,409

3.63

Third Quarter

2,031

3.24

Fourth Quarter

1,727

2.86

Year

7,340

11.44

2023

First Quarter

1,248

2.13

Second Quarter

675

1.15

Third Quarter

1,601

2.76

Year

3,524

6.04

(a)

Computed using the average number of shares outstanding during each period. The sum of the quarters presented may not add to the year total.

Attachment VI

Non-GAAP financial measures and other specified financial measures

Certain measures included in this document are not prescribed by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These measures constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" under Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K, and "specified financial measures" under National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure, and other information required by these regulations, have been provided. Non-GAAP financial measures and specified financial measures are not standardized financial measures under GAAP and do not have a standardized definition. As such, these measures may not be directly comparable to measures presented by other companies, and should not be considered a substitute for GAAP financial measures.

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital is a non-GAAP financial measure that is the total cash flows from operating activities less the changes in operating assets and liabilities in the period. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is "Cash flows from (used in) operating activities" within the company's Consolidated statement of cash flows. Management believes it is useful for investors to consider these numbers in comparing the underlying performance of the company's business across periods when there are significant period-to-period differences in the amount of changes in working capital. Changes in working capital is equal to "Changes in operating assets and liabilities" as disclosed in the company's Consolidated statement of cash flows and in Attachment II of this document. This measure assesses the cash flows at an operating level, and as such, does not include proceeds from asset sales as defined in Cash flows from operating activities and asset sales in the Frequently Used Terms section of the company's annual Form 10-K.

Reconciliation of cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital

Third Quarter

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

2023

2022

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of cash flows

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

2,359

3,089

2,423

7,685

Less changes in working capital

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

413

546

(2,213)

1,140

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excl. working capital

1,946

2,543

4,636

6,545

Free cash flow

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is cash flows from operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment and equity company investments plus proceeds from asset sales. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is "Cash flows from (used in) operating activities" within the company's Consolidated statement of cash flows. This measure is used to evaluate cash available for financing activities (including but not limited to dividends and share purchases) after investment in the business.

Reconciliation of free cash flow

Third Quarter

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

2023

2022

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of cash flows

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

2,359

3,089

2,423

7,685

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(387)

(397)

(1,315)

(1,034)

Proceeds from asset sales

6

760

29

886

Additional investments

(6)

(6)

Loans to equity companies - net

1

7

3

9

Free cash flow

1,979

3,453

1,140

7,540

Net income (loss) excluding identified items

Net income (loss) excluding identified items is a non-GAAP financial measure that is total net income (loss) excluding individually significant non-operational events with an absolute corporate total earnings impact of at least $100 million in a given quarter. The net income (loss) impact of an identified item for an individual segment in a given quarter may be less than $100 million when the item impacts several segments or several periods. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is "Net income (loss)" within the company's Consolidated statement of income. Management uses these figures to improve comparability of the underlying business across multiple periods by isolating and removing significant non-operational events from business results. The company believes this view provides investors increased transparency into business results and trends, and provides investors with a view of the business as seen through the eyes of management. Net income (loss) excluding identified items is not meant to be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. All identified items are presented on an after-tax basis.

Reconciliation of net income (loss) excluding identified items

Third Quarter

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

2023

2022

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of income

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

1,601

2,031

3,524

5,613

Less identified items included in Net income (loss)

Gain/(loss) on sale of assets

208

208

Subtotal of identified items

208

208

Net income (loss) excluding identified items

1,601

1,823

3,524

5,405

Cash operating costs (cash costs)

Cash operating costs is a non-GAAP financial measure that consists of total expenses, less purchases of crude oil and products, federal excise taxes and fuel charge, financing, and costs that are non-cash in nature, including depreciation and depletion, and non-service pension and postretirement benefit. The components of cash operating costs include "Production and manufacturing", "Selling and general" and "Exploration" from the company's Consolidated statement of income, and as disclosed in Attachment III of this document. The sum of these income statement lines serves as an indication of cash operating costs and does not reflect the total cash expenditures of the company. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is "Total expenses" within the company's Consolidated statement of income. This measure is useful for investors to understand the company's efforts to optimize cash through disciplined expense management.

Reconciliation of cash operating costs

Third Quarter

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

2023

2022

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of income

Total expenses

11,820

12,719

33,231

38,012

Less:

Purchases of crude oil and products

8,748

9,478

24,082

28,849

Federal excise taxes and fuel charge

654

584

1,781

1,616

Depreciation and depletion

475

555

1,418

1,432

Non-service pension and postretirement benefit

20

4

60

13

Financing

19

16

51

34

Cash operating costs

1,904

2,082

5,839

6,068

Components of cash operating costs

Third Quarter

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

2023

2022

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of income

Production and manufacturing

1,666

1,872

5,207

5,439

Selling and general

237

209

629

625

Exploration

1

1

3

4

Cash operating costs

1,904

2,082

5,839

6,068

Segment contributions to total cash operating costs

Third Quarter

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

2023

2022

Upstream

1,188

1,382

3,733

4,057

Downstream

582

593

1,785

1,667

Chemicals

95

89

255

255

Corporate / Eliminations

39

18

66

89

Cash operating costs

1,904

2,082

5,839

6,068

Unit cash operating cost (unit cash costs)

Unit cash operating costs is a non-GAAP ratio. Unit cash operating costs (unit cash costs) is calculated by dividing cash operating costs by total gross oil-equivalent production, and is calculated for the Upstream segment, as well as the major Upstream assets. Cash operating costs is a non-GAAP financial measure and is disclosed and reconciled above. This measure is useful for investors to understand the expense management efforts of the company's major assets as a component of the overall Upstream segment. Unit cash operating cost, as used by management, does not directly align with the definition of "Average unit production costs" as set out by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and disclosed in the company's SEC Form 10-K.

Components of unit cash operating cost

Third Quarter

2023

2022

millions of Canadian dollars

Upstream

(a)

Kearl

Cold

Lake

Syncrude

Upstream

(a)

Kearl

Cold

Lake

Syncrude

Production and manufacturing

1,187

520

284

345

1,381

581

299

442

Selling and general

Exploration

1

1

Cash operating costs

1,188

520

284

345

1,382

581

299

442

Gross oil-equivalent production

423

209

128

75

430

193

150

62

(thousands of barrels per day)

Unit cash operating cost ($/oeb)

30.53

27.04

24.12

50.00

34.93

32.72

21.67

77.49

USD converted at the quarterly average forex

22.90

20.28

18.09

37.50

26.90

25.19

16.69

59.67

2023 US$0.75; 2022 US$0.77

Nine Months

2023

2022

millions of Canadian dollars

Upstream

(a)

Kearl

Cold

Lake

Syncrude

Upstream

(a)

Kearl

Cold

Lake

Syncrude

Production and manufacturing

3,730

1,604

868

1,156

4,053

1,680

1,017

1,170

Selling and general

Exploration

3

4

Cash operating costs

3,733

1,604

868

1,156

4,057

1,680

1,017

1,170

Gross oil-equivalent production

399

182

134

72

408

162

145

74

(thousands of barrels per day)

Unit cash operating cost ($/oeb)

34.27

32.28

23.73

58.81

36.42

37.99

25.69

57.92

USD converted at the YTD average forex

25.36

23.89

17.56

43.52

28.41

29.63

20.04

45.18

2023 US$0.74; 2022 US$0.78

(a)

Upstream includes Imperial's share of Kearl, Cold Lake, Syncrude and other.

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada's energy resources. As Canada's largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

Source: Imperial

Investor Relations
(587) 962-4401

Media relations
(587) 476-7010

Imperial declares fourth quarter 2023 dividend

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) today declared a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share on the outstanding common shares of the company, payable on January 1, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2023.

This fourth quarter 2023 dividend compares with the third quarter 2023 dividend of 50 cents per share.

Imperial to hold 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Call

(TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Peter Shaw, vice-president, investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host a 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Call on Friday, October 27, following the company's third quarter earnings release that morning. The event begins at 9 a.m. MT and will be accessible by webcast.

During the call, Mr. Corson will offer brief remarks prior to taking questions from Imperial's covering analysts.

Imperial announces second quarter 2023 financial and operating results

  • Quarterly net income of $675 million and cash flow from operating activities of $885 million
  • Successful completion of planned turnaround activities at Kearl, Syncrude and Strathcona refinery
  • Upstream production of 363,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day
  • Refinery throughput of 388,000 barrels per day and capacity utilization of 90%
  • Commenced facility construction on the Strathcona Renewable Diesel project
  • Renewed annual normal course issuer bid (NCIB) to repurchase up to 5% of outstanding common shares, with plans to accelerate completion of the program prior to year end
  • Declared third quarter dividend of 50 cents per share

Imperial Oil LIMITED, TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO

Imperial reported estimated net income in the second quarter of $675 million, compared to net income of $1,248 million in the first quarter of 2023, driven by lower refining margins and planned turnaround activity. Quarterly cash flow from operating activities was $885 million, up from $821 million used in the first quarter of 2023.

"Imperial's results in the second quarter reflect the safe and on-plan execution of significant turnaround activity across our Upstream and Downstream business lines," said Brad Corson, Imperial's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "With substantial turnaround activity now behind us, we anticipate strong production in the second half of 2023."

Upstream production in the second quarter averaged 363,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day. At Kearl, quarterly total gross production averaged 217,000 barrels per day (154,000 barrels Imperial's share), primarily impacted by planned turnaround activity. In April, Kearl took delivery of its first-ever shipment of renewable diesel for use in its mine fleet as part of the company's ongoing efforts to reduce emissions and demonstrate suitability for use in heavy equipment applications. At Cold Lake, quarterly gross production averaged 132,000 barrels per day, impacted by the timing of production and steam cycles. At Syncrude, the company's share of quarterly production averaged 66,000 gross barrels per day, primarily impacted by its annual coker turnaround.

In the Downstream, throughput in the quarter averaged 388,000 barrels per day with refinery capacity utilization of 90 percent, reflecting the impact of the planned turnaround at the Strathcona refinery. Petroleum product sales in the quarter were 475,000 barrels per day. In May, the Strathcona Renewable Diesel project passed a significant milestone with key contractors being mobilized to site to commence facility construction work.

"We support Canada's vision for a lower-emission future, and I am encouraged to see the work now underway to build Canada's largest renewable diesel facility," said Corson. "The project remains on track for a 2025 start-up and is expected to produce more than 1 billion litres of renewable diesel annually to help meet strong demand under Canada's Clean Fuel Regulations and reduce reliance on costly imports," said Corson.

During the quarter, Imperial returned $257 million to shareholders through dividend payments and declared a third quarter dividend of 50 cents per share. In June, Imperial renewed its annual normal course issuer bid program, allowing the company to repurchase up to five percent of its outstanding common shares over a 12-month period ending June 28, 2024.

"Imperial continues to demonstrate its long-standing commitment to returning surplus cash to shareholders and I am pleased to announce our plan to accelerate our NCIB share repurchases with a target of completing the program prior to year end," said Corson.

Second quarter highlights

  • Net income of $675 million or $1.15 per share on a diluted basis, compared to $2,409 million or $3.63 per share in the second quarter of 2022. Lower net income is primarily driven by lower commodity prices and increased planned turnaround activity.
  • Cash flows from operating activities of $885 million, compared to cash flows from operating activities of $2,682 million in the same period of 2022. Cash flows from operating activities excluding working capital 1 of $1,136 million, compared to $2,783 million in the same period of 2022.
  • Capital and exploration expenditures totalled $493 million, up from $314 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • The company returned $257 million to shareholders in the second quarter of 2023 through dividends paid.
  • Renewed share repurchase program , enabling the purchase of up to five percent of common shares outstanding, a maximum of 29,207,635 shares, during the 12-month period ending June 28, 2024. Imperial plans to accelerate its share purchases under the NCIB program and anticipates repurchasing all remaining allowable shares prior to year end. Purchase plans may be modified at any time without prior notice.
  • Production averaged 363,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, compared to 413,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day in the same period of 2022. Lower production is primarily driven by the timing of planned turnaround activity at Syncrude, production and steam cycle timing at Cold Lake and the absence of unconventional volumes following the sale of XTO Energy Canada in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Total gross bitumen production at Kearl averaged 217,000 barrels per day (154,000 barrels Imperial's share), compared to 224,000 barrels per day (159,000 barrels Imperial's share) in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Completed construction work on key mitigation efforts to expand the existing seepage interception system at Kearl. Additional monitoring and assessment work will occur in the coming months. Imperial continues to engage with local Indigenous communities, and is providing site tours and access for independent testing. To date, there is no indication of adverse impacts to wildlife or fish populations in nearby river systems, or risks to drinking water for local communities.
  • First-ever delivery of renewable diesel to Kearl for use in mine fleet as part of the company's ongoing effort to reduce emissions and demonstrate suitability for use in heavy equipment applications.
  • Gross bitumen production at Cold Lake averaged 132,000 barrels per day, compared to 144,000 barrels per day in the second quarter of 2022. Lower production was primarily due to timing of production and steam cycles.
  • Finished drilling and completion of all wells and received final unit module for the Cold Lake Grand Rapids phase 1 (GRP1) project. GRP1 will be the first solvent-assisted SAGD project in industry and is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity by up to 40% compared to existing cyclic steam stimulation technology. The project remains on track to achieve accelerated start-up with steam injection anticipated by year end 2023.
  • The company's share of gross production from Syncrude averaged 66,000 barrels per day, compared to 81,000 barrels per day in the second quarter of 2022, primarily driven by timing of planned turnaround activity.
  • Refinery throughput averaged 388,000 barrels per day, compared to 412,000 barrels per day in the second quarter of 2022. Capacity utilization was 90 percent, compared to 96 percent in the second quarter of 2022, reflecting the impact of the planned Strathcona turnaround in the quarter.
  • Started facility construction of the Strathcona Renewable Diesel project, with key contractors mobilizing to site. The project is designed to produce more than one billion litres of renewable diesel annually, primarily from locally sourced feedstocks, and could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 3 million metric tonnes per year, as determined in accordance with Canada's Clean Fuel Regulations. Renewable diesel production expected to start in early 2025.
  • Petroleum product sales were 475,000 barrels per day, compared to 480,000 barrels per day in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Chemical net income of $71 million in the quarter, up from $53 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Early work continues on the foundational carbon storage hub project for the Pathways Alliance , which is now working to obtain a carbon sequestration agreement from the Government of Alberta. Engineering and field work is underway to support a regulatory application later this year. Imperial is a founding member of the alliance, which continues to work collaboratively with both the Federal and Alberta governments on the policy and co-financing frameworks necessary to move the project forward.

[1] non-GAAP financial measure - see attachment VI for definition and reconciliation

Recent business environment

During the first half of 2023, the price of crude oil decreased as the global oil market saw higher inventory levels. In addition, the Canadian WTI/WCS spread continued to recover in the second quarter, but remains weaker than the first half of 2022. Refining margins declined on steady supply of diesel.

Operating results
Second quarter 2023 vs. second quarter 2022

Second Quarter

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2023

2022

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

675

2,409

Net income (loss) per common share, assuming dilution (dollars)

1.15

3.63

Upstream
Net income (loss) factor analysis
millions of Canadian dollars

2022

Price

Volumes

Royalty

Other

2023

1,346

(1,340)

(300)

420

258

384

Price – Lower bitumen realizations were primarily driven by lower marker prices and the widening WTI/WCS spread. Average bitumen realizations decreased by $43.63 per barrel, generally in line with WCS, and synthetic crude oil realizations decreased by $43.75 per barrel, generally in line with WTI.

Volumes – Lower volumes were primarily driven by the timing of planned turnaround activities at Syncrude, and production and steam cycle timing at Cold Lake.

Royalty – Lower royalties were primarily driven by weakened commodity prices.

Other – Includes favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $180 million, and lower operating expenses of about $130 million, resulting primarily from lower energy prices.

Marker prices and average realizations

Second Quarter

Canadian dollars, unless noted

2023

2022

West Texas Intermediate (US$ per barrel)

73.56

108.52

Western Canada Select (US$ per barrel)

58.49

95.80

WTI/WCS Spread (US$ per barrel)

15.07

12.72

Bitumen (per barrel)

68.64

112.27

Synthetic crude oil (per barrel)

100.92

144.67

Average foreign exchange rate (US$)

0.74

0.78

Production

Second Quarter

thousands of barrels per day

2023

2022

Kearl (Imperial's share)

154

159

Cold Lake

132

144

Syncrude (a)

66

81

Kearl total gross production (thousands of barrels per day)

217

224

(a)

In the second quarter of 2023, Syncrude gross production included about 0 thousand barrels per day of bitumen and other products (2022 - 2 thousand barrels per day) that were exported to the operator's facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline.

Lower production at Cold Lake was primarily driven by timing of production and steam cycles.

Lower production at Syncrude was primarily driven by the timing of the annual coker turnaround.

Downstream
Net income (loss) factor analysis
millions of Canadian dollars

2022

Margins

Other

2023

1,033

(730)

(53)

250

Margins – Lower margins primarily reflect weaker market conditions.

Other – Includes higher turnaround impacts of about $230 million, reflecting the planned turnaround activities at Strathcona refinery, partially offset by favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $110 million.

Refinery utilization and petroleum product sales

Second Quarter

thousands of barrels per day, unless noted

2023

2022

Refinery throughput

388

412

Refinery capacity utilization (percent)

90

96

Petroleum product sales

475

480

Lower refinery throughput in the second quarter of 2023 reflects the impact of planned turnaround activities at the Strathcona refinery.

Chemicals
Net income (loss) factor analysis
millions of Canadian dollars

2022

Margins

Other

2023

53

18

71

Corporate and other

Second Quarter

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

(30)

(23)

Liquidity and capital resources

Second Quarter

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

Cash flow generated from (used in):

Operating activities

885

2,682

Investing activities

(489)

(230)

Financing activities

(263)

(2,734)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

133

(282)

Cash and cash equivalents at period end

2,376

2,867

Cash flow generated from operating activities primarily reflects lower Upstream realizations and Downstream margins.

Cash flow used in investing activities primarily reflects higher additions to property, plant and equipment, and lower proceeds from asset sales.

Cash flow used in financing activities primarily reflects:

Second Quarter

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2023

2022

Dividends paid

257

228

Per share dividend paid (dollars)

0.44

0.34

Share repurchases (a)

2,500

Number of shares purchased (millions) (a)

32.5

(a)

The company did not purchase shares during the second quarter of 2023. In the second quarter of 2022, share repurchases were made under the company's substantial issuer bid that commenced on May 6, 2022 and expired on June 10, 2022, and included shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation by way of a proportionate tender to maintain its ownership percentage at approximately 69.6 percent.

On June 27, 2023, the company announced by news release that it had received final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange for a new normal course issuer bid and will continue its existing share purchase program. The program enables the company to purchase up to a maximum of 29,207,635 common shares during the period June 29, 2023 to June 28, 2024. This maximum includes shares purchased under the normal course issuer bid and from Exxon Mobil Corporation concurrent with, but outside of, the normal course issuer bid. As in the past, Exxon Mobil Corporation has advised the company that it intends to participate to maintain its ownership percentage at approximately 69.6 percent. The program will end should the company purchase the maximum allowable number of shares or on June 28, 2024. Imperial plans to accelerate its share purchases under the normal course issuer bid program, and anticipates repurchasing all remaining allowable shares prior to year end. Purchase plans may be modified at any time without prior notice.

Six months 2023 vs. six months 2022

Six Months

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2023

2022

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

1,923

3,582

Net income (loss) per common share, assuming dilution (dollars)

3.29

5.36

Upstream
Net income (loss) factor analysis
millions of Canadian dollars

2022

Price

Volumes

Royalty

Other

2023

2,128

(2,340)

(170)

650

446

714

Price – Lower bitumen realizations were primarily driven by lower marker prices and the widening WTI/WCS spread. Average bitumen realizations decreased by $42.59 per barrel, generally in line with WCS, and synthetic crude oil realizations decreased by $29.68 per barrel, generally in line with WTI.

Volumes – Lower volumes were primarily driven by the timing of planned turnaround activities at Syncrude, and production and steam cycle timing at Cold Lake, partially offset by the absence of extreme cold weather and reduced unplanned downtime at Kearl.

Royalty – Lower royalties were primarily driven by weakened commodity prices.

Other – Includes favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $330 million, and lower operating expenses of about $50 million.

Marker prices and average realizations

Six Months

Canadian dollars, unless noted

2023

2022

West Texas Intermediate (US$ per barrel)

74.77

101.77

Western Canada Select (US$ per barrel)

54.92

88.13

WTI/WCS Spread (US$ per barrel)

19.85

13.64

Bitumen (per barrel)

58.94

101.53

Synthetic crude oil (per barrel)

101.73

131.41

Average foreign exchange rate (US$)

0.74

0.79

Production

Six Months

thousands of barrels per day

2023

2022

Kearl (Imperial's share)

169

146

Cold Lake

137

142

Syncrude (a)

71

79

Kearl total gross production (thousands of barrels per day)

238

205

(a)

In 2023, Syncrude gross production included about 1 thousand barrels per day of bitumen and other products (2022 - 2 thousand barrels per day) that were exported to the operator's facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline.

Higher production at Kearl was primarily driven by the absence of extreme cold weather, and reduced unplanned downtime as a result of the successful rollout of the winterization strategy.

Downstream
Net income (loss) factor analysis
millions of Canadian dollars

2022

Margins

Other

2023

1,422

(350)

48

1,120

Margins – Lower margins primarily reflect weaker market conditions.

Other – Favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $190 million and improved volumes of about $110 million, partially offset by higher turnaround impacts of about $250 million, reflecting the planned turnaround activities at Strathcona refinery.

Refinery utilization and petroleum product sales

Six Months

thousands of barrels per day, unless noted

2023

2022

Refinery throughput

403

406

Refinery capacity utilization (percent)

93

95

Petroleum product sales

465

464

Lower refinery throughput in 2023 reflects the impact of planned turnaround activities at the Strathcona refinery.

Chemicals
Net income (loss) factor analysis
millions of Canadian dollars

2022

Margins

Other

2023

109

10

5

124

Corporate and other

Six Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

(35)

(77)

Liquidity and capital resources

Six Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

Cash flow generated from (used in):

Operating activities

64

4,596

Investing activities

(903)

(509)

Financing activities

(534)

(3,373)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(1,373)

714

Cash flow generated from operating activities primarily reflects unfavourable working capital impacts, including an income tax catch-up payment of $2.1 billion, as well as lower Upstream realizations and Downstream margins.

Cash flow used in investing activities primarily reflects higher additions to property, plant and equipment, and lower proceeds from asset sales.

Cash flow used in financing activities primarily reflects:

Six Months

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2023

2022

Dividends paid

523

413

Per share dividend paid (dollars)

0.88

0.61

Share repurchases (a)

2,949

Number of shares purchased (millions) (a)

41.4

(a)

The company did not purchase shares during the six months ended June 30, 2023. In the six months ended June 30, 2022, share repurchases were made under the company's normal course issuer bid program and substantial issuer bid that commenced on May 6, 2022 and expired on June 10, 2022. Includes shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation concurrent with, but outside of, the normal course issuer bid, and by way of a proportionate tender under the company's substantial issuer bid.

Key financial and operating data follow.

Forward-looking statements

Statements of future events or conditions in this report, including projections, targets, expectations, estimates, and business plans are forward-looking statements. Similarly, discussion of emission-reduction future plans to drive towards net-zero emissions are dependent on future market factors, such as continued technological progress and policy support, and represent forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as believe, anticipate, intend, propose, plan, goal, seek, estimate, expect, future, continue, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this report include, but are not limited to, references to the company's long-standing commitment to returning surplus cash to shareholders, including purchases under the normal course issuer bid and plans to accelerate completion prior to year end; anticipating strong production and throughput in the second half of 2023; the company's ongoing efforts to reduce emissions in its operations, including the impact of the use of renewable diesel at Kearl and demonstrating suitability for use in heavy equipment applications; the company's Strathcona renewable diesel project, including timing, expected production, strong demand, the ability to reduce reliance on costly imports, and the reduction to greenhouse gas emissions; additional monitoring and assessment activities at Kearl related to seepage and engagement with local indigenous communities; the impact and timing of the Cold Lake Grand Rapids phase 1 project, including reductions to greenhouse gas emissions intensity; and progress of the Pathways Alliance carbon storage hub, including obtaining a sequestration agreement and timing of a regulatory application.

Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions at the time the statements are made. Actual future financial and operating results, including expectations and assumptions concerning demand growth and energy source, supply and mix; production rates, growth and mix across various assets; project plans, timing, costs, technical evaluations and capacities and the company's ability to effectively execute on these plans and operate its assets, including the Strathcona renewable diesel project; for shareholder returns, assumptions such as cash flow forecasts, financing sources and capital structure, participation of the company's majority shareholder and the results of periodic and ongoing evaluation of alternate uses of capital; the adoption and impact of new facilities or technologies on reductions to GHG emissions intensity, including but not limited to Strathcona renewable diesel, carbon capture and storage including in connection with hydrogen for the renewable diesel project, and any changes in the scope, terms, or costs of such projects; for renewable diesel, the availability and cost of locally-sourced and grown feedstock and the supply of renewable diesel to British Columbia in connection with its low-carbon fuel legislation; the amount and timing of emissions reductions, including the impact of lower carbon fuels; that any required support from policymakers and other stakeholders for various new technologies such as carbon capture and storage will be provided; performance of third party service providers; receipt of regulatory approvals in a timely manner; refinery utilization; applicable laws and government policies, including with respect to climate change, GHG emissions reductions and low carbon fuels; the ability to offset any ongoing inflationary pressures; capital and environmental expenditures; and commodity prices, foreign exchange rates and general market conditions could differ materially depending on a number of factors.

These factors include global, regional or local changes in supply and demand for oil, natural gas, and petroleum and petrochemical products and resulting price, differential and margin impacts, including foreign government action with respect to supply levels and prices, the impact of COVID-19 on demand and the occurrence of wars; availability and allocation of capital; the receipt, in a timely manner, of regulatory and third-party approvals, including for new technologies that will help the company meet its lower emissions goals; the results of research programs and new technologies, the ability to bring new technologies to commercial scale on a cost-competitive basis, and the competitiveness of alternative energy and other emission reduction technologies; failure or delay of supportive policy and market development for the adoption of emerging lower emission energy technologies and other technologies that support emissions reductions; political or regulatory events, including changes in law or government policy, environmental regulation including climate change and greenhouse gas regulation, and actions in response to COVID-19; unanticipated technical or operational difficulties; project management and schedules and timely completion of projects; availability and performance of third-party service providers; environmental risks inherent in oil and gas exploration and production activities; management effectiveness and disaster response preparedness; operational hazards and risks; cybersecurity incidents, including increased reliance on remote working arrangements; currency exchange rates; general economic conditions; and other factors discussed in Item 1A risk factors and Item 7 management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations of Imperial Oil Limited's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent interim reports.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some that are similar to other oil and gas companies and some that are unique to Imperial Oil Limited. Imperial's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. Imperial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking and other statements regarding Imperial's environmental, social and other sustainability efforts and aspirations are not an indication that these statements are necessarily material to investors or requiring disclosure in the company's filings with securities regulators. In addition, historical, current and forward-looking environmental, social and sustainability-related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future, including future rule-making. Individual projects or opportunities may advance based on a number of factors, including availability of supportive policy, technology for cost-effective abatement, company planning process, and alignment with our partners and other stakeholders.

In this release all dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. This release should be read in conjunction with Imperial's most recent Form 10-K. Note that numbers may not add due to rounding.

The term "project" as used in this release can refer to a variety of different activities and does not necessarily have the same meaning as in any government payment transparency reports.

Attachment I

Second Quarter

Six Months

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

Total revenues and other income

11,819

17,307

23,940

29,993

Total expenses

10,935

14,141

21,411

25,293

Income (loss) before income taxes

884

3,166

2,529

4,700

Income taxes

209

757

606

1,118

Net income (loss)

675

2,409

1,923

3,582

Net income (loss) per common share (dollars)

1.16

3.63

3.29

5.37

Net income (loss) per common share - assuming dilution (dollars)

1.15

3.63

3.29

5.36

Other financial data

Gain (loss) on asset sales, after tax

10

3

18

19

Total assets at June 30

42,126

44,892

Total debt at June 30

4,144

5,166

Shareholders' equity at June 30

23,828

21,979

Capital employed at June 30

27,995

27,162

Dividends declared on common stock

Total

292

227

549

455

Per common share (dollars)

0.50

0.34

0.94

0.68

Millions of common shares outstanding

At June 30

584.2

636.7

Average - assuming dilution

585.3

664.4

585.3

668.1

Attachment II

Second Quarter

Six Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

2023

2022

Total cash and cash equivalents at period end

2,376

2,867

2,376

2,867

Operating activities

Net income (loss)

675

2,409

1,923

3,582

Adjustments for non-cash items:

Depreciation and depletion

453

451

943

877

(Gain) loss on asset sales

(13)

(4)

(22)

(24)

Deferred income taxes and other

(15)

(149)

(71)

(480)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(251)

(101)

(2,626)

594

All other items - net

36

76

(83)

47

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

885

2,682

64

4,596

Investing activities

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(499)

(333)

(928)

(637)

Proceeds from asset sales

9

102

23

126

Loans to equity companies - net

1

1

2

2

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities

(489)

(230)

(903)

(509)

Cash flows from (used in) financing activities

(263)

(2,734)

(534)

(3,373)

Attachment III

Second Quarter

Six Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

Upstream

384

1,346

714

2,128

Downstream

250

1,033

1,120

1,422

Chemical

71

53

124

109

Corporate and other

(30)

(23)

(35)

(77)

Net income (loss)

675

2,409

1,923

3,582

Revenues and other income

Upstream

3,590

5,949

7,290

10,483

Downstream

12,735

18,785

26,217

32,830

Chemical

437

563

870

1,034

Eliminations / Corporate and other

(4,943)

(7,990)

(10,437)

(14,354)

Revenues and other income

11,819

17,307

23,940

29,993

Purchases of crude oil and products

Upstream

1,432

2,357

2,975

4,247

Downstream

11,133

16,261

22,329

28,773

Chemical

263

401

537

716

Eliminations

(4,972)

(7,998)

(10,507)

(14,365)

Purchases of crude oil and products

7,856

11,021

15,334

19,371

Production and manufacturing

Upstream

1,256

1,423

2,543

2,672

Downstream

475

418

886

774

Chemical

54

67

112

121

Eliminations

Production and manufacturing

1,785

1,908

3,541

3,567

Selling and general

Upstream

Downstream

160

153

317

300

Chemical

22

22

48

45

Eliminations / Corporate and other

24

16

27

71

Selling and general

206

191

392

416

Capital and exploration expenditures

Upstream

303

233

624

455

Downstream

152

69

226

137

Chemical

5

2

9

3

Corporate and other

33

10

63

15

Capital and exploration expenditures

493

314

922

610

Exploration expenses charged to Upstream income included above

1

1

2

3

Attachment IV

Operating statistics

Second Quarter

Six Months

2023

2022

2023

2022

Gross crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) production

(thousands of barrels per day)

Kearl

154

159

169

146

Cold Lake

132

144

137

142

Syncrude (a)

66

81

71

79

Conventional

5

11

5

11

Total crude oil production

357

395

382

378

NGLs available for sale

2

1

Total crude oil and NGL production

357

397

382

379

Gross natural gas production (millions of cubic feet per day)

35

98

36

105

Gross oil-equivalent production (b)

363

413

388

397

(thousands of oil-equivalent barrels per day)

Net crude oil and NGL production (thousands of barrels per day)

Kearl

144

145

157

134

Cold Lake

105

101

112

104

Syncrude (a)

61

63

65

61

Conventional

5

10

5

11

Total crude oil production

315

319

339

310

NGLs available for sale

1

1

Total crude oil and NGL production

315

320

339

311

Net natural gas production (millions of cubic feet per day)

32

95

36

98

Net oil-equivalent production (b)

320

336

345

327

(thousands of oil-equivalent barrels per day)

Kearl blend sales (thousands of barrels per day)

211

221

236

205

Cold Lake blend sales (thousands of barrels per day)

174

191

182

189

NGL sales (thousands of barrels per day)

2

1

Average realizations (Canadian dollars)

Bitumen (per barrel)

68.64

112.27

58.94

101.53

Synthetic crude oil (per barrel)

100.92

144.67

101.73

131.41

Conventional crude oil (per barrel)

64.33

115.80

64.65

106.99

NGL (per barrel)

69.19

66.98

Natural gas (per thousand cubic feet)

2.36

6.81

2.73

5.98

Refinery throughput (thousands of barrels per day)

388

412

403

406

Refinery capacity utilization (percent)

90

96

93

95

Petroleum product sales (thousands of barrels per day)

Gasolines

231

229

222

219

Heating, diesel and jet fuels

176

179

180

176

Lube oils and other products

42

49

42

49

Heavy fuel oils

26

23

21

20

Net petroleum products sales

475

480

465

464

Petrochemical sales (thousands of tonnes)

220

222

438

432

(a)

Syncrude gross and net production included bitumen and other products that were exported to the operator's facilities using an   existing interconnect pipeline.

Gross bitumen and other products production (thousands of barrels per day)

-

2

1

3

Net bitumen and other products production (thousands of barrels per day)

-

2

1

3

(b)

Gas converted to oil-equivalent at six million cubic feet per one thousand barrels.

Attachment V

Net income (loss) per

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

common share - diluted (a)

millions of Canadian dollars

Canadian dollars

2019

First Quarter

293

0.38

Second Quarter

1,212

1.57

Third Quarter

424

0.56

Fourth Quarter

271

0.36

Year

2,200

2.88

2020

First Quarter

(188)

(0.25)

Second Quarter

(526)

(0.72)

Third Quarter

3

Fourth Quarter

(1,146)

(1.56)

Year

(1,857)

(2.53)

2021

First Quarter

392

0.53

Second Quarter

366

0.50

Third Quarter

908

1.29

Fourth Quarter

813

1.18

Year

2,479

3.48

2022

First Quarter

1,173

1.75

Second Quarter

2,409

3.63

Third Quarter

2,031

3.24

Fourth Quarter

1,727

2.86

Year

7,340

11.44

2023

First Quarter

1,248

2.13

Second Quarter

675

1.15

Year

1,923

3.29

(a)

Computed using the average number of shares outstanding during each period. The sum of the quarters presented may not add to the year total.

Attachment VI

Non-GAAP financial measures and other specified financial measures
Certain measures included in this document are not prescribed by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These measures constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" under Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K, and "specified financial measures" under National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure, and other information required by these regulations, have been provided. Non-GAAP financial measures and specified financial measures are not standardized financial measures under GAAP and do not have a standardized definition. As such, these measures may not be directly comparable to measures presented by other companies, and should not be considered a substitute for GAAP financial measures.

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital is a non-GAAP financial measure that is the total cash flows from operating activities less the changes in operating assets and liabilities in the period. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is "Cash flows from (used in) operating activities" within the company's Consolidated statement of cash flows. Management believes it is useful for investors to consider these numbers in comparing the underlying performance of the company's business across periods when there are significant period-to-period differences in the amount of changes in working capital. Changes in working capital is equal to "Changes in operating assets and liabilities" as disclosed in the company's Consolidated statement of cash flows and in Attachment II of this document. This measure assesses the cash flows at an operating level, and as such, does not include proceeds from asset sales as defined in Cash flows from operating activities and asset sales in the Frequently Used Terms section of the company's annual Form 10-K.

Reconciliation of cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital

Second Quarter

Six Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

2023

2022

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of cash flows

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

885

2,682

64

4,596

Less changes in working capital

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(251)

(101)

(2,626)

594

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excl. working capital

1,136

2,783

2,690

4,002

Free cash flow

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is cash flows from operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment and equity company investments plus proceeds from asset sales. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is "Cash flows from (used in) operating activities" within the company's Consolidated statement of cash flows. This measure is used to evaluate cash available for financing activities (including but not limited to dividends and share purchases) after investment in the business.

Reconciliation of free cash flow

Second Quarter

Six Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

2023

2022

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of cash flows

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

885

2,682

64

4,596

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(499)

(333)

(928)

(637)

Proceeds from asset sales

9

102

23

126

Loans to equity companies - net

1

1

2

2

Free cash flow

396

2,452

(839)

4,087

Net income (loss) excluding identified items
Net income (loss) excluding identified items is a non-GAAP financial measure that is total net income (loss) excluding individually significant non-operational events with an absolute corporate total earnings impact of at least $100 million in a given quarter. The net income (loss) impact of an identified item for an individual segment in a given quarter may be less than $100 million when the item impacts several segments or several periods. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is "Net income (loss)" within the company's Consolidated statement of income. Management uses these figures to improve comparability of the underlying business across multiple periods by isolating and removing significant non-operational events from business results. The company believes this view provides investors increased transparency into business results and trends, and provides investors with a view of the business as seen through the eyes of management. Net income (loss) excluding identified items is not meant to be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. All identified items are presented on an after-tax basis.

Reconciliation of net income (loss) excluding identified items
There were no identified items in the second quarter or year-to-date 2023 and 2022.

Cash operating costs (cash costs)
Cash operating costs is a non-GAAP financial measure that consists of total expenses, less purchases of crude oil and products, federal excise taxes and fuel charge, financing, and costs that are non-cash in nature, including depreciation and depletion, and non-service pension and postretirement benefit. The components of cash operating costs include "Production and manufacturing", "Selling and general" and "Exploration" from the company's Consolidated statement of income, and as disclosed in Attachment III of this document. The sum of these income statement lines serve as an indication of cash operating costs and does not reflect the total cash expenditures of the company. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is "Total expenses" within the company's Consolidated statement of income. This measure is useful for investors to understand the company's efforts to optimize cash through disciplined expense management.

Reconciliation of cash operating costs

Second Quarter

Six Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

2023

2022

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of income

Total expenses

10,935

14,141

21,411

25,293

Less:

Purchases of crude oil and products

7,856

11,021

15,334

19,371

Federal excise taxes and fuel charge

598

553

1,127

1,032

Depreciation and depletion

453

451

943

877

Non-service pension and postretirement benefit

20

5

40

9

Financing

16

11

32

18

Cash operating costs

1,992

2,100

3,935

3,986

Components of cash operating costs

Second Quarter

Six Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

2023

2022

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of income

Production and manufacturing

1,785

1,908

3,541

3,567

Selling and general

206

191

392

416

Exploration

1

1

2

3

Cash operating costs

1,992

2,100

3,935

3,986

Segment contributions to total cash operating costs

Second Quarter

Six Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

2023

2022

Upstream

1,257

1,424

2,545

2,675

Downstream

635

571

1,203

1,074

Chemicals

76

89

160

166

Corporate / Eliminations

24

16

27

71

Cash operating costs

1,992

2,100

3,935

3,986

Unit cash operating cost (unit cash costs)

U nit cash operating costs is a non-GAAP ratio. Unit cash operating costs (unit cash costs) is calculated by dividing cash operating costs by total gross oil-equivalent production, and is calculated for the Upstream segment, as well as the major Upstream assets. Cash operating costs is a non-GAAP financial measure and is disclosed and reconciled above. This measure is useful for investors to understand the expense management efforts of the company's major assets as a component of the overall Upstream segment. Unit cash operating cost, as used by management, does not directly align with the definition of "Average unit production costs" as set out by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and disclosed in the company's SEC Form 10-K.

Components of unit cash operating cost

Second Quarter

2023

2022

millions of Canadian dollars

Upstream (a)

Kearl

Cold Lake

Syncrude

Upstream (a)

Kearl

Cold Lake

Syncrude

Production and manufacturing

1,256

526

282

412

1,423

578

396

380

Selling and general

Exploration

1

1

Cash operating costs

1,257

526

282

412

1,424

578

396

380

Gross oil-equivalent production

363

154

132

66

413

159

144

81

(thousands of barrels per day)

Unit cash operating cost ($/oeb)

38.05

37.53

23.48

68.60

37.89

39.95

30.22

51.55

USD converted at the quarterly average forex

28.16

27.77

17.38

50.76

29.55

31.16

23.57

40.21

2023 US$0.74; 2022 US$0.78

Six Months

2023

2022

millions of Canadian dollars

Upstream (a)

Kearl

Cold Lake

Syncrude

Upstream (a)

Kearl

Cold Lake

Syncrude

Production and manufacturing

2,543

1,084

584

811

2,672

1,099

718

728

Selling and general

Exploration

2

3

Cash operating costs

2,545

1,084

584

811

2,675

1,099

718

728

Gross oil-equivalent production

388

169

137

71

397

146

142

79

(thousands of barrels per day)

Unit cash operating cost ($/oeb)

36.24

35.44

23.55

63.11

37.23

41.59

27.94

50.91

USD converted at the YTD average forex

26.82

26.23

17.43

46.70

29.41

32.86

22.07

40.22

2023 US$0.74; 2022 US$0.79

(a)

Upstream includes Imperial's share of Kearl, Cold Lake, Syncrude and other.

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada's energy resources. As Canada's largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

Source: Imperial

Investor relations
(587) 476-4743

Media relations
(587) 476-7010

Imperial declares third quarter 2023 dividend

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) today declared a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share on the outstanding common shares of the company, payable on October 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2023.

This third quarter 2023 dividend compares with the second quarter 2023 dividend of 50 cents per share.

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES OPTION AGREEMENT FOR THE MURMAC AND STRIKE URANIUM PROJECTS

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES OPTION AGREEMENT FOR THE MURMAC AND STRIKE URANIUM PROJECTS

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive option agreement (the "Agreement"), dated December 15, 2023, with 1443904 B.C. Ltd. (the "Optionee"), an arms-length private company. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Optionee will be granted the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Company's wholly owned Murmac and Strike Uranium Projects (the "Projects") over a three-and-a-half-year period by funding C$6 million in exploration expenditures, making cash payments totalling C$1.35 million, and issuing C$2.15 million in common shares following completion of a going public transaction.

Skyharbour Closes $6.37 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

Skyharbour Closes $6.37 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

Skyharbour Resources Ltd . (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") financing for total gross proceeds of CAD $6,370,000. The Private Placement was subscribed for by several strategic institutional investors. The funds will be used for various exploration programs in 2024 including multiple drill programs throughout the year planned for the Company's co-flagship Russell and Moore Lake uranium projects.

The Company has allotted and issued 2,333,334 flow-through units at a price of CAD $0.75 per unit (the "FT1 Units") as well as 6,000,000 flow-through units at a price of CAD $0.77 per unit (the "FT2 Units") on a charity flow-through basis. The flow-through shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") comprising the FT1 Units and the FT2 Units, as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act ( Canada )("ITA") as presently constituted, shall qualify for the federal 30% Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit, as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2024 Budget

Canadian Natural's (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Tim McKay, commented on the Company's 2024 budget, "Our teams remain focused on safe, reliable, effective and efficient operations throughout our asset base. Our unique and diversified asset base provides us a key competitive advantage as we can manage the pace and timing of development activities to maximize value growth from our assets. As part of our 2024 budget, the drilling program is weighted towards longer cycle projects in the first half of the year, primarily thermal in situ. During the second half of the year we will focus on shorter cycle development opportunities to better align with incremental market egress and potentially improved commodity pricing, maximizing value for our shareholders.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes $4,000,000 Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes $4,000,000 Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). In connection with the closing, the Company issued 76,190,477 flow-through units ("Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.0525 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,000,000. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.07 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Cosa Completes Acquisition of the Aurora Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Completes Acquisition of the Aurora Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of the Aurora Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Aurora" or the "Property") pursuant to an asset purchase agreement dated December 1, 2023 (the "Purchase Agreement").

Highlights

Baselode Discovers New Uranium Anomalies East of ACKIO

Baselode Discovers New Uranium Anomalies East of ACKIO

  • 4 of 6 exploration drill holes intersected elevated uranium
  • Mineralization remains open in all directions
  • Baselode's 2024 Drill Programs to be announced soon

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the final uranium ("U3O8") assays from 6 exploration drill holes outside of the ACKIO uranium prospect ("ACKIO") from the 7,512 metre diamond drilling program (the "Program") completed on the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project").

"We've discovered new anomalous uranium on untested ground east of ACKIO on Hook. Our geological understanding of the Project has evolved with the discovery and ongoing delineation of ACKIO, and we believe the broader Hook project has excellent potential for additional deposits. The results from these preliminary exploration drill holes encourage us to further test the project-scale fertile structure that hosts ACKIO. In addition to the Mirror and Sandstone targets, we will be drilling additional regional targets in 2024," stated James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.

Latest Press Releases

E25 Approved For US$57M of Louisiana Tax Incentives

McDermitt Lithium Project Update

Excellent Progress of Lithium Carbonate Refinery Engineering Study

Large-Scale Magnetite Iron Opportunities Identified at Whaleshark

