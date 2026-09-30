Immix Biopharma Announces Closing of $125 Million Underwritten Offering of Common Stock

Immix Biopharma Announces Closing of $125 Million Underwritten Offering of Common Stock

Immix Biopharma, Inc. ("ImmixBio", "Company", "we" or "us" or "IMMX"), a global leader in relapsedrefractory AL Amyloidosis, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten registered offering of 11,363,637 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $11.00 per share. The net proceeds to Immix from the offering, after deducting the underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses, were approximately $117.1 million.

Immix intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund NXC-201 development, working capital and general corporate purposes.

J.P. Morgan acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering. The offering included participation from leading U.S. biotechnology institutional investors and mutual funds.

The shares of common stock described above were offered and sold by the Company pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-292665), including a base prospectus, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 9, 2026, and declared effective on January 22, 2026. A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to this offering may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Immix Biopharma, Inc.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (ImmixBio) (Nasdaq: IMMX) is a global leader in AL Amyloidosis. AL Amyloidosis is a devastating disease where the immune system, that's supposed to protect, instead produces toxic light chains, clogging up the heart, kidney and liver, causing organ failure and death. Our lead candidate is sterically-optimized BCMA-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy NXC-201 with a proprietary CD3ζ, CD8 hinge and binder "digital filter" designed to filter out non-specific activation. NXC-201 teaches the immune system to recognize and eliminate the source of the toxic light chains. NXC-201 is being evaluated in the U.S. multi-center study for relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis NEXICART-2 (NCT06097832), with a potentially registrational design. NXC-201 has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) by the US FDA and Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by FDA and in the EU by the EMA.

Contacts

Mike Moyer
LifeSci Advisors
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com 

Company Contact

Gabriel Morris, CFO
irteam@immixbio.com 


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