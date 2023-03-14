Large-Scale Porphyry/Volcanic Hosted Copper-Gold Potential Identified At Havilah In The Highly-Prospective Lachlan Fold Belt

Precious MetalsInvesting News

iMetal Resources Successfully Raises $1,094,133 Through Exercise of Warrants and Extends European Marketing

iMetal Resources Successfully Raises $1,094,133 Through Exercise of Warrants and Extends European Marketing

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce 5,470,666 warrants have been exercised, adding $1,094,133 to the Treasury as of March 13, 2023. The warrants were issued in connection to a public unit offering completed by the Company (see Press Release April 8, 2022

"I am extremely pleased to report a successful exercise of over 5 million share purchase warrants for the Company generating an additional $1M+ of hard dollars to the iMetal treasury," commented Saf Dhillon, President and CEO of iMetal Resources. "The warrant exercise clearly demonstrates investor faith in the Company's management and projects, The additional proceeds will be used for general working capital and further exploration on our flagship Gowganda West property."

The Company continues to finalize plans for the next phase of drilling at Gowganda and the Digitally Enhanced Prospecting ("DEP") program at Ghost Mountain. This program is expected to commence shortly.

The Company also wishes to announce it has elected to increase the current marketing services budget with MIC Market Information & Content Publishing GmbH ("MIC") (Address: Gerhart-Hauptmann-St. 49b 51379 Leverkusen; email: contact@micpublishing.de; phone: +49 2171-7766628) by a further EUR 150,000. MIC will utilize their online programs with the aim of increasing investor awareness and interest in the Company as well as attracting potential new investors through various online platforms and methods of engagement until April 15th , 2023 or until budget exhaustion. The additional amount will be advanced to MIC immediately and will allow the engagement to continue past the existing scheduled end date of March 15th, 2023. The promotional activity is expected to occur by email, Facebook, and Google. Compensation payable to MIC does not include any securities of the Company. MIC does not have any prior relationship with the Company, other than the existing marketing engagement.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Scott Zelligan, P. Geo (Ontario), VP Exploration of iMetal and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About iMetal Resources Inc.

iMetal is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. One of its Flagship properties Gowganda West, is an exploration-stage gold project that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 665-hectare Kerrs Gold deposit comprises a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias with a 2011 historic resource, 90 kilometres ENE of Timmins. The 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon
President & CEO

iMetal Resources Inc.
info@imetalresources.ca
Tel. (604-484-3031)
Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.
https://imetalresources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

SOURCE: iMetal Resources, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743598/iMetal-Resources-Successfully-Raises-1094133-Through-Exercise-of-Warrants-and-Extends-European-Marketing

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

iMetal ResourcesTSXV:IMRPrecious Metals Investing
IMR:CA
The Conversation (0)
iMetal Resources (TSXV:IMR)

iMetal Resources


Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Drone Magnetics Final Interpretation Received for Shining Tree Block Near Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Drone Magnetics Final Interpretation Received for Shining Tree Block Near Gowganda West

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce receipt of final results and interpretation of a drone magnetics survey at its 565-hectare Shining Tree block, 3.75 kilometres west of iMetal's Gowganda West property. The survey was completed in October and November 2022. Results of the survey have identified four priority target areas for gold exploration

The key target area is Target 2, interpreted to be a structurally controlled potential intrusive (metavolcanic) complex, offset by NNW faults and possibly controlled by NNE family of faults. The interpretation of the results included a geophysical interpretation of the bedrock (Figure 1) and the 3D inversions (for example Figure 2).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Discovers New Gold Trend as Part of Multiple Gold Zones Intersected at Gowganda West During Fall 2022 Drill Program

iMetal Resources Discovers New Gold Trend as Part of Multiple Gold Zones Intersected at Gowganda West During Fall 2022 Drill Program

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the assay results of the fall 2022 drill campaign at Gowganda West ("GW"). GW is an exploration-stage gold project about 100 km south-southeast of Timmins, Ontario, contiguous to Aris Gold Corp.'s Juby Project in the Shining Tree Camp of the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt; contiguous also with the Knight project that is part of the Strategic Partnership between Orefinders Resources Inc. and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

A total of seven drill holes were completed for a total meterage of 2611m. All seven holes intersected gold mineralization in multiple intervals. Highlights include:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Announces New Director and Extends Agreement with European Marketing Firm

iMetal Announces New Director and Extends Agreement with European Marketing Firm

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the election of Mr. Robert Coltura as a director. Robert was voted in at the Company's recent AGSM which was held on December 20th, 2022. Mr. Coltura is a businessman with significant entrepreneurial experience and is president of Matalia Investments Ltd., a company that provides management consulting, corporate finance and investor relation services to both public and private companies. Mr. Coltura has over 20 years' experience with various companies, holding positions of officer and director of several public companies

Mr. Coltura has a great deal of business development experience and has worked with a variety of companies to strengthen their position within their industry. Mr. Coltura is also President of Coltura Financial Corp. and Coltura Properties which has Commercial properties in British Columbia and the United States. "Robert's extensive experience and success with both public and private companies will be an invaluable asset to iMetal as we continue to grow the company," said Saf Dhillon, President & CEO.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Raises $602,000 In Fully Subscribed Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

iMetal Raises $602,000 In Fully Subscribed Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") for gross proceeds of $602,000. In connection with closing of the Placement, the Company issued 2,150,000 flow-through shares (each, an "FT Share") at a price of $0.28 per FT share. The FT Shares will qualify as flow-through shares within the meaning of Subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada

In connection with completion of the Placement, the Company paid $42,140 and issued 150,500 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") to certain arms-length third parties including GloRes Securities Inc., who assisted by introducing the subscriber to the Company. The Warrants are exercisable at a price of $0.35 until December 30th, 2024. All securities issued in connection with the Placement are subject to a statutory hold period until May 1st, 2023 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Announces Results of Its Annual General and Special Meeting

iMetal Resources Announces Results of Its Annual General and Special Meeting

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders which was held on December 20, 2022

iMetal Resources, Inc., Thursday, December 29, 2022, Press release picture

At the Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders, 7,445,052 shares were voted and the Company received majority shareholder approval for the following:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Announces Strategic Investment by B2Gold Through Non-Brokered Private Placement

Snowline Gold Announces Strategic Investment by B2Gold Through Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO, NYSE American: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold") has agreed to complete a strategic investment into the Company. B2Gold will be the purchaser of common shares of the Company on the back end of an initial non-brokered flow-through private placement arranged by Snowline. Pursuant to the initial non-brokered private placement, up to 3,941,048 flow-through common shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") will be issued at a price of C$4.862 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$19,161,375 (the "Offering

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO $15 MILLION

FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO $15 MILLION

/NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA ./

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (the " Company " or " Freegold Ventures ") is pleased to announce that in connection with its previously-announced best efforts private placement offering (the " Offering "), the Company and Paradigm Capital Inc. (the " Agent "), have agreed to increase the size of the Offering. The Company will now issue up to 37,500,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.40 per Unit (the " Issue Price ") for total gross proceeds of up to $15,000,000 . Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") for 24 months from the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.52 per Warrant Share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED. ANNOUNCES $10 MILLION BEST EFFORTS PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED. ANNOUNCES $10 MILLION BEST EFFORTS PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

/NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA ./

 Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (the " Company " or " Freegold Ventures "), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Paradigm Capital Inc. (the " Agent "), in connection with a proposed best efforts private placement financing (the " Offering ") for total proceeds of up to approximately $10 million consisting of up to 25,000,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.40 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") for 24 months from the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.52 per Warrant Share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Bull Provides Update on 2023 Work Programs at Sandman Including Optimized PEA and Exploration Testing for Sleeper Style Targets

Gold Bull Provides Update on 2023 Work Programs at Sandman Including Optimized PEA and Exploration Testing for Sleeper Style Targets

-

Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (" Gold Bull " or the " Company ") is pleased to report an update on its ongoing mine economic studies and exploration program at its 100% owned Sandman Project (" Sandman " or the " Sandman Project ") located in Humboldt County, Nevada, USA.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Intersects 161.0 M of 1.1 Grams Per Tonne Gold at its Valley Discovery and Confirms a Second Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System at its Rogue Project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Intersects 161.0 M of 1.1 Grams Per Tonne Gold at its Valley Discovery and Confirms a Second Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System at its Rogue Project, Yukon

  • Hole V-22-030 returned 1.06 g/t Au over 161.0 m within broader 282.5 m mineralized interval averaging 0.73 g/t Au, adding width to southeast extension of near-surface, well mineralized corridor at Valley
  • Hole ends in mineralization, with final 66.0 m of hole averaging 1.46 g/t Au and final 21.0 m averaging 1.93 g/t Au
  • Localized gold intersections at Gracie target (4 km east of Valley) confirm a second reduced-intrusion gold system to be targeted in phase 2 drilling in 2023.

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce additional preliminary assay results from its 2022 drilling programs at its Rogue Project in Canada's Yukon Territory. Hole V-22-030, drilled on the southeastern margin of Valley's central mineralized zone, returned 1.06 gt Au over 161.0 m before ending in strong mineralization (Tables 1 and 2). The result adds scale and tonnage to the southeastern side of this near-surface, well mineralized zone. In addition, results from phase 1 drilling at the Gracie confirm the existence of a second reduced intrusion-related gold system, with a high correlation between gold, bismuth and tellurium values in sheeted quartz veins. Phase 1 results will be used to guide a targeted phase 2 drill program at Gracie in 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Receives Authorization for Drilling at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Receives Authorization for Drilling at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received authorization to drill the approximately 70% of the Palos Verdes vein strike length that was not previously accessible for drilling. The drill program is slated to commence in early April. The Palos Verdes is located in the historic Panuco-Copala district of the state of Sinaloa, Mexico, and is contiguous to Vizsla's property.

A crew has already been mobilized to prepare this new phase of drilling at the Palos Verdes project. Work is focusing on the installation of drill sites for a portable drill rig. A total of 2,500 meters of drilling is planned to test the strike length of the Palos Verdes vein that was not previously accessible until now.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Ascendant Resources Strengthens Executive Team

Alpha Gold Fund - Twelve Month Performance Market Update

BetterLife Closes $1,857,143 of Private Placement

Related News

rare earth investing

Mt Monger Resources Pivots to Rare Earths with New Quebec Asset

Battery Metals Investing

Marvel Drills Three Holes, Expands Drill Program to 1,400 Meters at KLR-Walker Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Cobalt Reassessing Its Shillington Copper Property with Historical Drill Core Copper Grades up to 18.28 % Cu over 0.30m and as Wide as 0.50% Cu over 12.50m

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

Platinum Investing

Traction Uranium Completes the First Drill Hole at Key Lake South and Begins Drilling the Second Target Located Directly Above the "Radioactive Swamp"

Battery Metals Investing

Uranium Energy Corp Announces Inaugural Sustainability Report

×