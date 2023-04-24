VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE SOUTHEAST COPPER-GOLD DEPOSIT AT ITS WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BRITISH COLUMBIA

iMetal Resources DTC Eligibility

iMetal Resources DTC Eligibility

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of iMetal Resources shares in the United States. The Company's shares recently began trading on the OTCBB under the symbol "IMRFF

The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

"I am pleased to announce that iMetal's common shares are now DTC eligible, which will make the trading of iMetal's shares easier, faster and cheaper for a wider array of investors", commented Christopher Hill, iMetal's Investor Relations Manager. "DTC eligibility enables US based investors to electronically buy, sell, withdraw and deposit at any legacy or online discount brokerages in North America.

The Company also announces an agreement with TD Media LLC d/b/a Life Water Media, ("LWM") (Address: 5826 New Territory Blvd., Unit 2144, Sugar Land, TX, 77479; email: admin@lifewatermedia.com; phone: +315-888-1717) for marketing services for up to one month, commencing April 24th, 2023 and renewable at any time. LWM will utilize their online programs with the aim of increasing investor awareness and attracting potential new investors through various online platforms and methods of engagement in consideration of US$150,000. The promotional activity will occur by SMS & email marketing, ticker tagging, influencer network, native ad words and financial outlets & networks. LWM is an arm's length service provider and does not have any prior relationship with the Company.

The Company also announces it has elected to increase the current marketing services budget with MIC Market Information & Content Publishing GmbH ("MIC") (Address: Gerhart-Hauptmann-St. 49b 51379 Leverkusen; email: contact@micpublishing.de; phone: +49 2171-7766628) by a further EUR 100,000. MIC will utilize their online programs with the aim of increasing investor awareness and interest in the Company as well as attracting potential new investors through various online platforms and methods of engagement until June 15th, 2023 or until budget exhaustion. The additional amount will be advanced to MIC immediately and will allow the engagement to continue past the existing, estimated end date of April 15th, 2023. The promotional activity is expected to occur by email, Facebook, and Google. Compensation payable to MIC does not include any securities of the Company. MIC does not have any prior relationship with the Company, other than the existing marketing engagement.

About iMetal Resources Inc.

iMetal is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. One of its Flagship properties Gowganda West, is an exploration-stage gold project that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 665-hectare Kerrs Gold deposit comprises a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias with a 2011 historic resource, 90 kilometres ENE of Timmins. The 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon
President & CEO

iMetal Resources Inc.

info@imetalresources.ca
Tel. (604-484-3031)
Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.

https://imetalresources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

×