iMetal Announces New Director and Extends Agreement with European Marketing Firm

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the election of Mr. Robert Coltura as a director. Robert was voted in at the Company's recent AGSM which was held on December 20th, 2022. Mr. Coltura is a businessman with significant entrepreneurial experience and is president of Matalia Investments Ltd., a company that provides management consulting, corporate finance and investor relation services to both public and private companies. Mr. Coltura has over 20 years' experience with various companies, holding positions of officer and director of several public companies

Mr. Coltura has a great deal of business development experience and has worked with a variety of companies to strengthen their position within their industry. Mr. Coltura is also President of Coltura Financial Corp. and Coltura Properties which has Commercial properties in British Columbia and the United States. "Robert's extensive experience and success with both public and private companies will be an invaluable asset to iMetal as we continue to grow the company," said Saf Dhillon, President & CEO.

The Company has granted 200,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to Mr. Coltura in connection with his election to the board. The Options vest immediately and are exercisable at a price of $0.24 until January 4th, 2028.

The company is also pleased to announce that it has extended an agreement with MIC Market Information & Content Publishing GmbH ("MIC") (Address: Gerhart-Hauptmann-St. 49b 51379 Leverkusen; email: contact@micpublishing.de; phone: +49 2171-7766628) for marketing services of up to two additional months continuing until February 28th, 2023.

MIC will continue to assist with the creation of text materials, advertorials, creation of campaigns, creation of ad groups, text ads and display ads, detailed keyword research and ongoing optimization, creation of remarketing campaigns, optimization of keyword set, ongoing bid management of ad word and keyword campaigns, coordinating online advertiser and corresponding marketing targets. The Company has budgeted 140,000 Euro for the services and campaigns coordinated by MIC.

About iMetal Resources Inc.

iMetal is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. One of its Flagship properties Gowganda West, is an exploration-stage gold project that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 665-hectare Kerrs Gold deposit comprises a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias with a 2011 historic resource, 90 kilometres ENE of Timmins. The 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon

President & Chief Executive Officer

iMetal Resources Inc.
saf@imetalresources.ca
Tel. (604-484-3031)
Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.
https://imetalresources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

