The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: Western Resources Corp. TSX Symbol: WRX All Issues: Yes Reason: Pending News Halt Time : ‎12‎:‎02 ‎PM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all ...

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

TSXV:LBI

Lions Bay Capital to Become Major Shareholder in Parkway Minerals and Davenport Resources

Lions Bay Capital Inc. (TSXV:LBI) (“Lions Bay” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that Parkway Minerals NL (“Parkway Minerals”), an Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) listed fertiliser minerals company, has signed binding term sheets to acquire 97.79% of the outstanding shares in Consolidated Potash Corporation (CPC), (the “Transaction”), including 100% of the shares held by Lions Bay.

Lions Bay is currently the largest shareholder of CPC (owns 48% of the issued capital) and has also provided working capital by way of loan funds of approximately C$550,000 to CPC. Following the satisfaction of all the conditions precedent (including Parkway Minerals shareholder approval) outlined in the term sheet, at completion of the Transaction, Lions Bay will receive approximately:

Potash Outlook 2022: Supply Disruptions Push Prices to 13 Year High

Logistical woes and US sanctions against Belarus added major tailwinds to the potash market in 2021 as prices for the valuable fertilizer component soared to US$650 per tonne for the first time since 2008.

With shipments stymied as a residual result of pandemic-related disruptions, downstream costs for potash spiked to a 13 year high during the second half of the year and remain elevated.

The potash market relies heavily on rail and sea transport, so continued disturbances due to COVID-19 were only exacerbated as flooding in BC, Canada ― the leading potash-producing country ― impacted freight movement.

5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: Verde Agritech Surges After Publishing 2022 Guidance

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trading at 21,207.64 in the early morning of last Friday (January 14). It closed the five day period slightly higher at 21,360.54.

After touching a seven week high earlier in the week, the index opened lower on the last day of trading as the materials sector declined. Looking over to commodities, gold and silver edged up on Friday as the US dollar retreated while investors awaited American economic data.

Last week’s five TSX-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:

Western Potash Files Updated NI 43-101 Report

Western Resources Corp. (TSX: WRX) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Western Potash Corp has filed an updated NI 43-101 Technical Report (the "Report") for its Milestone Phase 1 Project (the "Phase 1 Project") on SEDAR on December 29, 2021, in conjunction with the filing of the Company's Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, Management Discussion & Analysis, and Annual Information Form. These documents are now available at www.sedar.com .

Western released preliminary findings of the Report in a news release dated November 19, 2021. In the Report, the after-tax project net present value ("NPV") is $CAD197.7M compared with $CAD225.8M reported in the November 19, 2021 news release. The Phase 1 Project's post-tax internal rate of return remains unchanged at 20.4%. The change in NPV is due to revised product transportation costs, adjustments to project taxation, and production optimizations. The revised financial model supporting the Report is part of a continual improvement process for the Phase 1 Project to provide the best possible outcomes and reduce project risk. The Report also confirms an expansion of the mine life from 12 to 40 years.

TSX- and TSXV-Listed Potash Companies

The global potash market is dominated by Canada, the world's leading potash producer, with Canadian potash companies producing 14 million tonnes in 2020.

The potash industry has faced difficulties in the past few years, with prices and stocks dropping, but potash companies have remained resourceful and resilient. The latest test to the potash market comes in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic, and market participants are rising to this challenge as well.

Potash producers continue to push ahead despite headwinds, and exploration companies are working to develop projects to take advantage of rising demand for agricultural products.

5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: Verde Agritech Posts 169 Percent Increase in Q3 Revenue

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trading at 21,198.01 by midday this past Friday (November 26). It closed the period at 21,129.53.

The index opened lower as energy stocks fell on the back of declining oil prices, which hit a two month low on the last day of the trading week.

On Friday, investors turned to safe haven assets as concerns over a new coronavirus variant increased. Gold gained, but silver fell and was on track for a weekly loss.

Western Potash Receives Key Findings of Updated NI 43-101 Report

Western Resources Corp. (TSX: WRX) ("Western" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Western Potash Corp. ("WPC"), the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, has received key findings from its upcoming NI 43-101 report ("Report") for its Milestone Phase I Project ("The Phase I Project") in southern Saskatchewan. The Report is based on the expansion of the mine life from 12 years to 40 years and the update of the mining plan.

The technical Report is being prepared by March Consulting Associates Inc. ("March"). March is an engineering and project management provider with extensive experience in delivering mining projects across Saskatchewan.

