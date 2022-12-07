Leocor Gold Drills 2.32 G/T Au Over 10.67m at the Baie Verte Project, Newfoundland

Base MetalsInvesting News

IIROC Trade Resumption - STGX

IIROC Trade Resumption - STGX

Trading resumes in:

Company: StrategX Elements Corp.

CSE Symbol: STGX

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 10:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/07/c2959.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

StrategX ElementsCSE:STGXBase Metals Investing
STGX:CC
StrategX Confirms New Discovery at Nagvaak Project with First Drill Core Results returning 58 metres of 2.63% Copper Equivalent

StrategX Confirms New Discovery at Nagvaak Project with First Drill Core Results returning 58 metres of 2.63% Copper Equivalent

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), reports a new discovery of energy transition metals from BHP's drill hole #14 located in Target Area 1 of the Nagvaak Project located on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut. The mineralized interval in this drill hole returned 2.63% copper equivalent (CuEq) over 58 metres starting at a depth of 27 metres below surface. This interval includes anomalous values of 0.25% nickel, 0.51% vanadium pentoxide, and 0.06% molybdenum. This is very significant in that it confirms the extensive surface anomalies in critical energy metals occur at depth and appear to be open in all directions and continue along the 6km E-W trending mineralized corridor. The Company's next phase of exploration will focus on drilling to expand the mineralized zones, scheduled to commence during the latter part of Q1-2023. "Nagvaak" is an Inuit name and has multiple meanings connected to local landmarks - it also means connection with the land.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Reports Significant Mineralization in Drill Core at Nagvaak Project

StrategX Reports Significant Mineralization in Drill Core at Nagvaak Project

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), reports significant mineralization in drill core that resembles surface rock samples having returned high values greater than 1% nickel equivalent (NiEq) and 0.5% vanadium pentoxide. Approximately 1,000m of well-preserved stored core from a 1996 drill program completed by BHP at Nagvaak was logged in detail with a focus on identifying mineralized intervals for energy transition metals. The previous drill program by BHP focused on exploring for zinc mineralization outlined by a gravity anomaly and multiple EM conductors central to the Nagvaak target area. The Company's exploration program confirmed the location of the BHP drillhole collars and incorporated the drill holes and recently completed ground geophysical survey results into a sectional interpretation (see news release dated October 14th, 2022). Utilizing a handheld XRF spectrometer, the StrategX exploration team identified mineralized zones anomalous in nickel, vanadium, cobalt, copper, molybdenum, and silver. A total of 354 drill core samples were taken and sent to SRC laboratory for assaying.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Completes 1st Tranche Non-Brokered Private Placement

StrategX Completes 1st Tranche Non-Brokered Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of October 14, 2022, it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") by issuing 803,166 flow-through shares ("FT Shares") for $0.30 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $240,950, and 1,901,000 non-flow-through share units ("NFT Units") for $0.25 per NFT Unit for gross proceeds of $475,250. In relation to the NFT Units, the Company issued 950,500 common share purchase warrants, each entitling the holder to purchase a non-flow-through common share of the Company for $0.40 per share until October 25, 2025. The Company paid finder's fees of $30,015 with this closing. All securities issued at closing are subject to a hold period expiring February 26, 2023, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Intersects 19.7 Meters Grading 10.9% Zinc, 1.7% Lead and 74.6 G/T Silver at La Romanera Deposit 150 Meters West of Historical Drilling

Emerita Intersects 19.7 Meters Grading 10.9% Zinc, 1.7% Lead and 74.6 G/T Silver at La Romanera Deposit 150 Meters West of Historical Drilling

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the 2022 delineation drilling at the La Romanera Deposit at its wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"). IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth.

The Company is highly encouraged by the results to date. Drilling continues to extend the deposit east and west of the historical drilling as indicated on the longitudinal sections Figures 3 and 4 below (see also news releases dated September 30, 2022, October 13, 2022 and November 3, 2022). Figure 1 below illustrates how the surface projection of the deposit has expanded significantly relative to the projection of the historical resources. Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., President of Emerita, notes: "Given the increasing dimensions of the lenses in longitudinal section and plan, we anticipate an increase in tonnes relative to the historical calculation. Keep in mind, not all of the massive sulphide will be above the cut off grade so no direct comparison can be made until we complete the drill program and model the deposit. However, drills are now targeting a very important area of the deposit that hosts some of the thickest and highest grade sections based on the historical drilling and much of this area was not assayed for gold. Presently, there are approximately 60 additional drill holes between the core shack and the assay labs with results pending."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Platinex Provides Update on Exploration Activities at Its Shining Tree Gold Project

Platinex Provides Update on Exploration Activities at Its Shining Tree Gold Project

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt: 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its Shining Tree Gold Project ("Shining Tree" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Ontario, a world-renowned gold district.

The Company has adopted a two-pronged approach whereby it is working both to identify new gold targets in several highly prospective and underexplored areas of the 225 km 2 land package, including ground along the Ridout-Tyrrell Deformation Zone (RTDZ), through cost-effective grassroots prospecting methods, and to further develop drill targets at the centre of the property, including the Herrick deposit and the Ronda Mine area, through more advanced exploration. Several areas targeted as part of the current exploration program are on the grounds that Platinex acquired through recent property acquisitions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Reports on the New Discovery "Target 11" Vein Area

Fabled Copper Reports on the New Discovery "Target 11" Vein Area

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2022 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces the Sale of the Lac Arsenault Project

1844 Announces the Sale of the Lac Arsenault Project

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that it came to an agreement to sell its Lac Arsenault Project to Canada Gold Resources Ltd (the "Purchaser")

The Purchase Price for the Mining Claims shall be Six Hundred Thousand Canadian Dollars ($600,000.00CAD) payable as follows:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Minerals Discovers Rare Earth Mineralization on the Nagagami Project, Hearst, Ontario

Noble Minerals Discovers Rare Earth Mineralization on the Nagagami Project, Hearst, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - December 5, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report the discovery of rare earth mineralization during a recent drill program on the Nagagami Project northwest of Hearst, Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Appoints New Independent Director

Forte Minerals Appoints New Independent Director

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Richard Leveille to the Company's board of directors, bringing it to a total of five members.

CSE: CUAU (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

Mr. Richard Leveille has an accomplished career that spans over forty years. He attended the University of Utah , graduated with a B.Sc. in Geology, and later completed his Master's in Geology from the University of Alaska.

His work experience progressed through companies such as AMAX, Kennecott, Rio Tinto, and Phelps Dodge . Notably, Mr. Leveille was also the Senior Vice President of Exploration for Freeport Copper & Gold, where he managed the team that helped add significant copper to reserves and made the Chukarui Peki discovery in Serbia, which shared the 2016 PDAC Thayer Lindsley International Mineral Discovery Award.

Since his retirement at Freeport in 2017, Mr. Richard Leveille has been working as a Consulting Geologist focusing on mineral exploration projects in Australia , South America , and the United States .

Forte is pleased to welcome Mr. Richard Leveille to the team. " Richard is a great addition and brings extensive mining industry expertise to the Company. We believe we've established a well-rounded group of professional board members and look forward to utilizing everyone's knowledge to generate shareholder value," said Patrick Elliott , President & CEO.

The Company has granted Mr. Richard Leveille 250,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.20 , exercisable for five years.

ABOUT Forte Minerals CORP

The Company is committed to maximizing shareholder value through acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing copper and gold projects in Perú. Moving rapidly along the line of opportunity towards a value maxima is very attractive to investors. Significant value growth is generated when early-stage exploration moves towards resource definition while zoning in on target development and eliminating the early-stage grassroots risk. All three of Forte's properties offer this opportunity, with tremendous upside considering their geological potential.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.

(signed) " Patrick Elliott "
Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-appoints-new-independent-director-301692177.html

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/02/c0073.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

ION Energy Announces Impressive Results at Urgakh Naran

FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 1.43 G/T AU OVER 317.8 METRES INCLUDING 3.69 G/T AU OVER 45M

Related News

Tech Investing

Annual and Special Meeting Results

Energy Investing

Virginia Energy Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement in Connection with Plan of Arrangement with Consolidated Uranium

Gold Investing

Gold Price Year-to-Date Review

Lithium Investing

Rodney Hooper: Lithium Structural Deficit Still Ahead, Mass Investment Needed

Lithium Investing

Lithium Demand to Keep "Ballooning" Beyond Expectations

Lithium Investing

Lithium Triangle Primed for a "White Gold" Rush

×