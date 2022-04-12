Pharmaceutical Investing News

Trading resumes in:

Company: Numinus Wellness Inc.

TSX Symbol: NUMI

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

NuminusTSXV:NUMICannabis Investing
NUMI:CA
Numinus

Numinus

Overview

Numinus (TSX:NUMI, OTC Pink: NUMIF) is a healthcare company at the forefront of addressing the growing prevalence of mental health issues and desire for greater wellness. The company offers an integrated therapeutic model to create lifelong relationships with people seeking physical, mental and emotional health with a focus on treating mental illness, trauma and substance abuse.

In addition to services including counselling, neurofeedback, physiotherapy and other therapies, Numinus aims to conduct psychedelic-assisted therapies to help people heal, connect and grow — when approved by Health Canada, Colleges and other regulators. Numinus put a value chain in place that will be key to the company's growth and success. Numinus Bioscience is licensed by Health Canada to test, sell and distribute psychedelic substances. Numinus Wellness plans to establish physical locations where psychedelic-assisted therapies can take place once approved by regulators. Lastly, Numinus R&D is where partnerships with leading research groups will take place to advance practice and understanding in the space.

Numinus Bioscience is making a name for itself in analytical testing for psychedelic substances and as a place of excellence for product research and development. Numinus Bioscience's 7,000 square foot analytics and research laboratory handles a range of psychedelic substances and analytical methods and uses for the psychedelics space. In October 2020, Numinus announced it had harvested the first legal flush of Psilocybe mushrooms in Canada by a public company under its Health Canada-issued Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's Licence.

Numinus was founded by Payton Nyquvest and Stacey Wallin, who both have a passion for developing holistic therapies that deal with the root causes of mental illness, addictions and trauma. The two founders have a wealth of experience in bringing innovative companies to the capital markets. Nyquvest, for example, has raised over C$100 million for public and private companies alike and has facilitated numerous IPOs, including Numinus' pending RTO with Salvation Botanicals and Rojo Resources Ltd. Joining the team as Chief Operating Officer is Michael Tan, who was the first director for the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch's (BCLDB) cannabis division. He also has a track record of driving profitable revenue growth.

Numinus' Company Highlights

  • RTO with Salvation Botanicals and Rojo Resources Ltd. completed in Q2 2020.
  • When approved by Health Canada and Colleges, Numinus aims to conduct psychedelics-assisted therapies to help people heal, connect and grow. These therapies will be conducted in safe, controlled therapeutic environments when approved by regulators.
  • Has a 7,000 square foot laboratory that is licensed by Health Canada to test, possess, buy and sell various controlled substances.
  • In October 2020, the company harvested the first legal flush of Psilocybe mushrooms in Canada by a public company under its Health Canada-issued Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's Licence.
  • Revenue from the company's existing cannabis testing operations provides a foundation for growth, differentiating Numinus from others in the psychedelics space.
  • The cannabis portion of the business has the potential to bring in C$25 million, dependent on timing of receiving Health Canada processing licence and production facility operating at capacity.
  • The company's long-term plans are to build a network of healing centres across North America, staffed with professional therapists and integrative health professionals.
  • Research partnerships in place with MAPS and Together We Can and Memorandum of Understanding signed with the BC Centre on Substance Use (BCCSU).
  • Numinus has closed its acquisition of the Neurology Centre of Toronto (NCT), a leading Canadian provider of clinical neurologic care.

Regulators Turning to Psychedelic Therapies to Treat Mental Illness and Addiction

In 2017, psychedelic therapies were designated as a breakthrough therapy by the FDA due to the growing need for solutions for mental health-related issues across the globe. According to the World Health Organization, mental health disorders affect one in four people at some point in their lives, and approximately 450 million people currently suffer from mental health issues, making it a leading cause of ill-health and disability worldwide.

If left untreated, mental health disorders can cost Canadians C$51 billion per year in health care costs, lost productivity and reductions in health-related quality of life, according to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH).

Leading organizations such as the FDA and Johns Hopkins are helping to position the use of psychedelic assisted therapies in regulated, safe, controlled therapeutic environments as accepted therapeutic options. Many research organizations, such as BCCSU, have been testing the efficacy of treating mental health disorders with various psychedelics.

Numinus' Management Team

Payton Nyquvest – Founder, Chairman and CEO

Payton Nyquvest founded Numinus out of a lifelong interest in health, wellness and personal development, triggered by mental health and chronic autoimmune problems in his earlier years. Transformational therapies helped to save his life, and he is driven to provide public access to these therapies.

He is a former Director, VP and Head of Sales at Mackie Research Capital, with 15 years of experience focusing on early-stage companies in multiple industries including technology, healthcare, biotech, cleantech and cannabis. He has raised over $100 million for more than 100 public and private companies and facilitated numerous IPOs.

Dr. Evan Wood – Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Evan Wood is a recognized researcher with 20+ years of experience in addiction research, most recently as Executive Director of the British Columbia Centre on Substance Use (BCCSU). A professor of medicine at the University of British Columbia. Work on psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, his work includes involvement with the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelics Studies (MAPS) trial of MDMA-assisted psychotherapy and examining the potential of psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for a range of mental health disorders.

Dr. Devon Christie – Medical Director

Dr. Christie, a clinical instructor with the UBC Department of Medicine, is also a family physician with a focused practice in Multidisciplinary Pain Management. She is a Registered Therapeutic Counsellor emphasizing Relational Somatic Therapy for trauma resolution and she is also trained to deliver both MDMA-assisted psychotherapy for PTSD (MAPS USA) and ketamine-assisted psychotherapy, in a research setting. She is a recognized speaker and expert on the potential for incorporating psychedelic assisted therapies in an improved health care model for the future.

Michael Tan – Chief Operating Officer

Michael Tan is the former and first executive director of the BCLDB's Cannabis Division, where he successfully launched cannabis operations in British Columbia. Michael has 20 years of strategic planning and execution with national and multinational corporations. He is a high-impact product development, marketing and operations executive with a track record of driving profitable revenue growth.

Kraig Docherty – Chief People Officer

Kraig Docherty has over 20 years of experience growing and scaling tech and creative companies such as EA, Activision Blizzard, Indochino, Invoke and Eventbase.

John Fong – Chief Financial Officer

John Fong is a professional accountant with over two decades of experience in financial and operational management. He provides stability and growth solutions to public natural resource companies and technology start-ups.

Dennis McKenna – Advisor

McKenna brings over 40 years of experience conducting research in ethnopharmacology. He is a Founding Board Member of the Heffter Research Institute and a former key investigator on the Hoasca Project, the first biomedical investigation of ayahuasca. McKenna has taught courses on Ethnopharmacology and Plants in Human Affairs for 17 years as an adjunct Assistant Professor in the Center for Spirituality and Healing at the University of Minnesota . In collaboration with colleagues in Canada and the US, he incorporated a new non-profit, the McKenna Academy of Natural Philosophy.

Jamie Wheal – Advisor

Wheal is a bestselling author, Pulitzer Prize nominee and founder of the Flow Genome Project, an international organization dedicated to research and training of ultimate human performance. Since its inception in 2011, the organization has become the leading voice of evidence-based peak performance. Wheal is an expert on peak performance and leadership, specializing in the neuroscience and application of Flow states.

Ben Nemtin – Advisor

Nemtin is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of What Do you Want to Do Before You Die?, co-founder of the Buried Life movement and a mental health advocate. Nemtin was forced to drop out of university due to depression and in an effort to feel more alive, he and his three friends made a list of “100 things to do before you die" and for every list item they accomplished, they helped a complete stranger cross something off their bucket list. Oprah Winfrey declared their mission “truly inspiring." Nemtin is recognized as one of the “World's Best Motivational Speakers" as well as “World's Top Organizational Culture Thought Leaders" by Global Gurus and regularly speaks to Fortune 100 leadership teams and business conferences around the world.

Pamela Hadfield – Advisor

Hadfield is an entrepreneur and thought leader in the cannabis space. She became a cannabis advocate after finding relief from debilitating migraines using medical cannabis. After cannabis transformed her health, she dedicated her time and efforts to helping others with alternative healthcare approaches, including cannabis. Hadfield is the co-founder of HelloMD, a digital telehealth and educational platform for cannabis consumers and people seeking complementary care.

Nichol Bradford – Advisor

Bradford is CEO of the Willow Group and Executive Director of the Transformative Technology Lab. She is a former senior executive in the video game industry responsible for strategy, operations and marketing for major brands, including Disney, Vivideni and Activision Blizzard. Bradford is also a fellow of the British American Project, a former term member of the Council on Foreign Relations and served on the board of the Brandon Marshall Foundation for Mental Health.

Numinus to expand state-of-the-art psychedelics research laboratory

Numinus to expand state-of-the-art psychedelics research laboratory

Numinus Bioscience adds research space, enhances contract services,
accelerates IP development and increases psychedelic supply capacity

Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSXV: NUMI ), a global leader in supporting and expanding the safe, accessible and evidence-based use of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapies (PAP), is pleased to announce plans to significantly expand its psychedelics research laboratory by late 2021.

Regulatory approvals place Numinus lab at the forefront of global psychedelics research

Regulatory approvals place Numinus lab at the forefront of global psychedelics research

Numinus Bioscience adds Ketamine and LSD to licence to produce, assemble and sell a wide variety of psychedelic compounds

Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSXV: NUMI ), a global leader in supporting and expanding the safe, accessible and evidence-based use of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapies (PAP), has received new amendments under Canada's Controlled Drugs and Substances Act that enhance the Company's ability to lead psychedelics research and support the global psychedelics sector.

Numinus and Syreon Provide Psilocybin Compassionate Access Trial Update

Numinus and Syreon Provide Psilocybin Compassionate Access Trial Update

Significant progress made as Numinus-sponsored PRIME study on psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for opioid, stimulant and/or alcohol use disorders enters pre-implementation stage

Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSXV: NUMI), a company creating an ecosystem of health solutions centered around developing and supporting the safe, evidence-based, accessible use of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapies (PAP), and Syreon Corporation (Syreon), a global contract research organization with expertise in conducting clinical trials across a broad range of diseases, are pleased to share that significant progress has been made in the single-arm, open-label compassionate access 1 trial of Psilocybin-Research Intervention with Motivational Enhancement (PRIME) for substance use disorders. Currently in the development stage, the PRIME study will assess the efficacy and safety of psilocybin-assisted motivational enhancement therapy.

Numinus announces milestones in compassionate access trial for MDMA-assisted therapy in collaboration with MAPS Public Benefit Corporation

Numinus announces milestones in compassionate access trial for MDMA-assisted therapy in collaboration with MAPS Public Benefit Corporation

Trial enters pre-implementation stage having met several key milestones towards expanding access to patients with PTSD

Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSXV: NUMI), a company creating an ecosystem of health solutions centered around developing and supporting the safe, evidence-based, accessible use of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapies, is pleased to share that the single-arm, open-label, compassionate access 1 trial for MDMA-assisted therapy has made significant progress towards treating patients with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This trial is being pursued in collaboration with MAPS Public Benefit Corporation (MAPS PBC) a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) the leading developer of the treatment protocols, research, and MDMA-assisted therapy training programs.

Numinus Wellness Closes Q1 2021 with Strong Cash Position and Industry Firsts

Numinus Wellness Closes Q1 2021 with Strong Cash Position and Industry Firsts

Key milestones met in ongoing trials, expanding national footprint, and enhanced research
capabilities ensure Numinus' continued growth

Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSXV: NUMI), a health care and research company developing and delivering psychedelic-centred solutions to treat mental illness, substance abuse and trauma, today announced its financial results for the first quarter for the three months ended November 20, 2020 ("Q1 2021"). After achieving two industry firsts, launching new compassionate access trials, and augmenting its clinical and research activity, Numinus meaningfully expanded its industry presence in Q1 2021. All financial results are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. - 1,000th Distribution Point of its Bestselling Products in Canada and Grants Options and RSUs

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. - 1,000th Distribution Point of its Bestselling Products in Canada and Grants Options and RSUs

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (OTCQB: AYURF) (FSE: 3ZQ0) (" Ayurcann " or the " Corporation "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to announce that it has grown its distribution to 1,000 with its vapes and tinctures products in Canada .

Ayurcann Branded products are available in over 1,000 distribution points in Canada (CNW Group/Ayurcann Holdings Corp.)

Ayurcann has been on fire with its best-selling Fuego vapes in every province it has entered. Now, having crossed its 1,000 th distribution point and with the introduction of new brands such as Bravo6, Xplor, Her Highness, Hustle & Shake, Joints, and Vida coming to market, Ayurcann is growing its exposure and market share throughout the country. The right product, the right value and access to a growing group of retailers in NB, ON, MB, AB, SK keeps Ayurcann on a continuous path of profitability and growth.

Option and RSU Grants

The Company is also pleased to announce the grant of stock options (each an " Option ") and restricted share units (each an " RSU ") pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and restricted share unit plan, respectively.

The Company has granted an aggregate of 133,233 Options and an aggregate of 821,500 RSUs to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company. Each Option is exercisable at a price of $0.17 per common share, expires three years from the date of grant and vests immediately. Each Option is exercisable to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company.

Each RSU granted vests immediately. All of the RSUs (and any common shares issuable upon redemption) will be subject to a four month and one day hold period pursuant to the polices of the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE ") and applicable securities laws.

Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada . Ayurcann is striving to become a partner of choice for leading Canadian and international cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Ayurcann growing its exposure and market share throughout the country; Ayurcann maintaining a continuous path of profitability and growth; and the ability of the Corporation to become the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Corporation will expand and be able to maintain production capacity; the Corporation's ability to continue as a going concern; continued approval of the Corporation's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the continued growth of the Corporation; the Corporation's successful implementation of its strategy to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives while providing exceptional products to consumers ; the Corporation's continuing ability to meet the requirements necessary to remain listed on the CSE and alternative exchanges; Ayurcann growing its exposure and market share throughout the country; Ayurcann maintaining a continuous path of profitability and growth; and the Corporation becoming the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Corporation's inability to expand and/or maintain production capacity; the potential inability of the Corporation to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the cannabis industry in general; increased competition in the cannabis extraction market; the potential future unviability of the cannabis market; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the cannabis industry; the Corporation's inability to obtain continued regulatory approvals ; the Corporation's inability to successfully implement its strategy to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives while providing exceptional products to consumers ; the Corporation's inability to meet the requirements necessary to remain listed on the CSE and alternative exchange; the Corporation's inability to grow its exposure and market share; the Corporation being unable to maintain a continuous path of profitability and growth; and the inability of the Corporation to become the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Corporation's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events, or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

SOURCE Ayurcann Holdings Corp.

Curaleaf Signs Agreement with WB Canna Co. & Wellness

Distribution Agreement will Bring Select CBD and Curaleaf Hemp to the Caribbean , Latin America and Travel Retail

- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") a leading international provider of consumer CBD and hemp products, today announced that its Select CBD and Curaleaf Hemp products will become available for the first time in the Caribbean market thanks to a new distribution agreement with WB Canna Co. & Wellness ("WB Canna Co."). This agreement will bring Curaleaf's lineup of products from its eponymous Hemp and Select CBD product lines to customers in, and traveling throughout, the U.S. Virgin Islands Puerto Rico Aruba Bermuda Barbados Cayman, Costa Rica Guatemala Jamaica and Saint Maarten, as well as additional markets in Latin America travel retail, and the cruise and diplomatic channel.

Numinus to Acquire Novamind, Creating the North American Industry Leader in Psychedelic Therapy and Research

Numinus to Acquire Novamind, Creating the North American Industry Leader in Psychedelic Therapy and Research

  • Complementary businesses combine to create a preeminent North American platform with operations spanning 13 wellness clinics, four research sites and one bioanalytical laboratory
  • Shared mission of responsibly reintroducing psychedelic therapy to mental healthcare
  • Hosting clinical trials for MDMA ( MAPS Public Benefit Corporation), psilocybin (the Usona Institute), LSD (MindMed) and ketamine (the University of Utah )
  • Combined C$10 million in annual pro-forma revenue based on the trailing four quarters
  • Acquisition is expected to generate C$3 million in annual cost synergies
  • Transaction expected to close in June 2022 , following anticipated shareholder approval

Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus", the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF) and Novamind Inc. ("Novamind") (CSE: NM) (OTCQB: NVMDF) (FSE: HN2), are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") pursuant to which Numinus will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Novamind (the "Novamind Shares") in an all-share transaction, by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement, for total consideration of approximately C$26.2 million on a fully diluted in-the-money basis (the "Transaction").

Following the Transaction, the combined company will operate 13 wellness clinics and will be positioned as a leading psychedelic-assisted therapy provider in North America , leading its peer group in revenue with approximately C$10 million in annual pro-forma revenue based on the trailing four quarters.

open highway road

Canadian Cannabis Operators Have No Clear Road to US

As chatter about cannabis legalization below the border heats up, when will Canadian producers be able to tap into the opportunity in the booming US marketplace?

Operators in Canada have for the most part fallen out of favor, thanks in large part to poor financial results and a clear ceiling on what the domestic market can offer — especially compared to opportunities for US stocks.

While Canadian companies have targets in their sights and are talking about what their plays in the US could be, experts are cautioning market participants about the realities of the market.

TerrAscend Goes Vertical in Maryland

Acquires High-Performing Medical Dispensary Located in Cumberland, MD

Valuation Represents 5X 2021 EBITDA with Significant Projected Profitability Growth in 2022

Hempsana and GAMA Sign Agreement to Bring Caviar Gold, Ice Cube, Jay & Silent Bob Branded Pre-Rolls and Moon Rocks to Canada and International Markets

Hempsana and GAMA Sign Agreement to Bring Caviar Gold, Ice Cube, Jay & Silent Bob Branded Pre-Rolls and Moon Rocks to Canada and International Markets

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Hempsana Holdings Ltd. (the " Company " or " Hempsana ") a leader in the production and refinement of cannabinoids and manufacturing of Cannabis 2.0 products, is pleased to announce with GAMA Corp (" GAMA ") a contract manufacturing agreement with Caviar Gold Brand to bring the original infused and the only patented brand in the world pre-roll cones and moon rocks to the Canadian and International Markets for both the recreational and medical market.

