Company: Cresco Labs Inc. CSE Symbol: CL All Issues: Yes Resumption : 2:16:48 PM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity

Trading resumes in:

Company: Cresco Labs Inc.

CSE Symbol: CL

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 2:16:48 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

IIROC Trading Halt - CL

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Cresco Labs Inc.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Laboratory Corp., Hollysys Automation, and Cronos Group and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH), Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI), and Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws andor engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Laboratory Corporation of America (NYSE: LH)

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Provides Update on Planned Acquisition of Leading European Agriculture/Horticulture and CEA Consulting Firm

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Provides Update on Planned Acquisition of Leading European Agriculture/Horticulture and CEA Consulting Firm

AGRIFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ("the Company") (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) an IP-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple platforms, today provided an update on its planned acquisition of a leading AgTech European consultancy focused on driving AGRIcultural optimization, innovation, solutions, and operational expertise in the AGRIculture, horticulture, and Controlled-Environment AGRIculture (CEA) sectors.

As previously announced, the Company had entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire the AgTech consultancy in October 2021, subject to completion of due diligence and entry into a definitive purchase agreement. The Company reports that it has now completed its due diligence, which was conducted by DVDW , a Dutch Law Firm and Grant Thornton , an international accounting firm.

Hygrovest

Change of Company Name and ASX Ticker

Hygrovest Limited (ASX: HGV) ("HGV") is an Australian-listed specialist investment company which concentrates on producing capital growth for Shareholders over the medium to long term from investments in listed and unlisted equities and other financial assets.

Trulieve First in Florida Market to Offer Live Diamonds, Company's Latest Hydrocarbon Extraction Product

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the launch of Live Diamonds by Muse ™. Live Diamonds are the latest innovation from Trulieve's state-of-the-art hydrocarbon extraction lab, the only one of its kind in the state of Florida . The initial product release of 500 units sold out within 24 hours, and Trulieve anticipates another batch of Live Diamonds to become available for sale in February 2022 . The launch strain, White Fire Alien, exhibits subtle, natural flavors with a retail price of $45 for 0.5 grams.

Hempsana Signs Custom Manufacturing Agreement with Feel Ventures to Launch ufeelu

Hempsana Signs Custom Manufacturing Agreement with Feel Ventures to Launch ufeelu

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Hempsana Holdings Ltd. (the " Company " or " Hempsana "), today announced that it has entered into a custom manufacturing agreement with Feel Ventures Inc. (" Feel Ventures "), to launch their first products from their ufeelu branded line of products.

