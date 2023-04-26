Nickel Investing News

IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast Featuring Canada Nickel Company Inc. CEO Mark Selby

Via InvestorWireIBN a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell's latest podcast features Mark Selby, chairman, CEO and director of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSX.V: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) , a company working to advance the next generation of high-quality nickel-cobalt projects to feed the high-growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets.

To begin the interview, Selby provided an introduction to the company's business model and operating markets.

"Canada Nickel Company was founded just over three years ago. In that very short timeframe, we've taken a project from drillhole to one of the largest nickel-sulfide discoveries ever and the largest since the early 1970s," Selby said. "The project is located just outside Timmins, which is a very well-established mining camp. We have all the major infrastructure needed to advance this project, and we're about a third of the way through the permitting process already. We're looking to be permitted by the middle part of this decade, with first production by 2027. Later this year, we'll have our feasibility study out. We're rapidly advancing this project, which will be one of the largest nickel-sulfide mines globally."

Selby next discussed his professional background and those of the Canada Nickel leadership team.

"We've got an excellent team that's done this before. I started in the mining industry about 20 years ago working for a company called Inco, which was the world's largest nickel producer at that time and was acquired by Vale in 2007," he continued. "For most of the last 20 years, I have been in the nickel business. I started as Head of Commodity Research at Inco, so I'm seen as one of the experts on the nickel market. There's a real market opportunity for a large-scale source of nickel that's in a safe jurisdiction and, most importantly, can be a very low-carbon source, which our project has the unique ability to be given its location and the fact that it's hosted in ultramafic rocks that spontaneously soak up CO2."

"In terms of our team, some of us were involved with another company called RNC Minerals that took the Dumont project, which is also nickel-sulfide, from resource stage right through to fully-permitted and construction-ready. We've got the people who've permitted large projects; we've got members of our team who've been involved in building large-scale open-pit mine mill operations in the same Abitibi region of Ontario and Quebec. That's a big part of why we've been able to advance this project in a fraction of the timeframe that it would take most mining companies, including most major mining companies."

Join IBN's Stuart Smith and Mark Selby, Chairman, CEO and Director of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSX.V: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) , to learn more about the company's recent milestones and goals for the balance of 2023 and beyond.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

The latest installment of The Bell2Bell Podcast continues to reinforce IBN's commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers, and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 17 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

To learn more about IBN's achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About Canada Nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulfide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel™, NetZero Cobalt™ and NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulfide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, visit the company's website at www.CanadaNickel.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


Canada Nickel Expands High Grade, Near Surface Mineralization at Texmont

Highlights

  • Assay results from 16 drillholes continue to confirm high-grade near-surface mineralization
  • Nine drillholes with intersections of higher-grade (above 1% nickel) mineralization
  • Hole TEX23-26 intersected 3 metres of 1.47% nickel within 13.5 metres of 0.82% nickel within 52.5 metres of 0.5% nickel
  • Hole TEX23-19 intersected 7 metres of 1.03% nickel within 40.0 metres of 0.69% nickel
  • High grade mineralization intersected in northern lens 470 metres from original high grade lens in the south area
  • Hole TXT23-32 intersected 10.5 metres of 0.95% nickel within 43.5 metres of 0.59% nickel within 292 metres of 0.31% nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced assay results that indicate an expansion of high grade, near-surface nickel mineralization at the Texmont property located 36 kilometres south of Timmins, Ontario .

Canada Nickel Announces New Nickel Discovery at Midlothian Property with Larger Potential Footprint than Flagship Crawford Property

Highlights

  • First four holes intersected multi-hundred metre intervals of mineralized dunite across a strike length of two kilometres

  • Near-surface mineralization - overburden less than five metres thick

  • Preliminary mineralogy samples from first two holes confirm:
    • mineralization dominated by awaruite, a recoverable nickel-iron alloy mineral
    • more than triple Crawford's content of brucite, which is highly reactive for carbon sequestration, in hole MID23-02

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) announces positive preliminary drill results from the first four holes on the Midlothian Property (the "Property" or "Midlothian"), located 70 kilometres south-southeast of Timmins, Ontario .

Canada Nickel Continues Rapid Progression of Crawford Nickel Project Federal Permitting

TORONTO , April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or "The Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce commencement of the Impact Statement Phase for the Crawford Nickel Project ("Crawford" or "the Crawford Project") under the Impact Assessment Act.

Canada Nickel Company Logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Mark Selby , Chair & CEO of Canada Nickel said, "As we now enter the second phase of the Impact Assessment process, we'd like to express our appreciation to our partners, stakeholders, and Indigenous communities for their continued engagement, and to the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada for their timely actions in efficiently progressing the Impact Assessment process for Crawford. As we continue our rapid progression through project permitting, Canada Nickel remains committed to ensuring thorough, meaningful baseline assessments, impact analysis, and engagement."

An Important Step for the Crawford Nickel Project

The Impact Assessment process is a planning and decision-making tool used by regulators, Indigenous communities, the general public, stakeholders, and proponents to emphasize the positive and resolve or mitigate the negative impacts of a proposed major project, and to ensure that the development of the project is in the public's best interest. The Impact Statement Phase, the second phase of the process, culminates with the proponent's submission of the Impact Statement, a detailed technical document that identifies and assesses the potential impacts of a project and the measures proposed to mitigate those effects.

Canada Nickel is advancing the next generation of nickel-cobalt sulphide projects to deliver nickel and cobalt required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel has successfully registered and applied for trademarks in various jurisdictions for NetZero Nickel™, NetZero Cobalt™ and NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel and cobalt in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby ,
Chair and CEO
Phone: 647 256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill results relating to the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Property, the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Property, timing of economic studies and mineral resource estimates, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development results, and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-continues-rapid-progression-of-crawford-nickel-project-federal-permitting-301790109.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/04/c6010.html

Canada Nickel Demonstrates Robust Nickel Recoveries at the Reid Ultramafic Nickel Project, Announces Closing of Texmont Acquisition

Highlights

  • First metallurgical test at Reid delivers highest grade nickel sulphide concentrate yet achieved by Canada Nickel
  • Overall nickel recovery of 63% with half of recovered nickel reporting to nickel sulphide concentrate grading 60%
  • Results achieved utilizing existing flowsheet design developed for the Company's Crawford Nickel Sulphide project

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce robust nickel recoveries from the first metallurgical test on a sample from the Reid property.

Canada Nickel Announces Closing of Partial Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that, further to the closing of the Company's C$44.0 million public offering and concurrent private placement on March 2, 2023 (collectively, the " Offering "), the syndicate of underwriters led by Scotiabank, as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, and including Red Cloud Securities Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., and Research Capital Corporation (collectively, the " Underwriters "), have partially exercised their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 950,000 common shares of the Company (the " Common Shares ") at a price of C$1.77 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$1.7 million (the " Over-Allotment Option ").

Green River Gold Begins Drilling on Its Quesnel Nickel Project and Outlines Its Gold and Nickel Exploration Programs for 2023

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling on its 100%-owned Quesnel Nickel Project, located 40 kilometers by road, from Quesnel, British Columbia, in the prolific Cariboo Mining District in south central British Columbia Canada. This phase of drilling is a continuation of the Zone 1 drilling program from last year and will comprise approximately 500 meters in 5 diamond drill holes. Last year's Quesnel Nickel program consisted of 42 diamond drill holes, all of which encountered significant nickel, magnesium, chromium and cobalt from surface. The deepest hole was drilled to a depth of 128 meters and ended in mineralization (See Press Release dated January 5, 2023).

PAN GLOBAL COMMENCES DRILLING AT CAÑADA HONDA COPPER-GOLD TARGET IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ      OTCQB: PGZFF

  • The Cañada Honda target is a large gravity anomaly extending approx. 2km east-west

  • Drill hole CHD02 targeted a large gravity anomaly and intersected 11m of 0.6% Cu, 0.12g/t Au and 3.2g/t Ag, with the hole unable to continue after it collapsed before reaching the target

  • New Induced Polarization (IP) survey highlights previously untested chargeability and resistivity-low anomalies extending beneath the mine tunnel

  • Drilling initiated at Cañada Honda target to test beneath historic mine tunnel for copper-gold mineralization

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce that it has commenced diamond drilling at the Cañada Honda target at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain . This follows completion of a new IP survey that identified an untested IP anomaly beneath the historic mine tunnel. Results are also announced for drillhole CHD02 that attempted to test a deep gravity target at Cañada Honda and was abandoned before reaching the target depth due to the hole collapsing.

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Victory Battery Metals' Expansion of its Lithium Drill Program in Nevada, with Addition of 4th Hole at Smokey Lithium Property

Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:VR) (FSE:VR6) (OTCPink:VRCFF), a diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America, has expanded its lithium drill program in Nevada. Based on in-field findings, following completion of first three holes at its Smokey Lithium drilling program, the company has expanded its program, adding a fourth hole, taking full advantage of the team and equipment on site.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Hispania Resources Inc. Announces Acquisition of Lumbrales Permit

Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired a 100% ownership in the Lumbrales Deposit (the "Lumbrales Permit"), situated in the Stanniferous Iberian Belt. This belt is a prolific mining region, which includes more than 100 Tin and Tungsten deposits in Spain and Portugal. Hispania acquired the Lumbrales Permit from Siemcalsa, a company controlled by the administration of Castile Leon in Spain.

The 2,900 Hectare Lumbrales Permit contains the formerly producing Mari Tere mine and two other artisanal tin prospects situated in Castille, about 115 kilometers west of the city of Salamanca. The permit was acquired from Siemcalsa for €250,000 (approximately CAD $374,500). At the time of its closure in 1986, the Mari Tere mine had established tin and molybdenum resources.

Slave Lake Zinc Poised to Become a Key Player in Canada's Green Economy

Slave Lake Zinc Corp (CSE: SLZ) is on the verge of becoming a significant participant in the country's green economy with its strategic metal's exploration operations. The company has recently expanded its potential to include lithium, which is a critical component for electric car batteries, alongside its existing zinc and lead exploration developments.

Slave Lake Zinc has a unique project with an established zinc/lead target and unparalleled lithium potential in the same suite of host rocks.

Barksdale Completes Acquisition of a 100% Interest in Four Metals Project, Arizona

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQB: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") announces that it has now made its fifth and final payment due under the option agreement with MinQuest, Ltd. and Allegiant Gold (U.S.) Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Allegiant Gold Ltd. (together "Allegiant") originally announced April 19, 2018 (the "Option Agreement"). The final payment was made on a 5050 basis and consisted of US$100,000 cash and the issuance of a total of 261,813 common shares, at a deemed price of C$0.64 per share. This payment completes Barksdale's commitment under the Option Agreement for the acquisition a 100% undivided interest in the 760-acre Four Metals project, located in Santa Cruz County, strategically located approximately 3km south of the Company's flagship Sunnyside project and 2km west of the 100% owned San Antonio project within the Patagonia Mountains of Arizona. The shares issued are subject to a four month hold period expiring August 25, 2023.

