IBM Brings AI-Powered US Open Fan Experience Back to Madison Square Park

Join IBM for AI-powered tennis activations, live US Open match viewing, giveaways and more during Championship Weekend
IBM (NYSE: IBM), the official AI and Cloud sponsor of the US Open, is bringing the excitement of the US Open back to the heart of New York City at Madison Square Park Thursday, September 10 Sunday, September 13.
The free, four-day fan experience will transform Madison Square Park into a central hub for the US Open, offering AI-powered tennis activations, an immersive live viewing experience, official US Open merchandise, and more throughout Championship Weekend. Attendees can expect to experience:
- IBM Serve Speed: A tennis serve simulator that lets attendees see how their serve speed and accuracy stacks up against the pros.
- Calling the Shots: IBM's AI-enabled ping pong tables that allows attendees to test their skills and serves up an AI-powered recap of the match
- AI Photobooth: Attendees can snap an AI photo that puts them right inside iconic US Open and NYC personas.
Since 1992, IBM and the USTA have brought some of the most advanced digital experiences in sports to more than 14 million global tennis fans annually – this year unveiling new enhanced AI-powered innovations, including Live Updates, Serve Quality, and Key Moments.
WHEN:
Thursday, September 10 11:00AM–9:00PM ET – hours of operation
- 11:00AM – Activations open to public
- 7:00PM – Women's Singles Semifinals coverage begins
**Preview time for media available from 9:00AM. Contact Zach Rowe at IBM to schedule (zrowe@IBM.com)
Friday, September 11 9:00 AM–9:00 PM ET – hours of operation
- 9:00AM – Activations open to public
- 3:00PM – Men's Singles Semifinals coverage begins
Saturday, September 12 11:00 AM–8:00 PM ET – hours of operation
- 11:00AM – Activations open to public
- 4:00PM – Women's Singles Final coverage begins
Sunday, September 13 11:00 AM–7:00 PM ET – hours of operation
- 11:00AM – Activations open to public
- 2:00PM – Men's Singles Final coverage begins
WHERE:
Madison Square Park
The intersection of Fifth Avenue and Broadway at 23rd Street
New York, NY 10010
The pop-up is located at the South East corner of Madison Square Park, adjacent to IBM's flagship New York City office at One Madison Avenue.
Media Contact:
Zach Rowe
IBM Comms,
zrowe@ibm.com
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SOURCE IBM