IBM and Mission 44 Join Forces to Fast-Track AI Skills

New multi-year collaboration launches in Austin ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix to promote STEM career pathways with local students

IBM (NYSE: IBM) today unveiled a new multi-year agreement with Mission 44, the global charitable foundation of Lewis Hamilton, seven-time Formula 1 (F1) World Champion and Scuderia Ferrari HP driver. The collaboration will leverage IBM's award-winning free education program, IBM SkillsBuild, to create powerful learning experiences for students and spark interest in STEM — including motorsports — while building in-demand technical and professional skills such as AI, cloud computing, data analytics and cybersecurity.

Underscoring the increased societal demand for AI literacy, this collaboration further unites IBM's commitment to provide 30 million people with new skills by 2030. New research from the AI Workforce Consortium found that AI-specific roles have become key drivers of growth across G7 countries, revealing that AI is now a foundational capability, not a niche specialization. The IBM SkillsBuild program and learning platform supports faculty, adult learners, high school and university students to develop valuable new skills in technology and AI to enhance access to career opportunities.

"Talent is everywhere, but not everyone is afforded the opportunity for career growth. That's why Mission 44 is teaming up with IBM SkillsBuild to unlock new learning pathways in technology for young people everywhere," said Mission 44 Founder Lewis Hamilton. "We're on a mission to ensure young people get the chance to thrive, so that everyone can fulfill their potential."

In collaboration with the IBM SkillsBuild team, Mission 44 will host multiple activations at F1 race events each year, delivering immersive, hands-on learning opportunities to help students develop skills needed for future-looking jobs within F1 international geographies. The collaboration will support Mission 44's strategy to increase inclusivity in STEM and create pathways for young people in tech. Beyond race weekends, Mission 44 will work with IBM to develop F1-themed content for year-round use in the IBM SkillsBuild program and expand high-quality education through Mission 44's global partner network, fostering deeper engagement to scale impact.

"We're investing in the technical skills that will shape future workforces, fuel open innovation and drive economic growth," said Justina Nixon-Saintil, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility and Chief Impact Officer, IBM. "The partnership between IBM SkillsBuild and Mission 44 brings together our collective strengths; expanding access to vital skills and tools, and enabling students to succeed in the AI economy."

"At Mission 44, we know collaboration is key to creating lasting impact, and our partnership with IBM is a powerful example of that," said Jason Arthur, CEO, Mission 44. "By uniting with IBM SkillsBuild we have the opportunity to drive meaningful impact for young people globally, raising aspirations and achievement, and unlocking access to exciting careers in STEM and motorsport."

The first event will take place at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix to support Mission 44 and its network of grantees, including local Austin nonprofit Girlstart. Students will take part in a Design Your Own Pit Crew simulation and an exclusive tour of the Scuderia Ferrari HP Team garage and F1 paddock.

About Mission 44

Founded by seven-time Formula One World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mission 44 is a global charitable foundation driving change so that every young person can thrive in school and access great careers in STEM. To learn more, visit www.mission44.org.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

IBM
