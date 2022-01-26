i-80 Gold Intersects High-Grade Gold in Underground Drilling at Granite Creek

Precious Metals Investing News
Including 10.7 gt Au over 9.4 m 8.2 gt Au over 5.6 m & 14.5 gt Au over 2.7 m i-80 Gold CORP . is pleased to announce positive assay results from the ongoing underground drill program at the Company's Granite Creek Property located in Humboldt County, Nevada . High-grade drill results from the 4790 Level targeting mineralization in the Otto, Adam Peak and Range Front fault horizons proximal to and below existing mine ...

Including 10.7 g/t Au over 9.4 m , 8.2 g/t Au over 5.6 m & 14.5 g/t Au over 2.7 m

i-80 Gold CORP . (TSX: IAU) (OTCQX: IAUCF) ("i-80", or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive assay results from the ongoing underground drill program at the Company's Granite Creek Property (" Granite Creek " or " the Property ") located in Humboldt County, Nevada .

High-grade drill results from the 4790 Level targeting mineralization in the Otto, Adam Peak and Range Front fault horizons proximal to and below existing mine workings are designed to confirm continuity in one of the initial areas being defined for underground mining (see Table 1). The Otto, Adam Peak , and Range Front fault horizons are three of multiple target areas being drilled with several holes intersecting gold mineralization in multiple horizons. The 2022 program has been upsized and is expected to comprise more than 30,000 metres (m) from surface and underground. The Company anticipates providing regular updates throughout the year as assay results are received.

Highlight results from initial underground drilling (ten holes) from Level 4790 include:

  • 20.3 g/t (grams per tonne) Au (gold) over 1.3 m in hole iGU21-15
  • 8.2 g/t Au over 5.6 m in hole iGU21-17
  • 14.5 g/t Au over 1.5 m in hole iGU21-18
  • 24.4 g/t Au over 1.2 m in hole iGU21-22
  • 14.5 g/t Au over 2.7 m & 10.6 g/t over 1.5m & 9.9 g/t over 1.1 m in hole iGU21-23
  • 10.7 g/t Au over 9.4 m in hole iGU21-24

As part of the program targeting development and mining at Granite Creek, definition drilling utilizing two underground Cubex drills has started in areas where encouraging assays results were received in 2021.  This drilling is being completed to define initial stoping areas as the Company advances towards a production decision.

The primary goal of the 2022 drill program is to delineate and expand underground mineralization as the Company ramps up mining on the Property. It is expected that refractory mineralization from the underground operation at Granite Creek will initially be trucked to Twin Creeks for processing, pursuant to the agreement entered into with Nevada Gold Mines , until such time that the Company's Lone Tree facility is operational.

Matt Gili , President and Chief Operating Officer of i-80 commented: "These results further confirm the high–grade opportunity that we are developing at Granite Creek. We are focused on bringing these near–mine areas into reserves and then into production."

High-grade mineralization at Granite Creek occurs in a near-identical geological setting as that at the multi–million-ounce Turquoise Ridge Mine located immediately to the north; proximal to a major regional fault (the Getchell or Range Front fault) on the eastern edge of the large Osgood Mountains intrusive complex. The Granite Creek deposit remains open at depth and along strike from the existing underground workings with step-out drilling aimed at expanding resources currently underway with multiple surface drill rigs.

Table 1 – Summary Assay Results from Level 4790 Drilling

New 2021 Drill Results from Granite Creek
Estimated true widths 50-90%

Drillhole ID

Type

From
(m)

To
(m)

Length
(m)

Au
(g/t)

iGU21-15

Core

6.3

7.6

1.3

20.3

iGU21-15

Core

73.1

73.8

0.7

10.9

iGU21-15

Core

98.5

99.2

0.7

10.0

iGU21-15

Core

102.8

105.5

2.7

6.8

iGU21-17

Core

15.8

21.5

5.6

8.2

iGU21-17

Core

27.1

29.9

2.7

5.5

iGU21-18

Core

95.7

97.2

1.5

14.5

iGU21-18

Core

116.4

117.2

0.8

19.0

iGU21-20

Core

34.9

35.9

1.0

12.8

iGU21-20

Core

58.2

61.0

2.7

5.8

iGU21-20

Core

87.8

90.5

2.7

5.6

iGU21-22

Core

48.8

50.0

1.2

24.4

iGU21-22

Core

101.8

103.3

1.5

5.2

iGU21-23

Core

16.8

19.5

2.7

14.5

iGU21-23

Core

27.2

28.7

1.6

10.6

iGU21-23

Core

30.9

32.0

1.1

9.9

iGU21-24

Core

82.9

92.4

9.4

10.7

Holes iGU21-16, iGU21-19, and iGU21-21 contained no significant intercepts

Table 1a
Collar Coordinates

UTM

Drillhole ID

East m

North m

Elevation m

Azimuth

Dip

NAD83 Zone 11

iGU21-15

478062

4554228

1460

340

-26

iGU21-16

478062

4554228

1460

328

-35

iGU21-17

478062

4554228

1460

354

-67

iGU21-18

478062

4554228

1460

343

-45

iGU21-19

478062

4554228

1460

312

7

iGU21-20

478062

4554228

1460

300

7

iGU21-21

478062

4554228

1460

291

-22

iGU21-22

478062

4554228

1460

285

-25

iGU21-23

478062

4554228

1460

346

-72

iGU21-24

478062

4554228

1460

329

-28

The Granite Creek Property is strategically located proximal to Nevada Gold Mines' Turquoise Ridge and Twin Creeks mines at the north end of the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, at its intersection with the Getchell gold belt in Nevada (See Figure 2).

QAQC Procedures

All samples were submitted to Paragon Geochemical Assay Laboratories (PAL) of Sparks, NV , which is an ISO 9001 and 17025 certified and accredited laboratory, independent of the Company. Samples submitted through PAL are run through standard prep methods and analyzed using FA-Pb30-ICP (Au; 30g fire assay) and 48MA-MS (48 element Suite; 0.5g 4-acid digestion/ICP-MS) methods. PAL also undertake their own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. i-80 Gold Corp's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results.

Qualified Person

Tim George, PE, Manager of Engineering Services, reviewed the technical and scientific information contained in this press release and is a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About i-80 Gold Corp.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a well-financed, Nevada-focused, mining company with a goal of achieving mid-tier gold producer status through the development of four new open pit and underground mining operations that will ultimately process ore at the Company's central Lone Tree complex that includes an Autoclave.

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to, completion of refurbishment and development activities at the Long Tree project, commencement of mining operations at the Lone Tree project or the Ruby Hill mine development activities at the Company's projects and resource updates in respect of certain properties, the objectives set out under 2022 Scorecard – Key Goals & Catalysts in this press release and the ESG initiatives. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release.

Forward-looking statements and information involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements or information, including, but not limited to: failure to obtain the relevant regulatory approvals, material adverse changes, exercise of termination rights by any relevant party, unexpected changes in laws, the failure of parties to contracts with the company to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; and the failure of exploration, refurbishment, development or mining programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/i-80-gold-intersects-high-grade-gold-in-underground-drilling-at-granite-creek-301468492.html

SOURCE i-80 Gold Corp

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/26/c9741.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

i-80 Gold TSX:IAU Gold Investing
IAU:CA
i-80 Gold Intersects High-Grade Gold in Underground Drilling at Granite Creek

i-80 Gold Intersects High-Grade Gold in Underground Drilling at Granite Creek

Including 10.7 g/t Au over 9.4 m , 8.2 g/t Au over 5.6 m & 14.5 g/t Au over 2.7 m

i-80 Gold CORP . (TSX: IAU) (OTCQX: IAUCF) ("i-80", or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive assay results from the ongoing underground drill program at the Company's Granite Creek Property (" Granite Creek " or " the Property ") located in Humboldt County, Nevada .

Keep reading... Show less
i-80 Gold Awards Contract for Lone Tree Autoclave Engineering Study

i-80 Gold Awards Contract for Lone Tree Autoclave Engineering Study

Bolsters Nevada Operation Team with Multiple Key Hires

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSX: IAU) (OTCQX: IAUCF) ("i-80", or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has awarded the engineering study for restart of the Lone Tree autoclave to Hatch Ltd. The study will complete a Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") level mechanical and operational review of all aspects necessary for the restart of the Company's autoclave processing facility located in northern Nevada. Additionally, as a part of its comprehensive plan to create a Nevada focused gold mining company, i-80 has recently filled multiple key positions continuing to build a tier-one operations team.

Keep reading... Show less
i-80 Launches Comprehensive Plan to Create Nevada Focused Gold Mining Company

i-80 Launches Comprehensive Plan to Create Nevada Focused Gold Mining Company

All currencies expressed as United States dollars unless otherwise stated

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSX: IAU) (OTCQX: IAUCF) ("i-80", or the "Company") is pleased to announce its development plans for 2022 - a catalyst-rich year as the Company commences its plans to build a comprehensive Nevada mining complex.  i-80 is in the process of developing multiple mining operations to achieve its objective of building a Nevada focused mining company with a goal of ultimately producing more than 500,000 ounces of gold annually.

Keep reading... Show less
i-80 Gold CEO Increases Share Ownership to More than 5 Million Shares

i-80 Gold CEO Increases Share Ownership to More than 5 Million Shares

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSX: IAU) (OTCQX: IAUCF) ("i-80", or the "Company") notes that that its CEO, Ewan Downie has reported on System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders (SEDI) recent purchases of common shares of the Company through open market purchases on the Toronto Stock Exchange to increase his share ownership to 5,000,027 or 2.09%.

Keep reading... Show less
i-80 Enters into US$135 Financing Package for Nevada-Focused Mining Complex

i-80 Enters into US$135 Financing Package for Nevada-Focused Mining Complex

All currencies expressed as United States dollars unless otherwise stated

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSX: IAU) (OTCQX: IAUCF) ("i-80", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of definitive agreements in connection with the previously announced financing package for aggregate proceeds of $135 Million (the " Financing Package "), and an accordion option to potentially access an additional $100 million .

Keep reading... Show less
Moneta Drills New Gold Discovery at Windjammer

Moneta Drills New Gold Discovery at Windjammer

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce partial assay results from twelve (12) drill holes at Windjammer Central, from the Golden Highway area of the Tower Gold project, located 100 kilometres ("km") east of Timmins, Ontario. The drilling is part of the 20202021 72,500 metre ("m") program in 130 drill holes designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0 million ("M") ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred gold (see February 24, 2021 press release) on the Tower Gold project. Additional holes and assays from this drill program remain pending.

This drilling successfully intersected gold mineralization over a strike length of 1,500 m and a width of 300 m to the north of the Windjammer South open pit gold resource within the Windjammer Central area. Today's results confirm significant extensions of gold mineralization to the current gold resource at Windjammer South in an area with no historical resources.

Keep reading... Show less
US$100 bills

VIDEO — Thom Calandra: Look to Precious Metals as Inflation Gets Pervasive; Battery Metals Also Key

Thom Calandra: Look to Precious and Battery Metals as Inflation Gets Pervasive youtu.be

Inflation continues to make headlines, and many investors are wondering how to focus their portfolios.

Thom Calandra of the Calandra Report is looking towards precious metals as inflation looms, and in an interview with the Investing News Network he explained why he thinks it's important to be positioned.

Although he isn't big on forecasting, Calandra said precious metals like gold should shine when inflation rises higher and becomes increasingly widespread on a global scale.

Keep reading... Show less
Bravada Provides Corporate Update

Bravada Provides Corporate Update

Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (FSE: BRTN) (OTCQB: BGAVF) (the "Company" or "Bravada") reports that all ordinary resolutions placed before the annual general meeting held on January 24, 2022 were passed. Smythe LLP, Chartered Accountants were re-appointed as auditors of Bravada and the Company's rolling stock option plan was approved. Shareholders re-elected directors Joseph A. Kizis, Jr., Lawrence Page, Q.C., Michael Rowley, G. Ross McDonald, John Kerr and Nigel Bunting.

Subsequent to the annual general meeting, the directors re-appointed Joseph A. Kizis, Jr. as President, Lawrence Page, Q.C. as Chairman, Graham Thatcher as Chief Financial Officer and Arie Page as Corporate Secretary. The Company also granted incentive stock options under its 10% rolling stock option plan to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase a total of 3.0 million common shares at $0.05 per share exercisable for a period of five years.

Keep reading... Show less
Constantine Named to 2022 OTCQX Best 50

Constantine Named to 2022 OTCQX Best 50

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CEM) (OTCQX: CNSNF) ("Constantine" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2022 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year, achieving second place in the prestigious rankings from a list of over 500 companies.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2022 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2021.

Keep reading... Show less
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews with Rover Metals and Blue Star Gold

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews with Rover Metals and Blue Star Gold

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interviews with Rover Metals and Blue Star Gold discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Keep reading... Show less
Red Pine Exploration Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Red Pine Exploration Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) (" Red Pine " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on January 25, 2022, all resolutions proposed to shareholders were duly approved.

At the meeting, the shareholders:

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×