i-80 Gold Intersects High-Grade Gold in Underground Drilling at Granite Creek

Including 10.7 gt Au over 9.4 m 8.2 gt Au over 5.6 m & 14.5 gt Au over 2.7 m i-80 Gold CORP . is pleased to announce positive assay results from the ongoing underground drill program at the Company's Granite Creek Property located in Humboldt County, Nevada . High-grade drill results from the 4790 Level targeting mineralization in the Otto, Adam Peak and Range Front fault horizons proximal to and below existing mine ...

IAU:CA