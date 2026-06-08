Hyperion DeFi Reiterates Guidance on Sunset of USDH and Felix Markets

Hyperion DeFi, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPD) ("Hyperion DeFi" or the "Company") today reiterates that the sunset of USDH and Felix Markets does not change its full-year 2026 guidance of $5 million to $7 million Adjusted Gross Profit, as well as achieving break-even operating cash flows by the end of the year.

Hyperion DeFi's partnership with Native Markets (the team behind the USDH stablecoin) ended on June 3, 2026, with all of the Company's 300,000 HYPE tokens now available to be redeployed into other strategies. In addition, Felix Markets, whose HIP-3 markets are paired against USDH, has announced that it will close its perpetuals exchange by June 22, 2026, with all of Hyperion DeFi's 500,000 HYPE tokens available for use in other strategies by June 29, 2026. None of the Company's other partnerships are materially impacted by the USDH sunset.

"We are grateful for the Native Markets team's early contributions to the success of the Hyperliquid ecosystem, and Felix being a first-mover on USDH-denominated HIP-3 markets," said Hyunsu Jung, Chief Executive Officer of Hyperion DeFi. "We continue to maintain a robust pipeline of client demand across our varied on-chain businesses, and will strategically redeploy the returned HYPE into more profitable strategies and partnerships which will be announced in the near future. Our priority remains the same: create and return the value of Hyperliquid's growth to our shareholders. We will continue to lead in DeFi innovation, using HYPE to establish and scale revenues while onboarding more market participants to this ecosystem."

About the Hyperliquid Platform and the HYPE Token

Hyperliquid is a next-generation layer one blockchain optimized for high frequency, transparent trading. The blockchain includes fully on-chain perpetual futures and spot order books, with every order, cancel, trade, and liquidation occurring within 70 millisecond block times. It also hosts the HyperEVM, a general-purpose smart contract platform that supports permissionless decentralized financial applications akin to Ethereum.

HYPE is the native token of Hyperliquid. Staked HYPE provides utility for users via reduced trading fees and increased referral bonuses. As of May 2026, more than 44 million HYPE have been autonomously purchased and sequestered by the blockchain with the trading fees generated on the network's central limit order books.

About Hyperion DeFi, Inc.

Hyperion DeFi, Inc. is the first U.S. publicly listed DeFi company building on Hyperliquid. The Company provides investors with streamlined access to the Hyperliquid ecosystem, one of the fastest growing, highest revenue-generating blockchains in the world. Shareholders benefit from compounding exposure to HYPE, both from its native staking yield and additional revenues generated from its unique on-chain utility.

For more information, please visit Hyperiondefi.com or follow @hyperiondefi on X.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements, our future activities or other future events or conditions, including the viability of, and risks associated with, our cryptocurrency treasury strategy, the growth and revenue potential of the Hyperliquid ecosystem and the growth prospects of the Company. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and in some cases are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in documents which we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and except as may be required under applicable securities laws, Hyperion DeFi does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Hyperion DeFi, Inc. Investor Contact:
Jason Assad
Hyperion DeFi, Inc.
IR@hyperiondefi.com 
(678) 570-6791


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