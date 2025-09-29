HydroGraph Announces Adoption of Shareholder Rights Plan

HydroGraph Announces Adoption of Shareholder Rights Plan

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: ‎HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (the " Company " or " HydroGraph "), announced today that its board of directors (the " Board ") has approved the adoption of a shareholder rights plan (the " Shareholder Rights Plan ") pursuant to a shareholder rights plan agreement entered into with Endeavor Trust Corporation, as rights agent, dated September 26, 2025 (the " Effective Date ").

The Shareholder Rights Plan has been adopted to ensure, to the extent possible, that all shareholders of the Company are treated fairly in connection with any unsolicited take-over bid or other acquisition of control of the Company (including by way of a "creeping" take-over bid) and to provide the Board with the opportunity to identify, solicit, develop and negotiate value-enhancing alternatives to any unsolicited take-over bid.

The Shareholder Rights Plan is not being adopted in response to any specific take-over bid or other proposal to acquire control of the Company, and the Company is not aware of any such pending or contemplated take-over bid or other proposal.

The Shareholder Rights Plan is subject to ratification by the shareholders of the Company within six months of the Effective Date. The Board intends to recommend the ratification of the Shareholder Rights Plan for approval by its shareholders at the Company's next annual meeting of shareholders. If ratified by shareholders, the Shareholder Rights Plan will have an initial term of three years. If the Shareholder Rights Plan is not ratified by the Company's shareholders within six months of the Effective Date, the Shareholder Rights Plan and all rights issued thereunder will terminate and cease to be effective at that time. The Shareholder Rights Plan is similar to rights plans adopted by other Canadian companies and ratified by their shareholders.

A summary of the principal terms and conditions of the Shareholder Rights Plan will be set out in the Company's Management Information Circular to be mailed to shareholders prior to the shareholders meeting. A copy of the complete Shareholder Rights Plan will be filed on the Company's profile pages on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

About HydroGraph
HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. produces pristine graphene through its patented explosion synthesis process, delivering superior purity, energy efficiency, and batch-to-batch consistency. As one of the very few Verified Graphene Producers ® certified by The Graphene Council, HydroGraph sets a new industry standard. Learn more at www.hydrograph.com .

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "upon" "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. The forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the impact of implementing the Shareholder Rights Plan and the ratification of the Shareholder Rights Plan by the Company's shareholders and the timing thereof. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals; HydroGraph's ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available.

CONTACTS:

Matt Kreps
Vice President, HydroGraph Investor Relations
+1-214-597-8200
matt.kreps@hydrograph.com

Len Fernandes
Firecracker PR for HydroGraph
len@firecrackerpr.com
888-317-4687


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

HydroGraph Clean PowerCSE:HGEmerging Tech Investing
HG:CC
The Conversation (0)
HydroGraph Clean Power Receives Grant for Work at Fraunhofer Innovation Platform for Composites Research

HydroGraph Clean Power Receives Grant for Work at Fraunhofer Innovation Platform for Composites Research

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) ("HydroGraph" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured a $90,000 grant in funding per year for two years for composite work at the Fraunhofer Innovation Platform for Composite Research at Western University.

With the increasing impact of Greenhouse Gas emissions on climate change, there is growing interest in alternatives to internal combustion engines. This research will study HydroGraph's graphene in thermoset resins to understand the effect of filler material on mechanical, electrical and thermal properties. The results will provide valuable information that will help increase the supply and use of graphene for applications that require lightweight and superior mechanical and energy properties.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
HydroGraph Clean Power Raises Close to a Million Dollars in Insider Management Stocks

HydroGraph Clean Power Raises Close to a Million Dollars in Insider Management Stocks

Of the $4.2M raised by HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (" Hydrograph " or the " Company ") (CSE: HG) announced last week, more than $700,000, about 17% of the total raise, was funded by the entire executive leadership of the Company, including board members, management, friends and family, reinforcing management's commitment to the Company.

The validation follows recent certification by The Graphene Council as a Verified Graphene Producer®. HydroGraph is currently the third company to be certified globally and the only company in the Americas to be certified.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
HydroGraph Clean Power Completes Oversubscribed $4.2 Million Financing to Accelerate Commercial Sales

HydroGraph Clean Power Completes Oversubscribed $4.2 Million Financing to Accelerate Commercial Sales

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG.CN) (" HydroGraph " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement ‎(the " Private Placement ") of units of the Company (the " Units "), pursuant to which the Company issued 35,151,666 Units at a price of $0.12 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,218,199.96.

HydroGraph will use the net proceeds of the Private Placement to increase commercial scale ‎production, continue to invest in business development teams, and develop and advance ‎application partnerships.‎ In particular, the proceeds will provide capital to complete the build out of the Company's modular commercial production cell for fractal graphene, the flagship product, that will produce 1 gram per second. Expected to be complete by 4Q 2022, the difference in output will be orders of magnitude higher than current production. The funding will also initiate the development of the reactive graphene commercial production unit with a 200 kg per day capacity—compared to previously 2-4 kg per day—to be complete in 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. Announces $3 Million Private Placement

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. Announces $3 Million Private Placement

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG.CN) ("HydroGraph" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.12 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. The Private Placement is expected to close on or about Friday, August 26, 2022.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months after the closing date of the Private Placement.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hydrograph Clean Power Inc.

HydroGraph Clean Power Commences Trading on the CSE Today Under Ticker Symbol HG

Hydrograph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (“HydroGraph”) is pleased to announce, pursuant to the bulletin published by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) on December 1, 2021, that the common shares of HydroGraph are listed and will commence trading on the CSE effective today, December 2, 2021, under the trading symbol “HG”.

Keep reading...Show less
Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced 30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

Download the PDF here.

Mockup of person with brain chip like the one Neuralink is creating.

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.

A July 2024 report by IDTechEx projects that the overall brain computer interface (BCI) market could reach a market value of over US$1.6 billion by 2045.

"We anticipate that the market for non-invasive solutions will grow before the commercialization of invasive solutions from players such as Neuralink," stated the research firm's Senior Technology Analyst Dr. Tess Skyrme. "However, the long-term opportunity within the assistive technology market is more likely to be captured by the likes of Elon Musk."

Keep reading...Show less
Hand holding phone with digital circuit design, "Tech 5" on orange and blue background.

Tech 5: Softbank to Invest US$2 Billion in Intel, Figure Seeks Nasdaq IPO

A broad selloff in heavyweight tech stocks at the start of the week abruptly reversed after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a speech that bolstered expectations of a September interest rate cut.

Speaking at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium, Powell took a more dovish tone than investors may have been expecting, noting a slowdown in both worker supply and demand that could lead to employment risks.

He stated that the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting the Fed’s policy stance, stressing the need to balance both sides of the central bank's dual mandate when goals are in tension.

Keep reading...Show less
Trial with Major Mexican Retail Bank

Trial with Major Mexican Retail Bank

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Trial with Major Mexican Retail Bank

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp. to Showcase Nevada Focus and Growth Strategy at Munich Rohstoffmesse 2025

Standard Uranium Executes Definitive Agreement to Option Rocas Uranium Project and Initiates Inaugural Exploration Program

VVC - Commencement of Central Kansas Uplift Project

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Exploration Program after Completing Ivana Deposit Infill Drilling Program and Advances towards Prefeasibility Study at Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp. to Showcase Nevada Focus and Growth Strategy at Munich Rohstoffmesse 2025

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Executes Definitive Agreement to Option Rocas Uranium Project and Initiates Inaugural Exploration Program

Base Metals Investing

VVC - Commencement of Central Kansas Uplift Project

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Exploration Program after Completing Ivana Deposit Infill Drilling Program and Advances towards Prefeasibility Study at Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Additional Spodumene Pegmatites in Paamiut, Greenland

Precious Metals Investing

Completion of Tranche 2 Placement Issue

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Receives High Silver and Copper Assays at Silver King