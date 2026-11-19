Research also finds 42% of production AI started in the business, not IT, according to Humatica study sponsored by CoreWeave
CoreWeave , Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV), The Essential Cloud for AI ® , and Humatica , the specialist advisor on operating model transformation to private equity investors and large enterprises today released " AI-Native by Design: The Operating Model Behind Lasting AI Advantage ," a study sponsored by CoreWeave on how enterprises build lasting value with AI. Drawing on a panel of 252 enterprises across 14 industries and more than 30 in-depth interviews with senior executives and private equity investors, the study finds that AI is now being built well beyond the engineering team, and that enterprises want to own the AI they compete on. Building AI has gotten easier; owning it has not.
Key findings from the report include:
- IP, not cost, drives control. Asked what would lead them to move a critical workload onto infrastructure they control, 73% of the enterprise and investment leaders interviewed named differentiation and proprietary IP. Data security, confidentiality, and jurisdiction followed at 55%, control and continuity at 45%, and cost and predictability came last at 36%. Most enterprises still buy AI as a service for everyday productivity, but for the applications and domains they compete in, they want to own the model, the data, and the know-how that improves it.
- AI has become a dependency, and operating models are catching up. Two in three enterprises in the panel (66%) now run a process, product or business model that would degrade or break if AI were switched off. Operating models are still catching up: only about a third (35%) have a formal operating model for AI, and leaders named their own organization as a constraint on AI 2.4 times as often as the technology, indicating the operating model presents a growing opportunity to turn AI into a lasting advantage.
- AI is built everywhere across the organization. 42% of production AI use cases in the panel started in the business rather than in IT or a central AI team, and nearly one in four (24%) was started by an employee or team on their own initiative. Leaders are building the business around AI, not fitting AI into the business they have. This data suggest that building AI has gotten easier, but the work of owning it (integrating, securing, monitoring, and paying for it) has not gotten smaller.
"Businesses are becoming dependent on AI faster than they are building the ability to run it," said Chen Goldberg, EVP of product and engineering at CoreWeave. "As more teams start building, they need reliable infrastructure, clear ownership, and a way to evaluate and improve what they put into production. The people who know the business should be able to turn that knowledge into new capabilities without each team having to solve the same operational problems. Our job at CoreWeave is to bring the infrastructure, tools, and expertise together so customers can learn faster and build AI they can depend on."
The study outlines five practices to turn AI ambition into lasting value. CoreWeave Cloud is built for each of those practices:
- Make AI an operating model decision: Few enterprises will build large machine learning teams of their own. CoreWeave Direct-to-Expert support gives customers access to CoreWeave engineers at no additional charge, so they keep the capability for the workloads they compete on.
- Empower decentralized building, and scale proven results: CoreWeave Forge gives teams one shared environment to build, train, and deploy models and agents, open to any model, framework, or cloud, so many teams can start ideas and the ones that prove their value can scale.
- Unlock the enterprise's knowledge as a proprietary AI advantage: CoreWeave ARIA , CoreWeave's AI Research and Iteration Agent, analyzes experiments, recommends what to try next, and launches runs with a user's approval, helping teams turn their own data and expertise into models and agents competitors can't copy.
- Keep control of the AI the business depends on: The CoreWeave Zero Trust AI Framework™ gives customers six layers of control over sensitive AI workloads, from encryption keys and support access to confidential computing and attestation. CoreWeave Cloud provides the capacity to run the most demanding workloads on infrastructure built for AI.
- Keep every AI production system owned, measured, and improving: Forge connects every stage of the AI loop (run, observe, curate, improve, and evaluate), and CoreWeave Mission Control gives teams visibility into how their infrastructure performs, so each version a team ships starts ahead of the last.
"The enterprises pulling ahead aren't the ones with the most pilots. They're the ones that decide who owns each AI system, where it runs, and how it gets better," said Andy Knobloch, Partner, Humatica. "Almost half of what runs in production started in the business, often with no sponsor and no budget. Leaders give those teams a shared platform to build on, then put real ownership behind what proves its value."
CoreWeave consistently delivers industry-leading performance, demonstrated by record-breaking MLPerf benchmark results in inference and training , its position as the only AI cloud to earn the top Platinum ranking in SemiAnalysis ClusterMAX™ three times in a row, and its #1 ranking for inference speed and price-performance for Moonshot AI's Kimi K2.6 and Kimi K2.7 Code in independent inference benchmarking conducted by Artificial Analysis.
The full white paper, including five practices for turning AI ambition into lasting value, is available here .
Methodology
The study combines more than 30 in-depth, non-attributable interviews with senior executives and investors, including leaders at Fortune 500 companies and leading private equity funds, with a research panel of 252 listed, private equity-backed, and family-owned enterprises across 14 industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. Panel enterprises were profiled from more than 1,900 public documents, including annual reports, regulatory filings, and investor materials. AI labs, AI and cloud vendors, startups, and companies with revenue below $50 million were excluded. Research was conducted between July and October 2026.
About CoreWeave
CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI ® . Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a fully integrated platform of technology and teams that enables innovators to move at the pace of innovation, building and scaling AI with confidence. Trusted by 9 of the 10 leading foundation model providers, CoreWeave serves as a force multiplier by combining superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate human discovery. Established in 2017, CoreWeave completed its public listing on Nasdaq (CRWV) in March 2025.
About Humatica
Humatica is a specialist advisor on operating model transformation to private equity funds and enterprises. It combines proprietary organizational benchmarks and analytics with hands-on support, helping leaders build organizations that deliver value and growth, including designing AI operating models that turn ambition into lasting competitive advantage. Humatica has offices in London, New York, Munich, Paris, Zurich, and Singapore.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261119829155/en/
Media contact
press@coreweave.com
press@humatica.com