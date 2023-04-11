PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES POSITIVE METALLURGICAL TEST RESULTS EXCEEDING 86% COPPER RECOVERY FOR THE LA ROMANA COPPER MINERALIZATION, SPAIN

Base MetalsInvesting News

Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2023 Results

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) senior management will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the company's first quarter 2023 results.

First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Webcast: www.hudbay.com
Dial in: 1-416-915-3239 or 1-800-319-4610

Hudbay plans to issue a news release containing the first quarter 2023 results on Monday, May 8, 2023 and post it on the company's website. An archived audio webcast of the call also will be available on Hudbay's website.

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a diversified mining company with long-life assets in North and South America. The company's Constancia operations in Cusco (Peru) produce copper with gold, silver and molybdenum by-products. Its Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) produce gold with copper, zinc and silver by-products. Hudbay has an organic pipeline that includes the Copper World project in Arizona and the Mason project in Nevada (United States), and its growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties it already controls, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Hudbay's mission is to create sustainable value through the acquisition, development and operation of high-quality, long-life deposits with exploration potential in jurisdictions that support responsible mining, and to see the regions and communities in which the company operates benefit from its presence. Further information about Hudbay can be found on www.hudbay.com .

For further information, please contact:

Candace Brûlé
Vice President, Investor Relations
(416) 814-4387
candace.brule@hudbay.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Hudbay MineralsHBM:CAHBMCopper Investing
HBM:CA,HBM
The Conversation (0)
NOVA ROYALTY COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ROYALTY ON HUDBAY'S COPPER WORLD AND ROSEMONT COPPER PROJECTS

NOVA ROYALTY COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ROYALTY ON HUDBAY'S COPPER WORLD AND ROSEMONT COPPER PROJECTS

TSXV: NOVR
OTCQB: NOVRF

(All dollar amounts are in United States Dollars unless otherwise indicated)

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Manitoba Mining Sector to See Boost from Global Lithium Demand

While other materials have seen unstable markets in the last year, demand for lithium has continued to rise in order to meet the demands of the lithium-ion battery market.

According to a recent CBC article, one of the jurisdictions that is seeing an uptick in lithium exploration activity is Manitoba’s Snow Lake region. Snow Lake sits 200 kilometers east of Flin Flon, another area in the province that is well known for lithium production. Companies like Snow Lake Resources and Far Resources (CSE:FAT) are leading the charge in exploring the Snow Lake region, showing a glimmer of hope and promise as the province faces ongoing employment challenges in its mining sector. This follows decisions from both Hudbay Minerals (TSX:HBM,NYSE:HBM) and Vale (NYSE:VALE) to reduce their activities in Manitoba.

Keep reading...Show less

Teck Confirms Receipt of Revised Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal from Glencore

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today confirmed that it has received a revised, unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Glencore plc, which would see that company acquire Teck.

Glencore's revised proposal appears to be largely unchanged, with the exception of a cash consideration alternative in lieu of shares in the proposed combined coal entity. The revised proposal does not provide an increase in the overall value to be received by Teck shareholders or appear to address material risks previously raised by Teck.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ero Copper to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results on May 8, 2023

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (the "Company") will publish its first quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Monday, May 8, 2023 after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 11:30am Eastern time (8:30am Pacific time).

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NOVA ROYALTY COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ADDITIONAL ROYALTY ON HUDBAY'S COPPER WORLD COMPLEX AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

TSXV: NOVR
OTCQB: NOVRF

(All dollar amounts are in United States Dollars unless otherwise indicated)

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Teck Reaffirms Benefits of Pending Separation

Planned separation maximizes value and unlocks a broader range of strategic opportunities

Rejected Glencore proposal is not actionable and bad for Teck shareholders

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Teck Provides Update on Q1 Steelmaking Coal Performance

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today provided its unaudited first quarter 2023 steelmaking coal sales volumes and realized prices.

"We achieved our quarterly sales guidance for steelmaking coal and continued to benefit from strong realized prices in the first quarter," said Jonathan Price, CEO. "Teck's high-margin steelmaking coal business continues to display its significant cash generating results and potential, further underscoring its value potential as the industry's leading pure play steelmaking coal business post separation."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ero Copper Demonstrates Significant Near-Term Growth in Updated 5-Year Outlook

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an updated five-year operating outlook, reflecting the Company's continued execution of ongoing strategic growth initiatives, including the forecasted first production from the Tucumã Operation in 2024 and first production utilizing the new external shaft at the Caraíba Operations' Pilar Mine in 2027.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Avalon Advanced Materials: Strategic Drilling Program Underway in Northwestern Ontario, CEO Clips Video

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Fabled Copper Corp.

Ur-Energy to Present April 19 at the Emerging Growth Conference

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Avalon Advanced Materials: Strategic Drilling Program Underway in Northwestern Ontario, CEO Clips Video

Base Metals Investing

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Fabled Copper Corp.

Energy Investing

Ur-Energy to Present April 19 at the Emerging Growth Conference

Resource Investing

Arch Resources to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on April 27

Potash Investing

SAGE POTASH CORP. ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF LAND PACKAGE IN POTASH-RICH PARADOX BASIN EXPANDING SAGE PLAIN PROJECT IN SOUTHERN UTAH

×