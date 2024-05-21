Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Hudbay Announces Election of Directors

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced that each of the ten individuals nominated for election as a director of Hudbay at the company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 21, 2024 was elected.

The detailed voting results are set out below:

Director Number of Votes
FOR 		Number of Votes
AGAINST 		Percentage of Votes
FOR
Carol T. Banducci 219,507,809 582,032 99.74%
Igor A. Gonzales 218,410,247 1,679,594 99.24%
Jeane L. Hull 218,904,619 1,185,221 99.46%
Carin S. Knickel 218,517,155 1,572,687 99.29%
Peter Kukielski 219,646,933 442,909 99.80%
George E. Lafond 219,406,938 682,904 99.69%
Stephen A. Lang 217,351,045 2,738,797 98.76%
Colin Osborne 219,713,395 376,447 99.83%
Paula C. Rogers 206,505,234 13,584,608 93.83%
David S. Smith 218,659,110 1,430,731 99.35%


About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a copper-focused mining company with three long-life operations and a world-class pipeline of copper growth projects in tier-one mining-friendly jurisdictions of Canada, Peru and the United States.

Hudbay's operating portfolio includes the Constancia mine in Cusco (Peru), the Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) and the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia (Canada). Copper is the primary metal produced by the company, which is complemented by meaningful gold production. Hudbay's growth pipeline includes the Copper World project in Arizona (United States), the Mason project in Nevada (United States), the Llaguen project in La Libertad (Peru) and several expansion and exploration opportunities near its existing operations.

The value Hudbay creates and the impact it has is embodied in its purpose statement: "We care about our people, our communities and our planet. Hudbay provides the metals the world needs. We work sustainably, transform lives and create better futures for communities." Hudbay's mission is to create sustainable value and strong returns by leveraging its core strengths in community relations, focused exploration, mine development and efficient operations.

For further information, please contact:

Candace Brûlé
Vice President, Investor Relations

(416) 814-4387
investor.relations@hudbay.com


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

×