HP Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings on November 24, 2026 and to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) will present a live audio webcast of a conference call to review financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended October 31, 2026 on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET 2:00 p.m. PT.
The webcast will be available at www.hp.com/investor/2026Q4Webcast
A replay of the audio webcast will be available at the same website shortly after the call and will remain available for approximately one year.
HP is also announcing their attendance at the following investor conferences:
- UBS Global Technology and AI Conference
Tuesday, December 1, 2026 – Scottsdale, AZ
With Ketan Patel, President of Personal Systems, including a fireside chat at 12:15pm PT / 3:15pm ET
A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at https://investor.hp.com/.
- Wells Fargo 10th Annual TMT Summit
Monday, December 7, 2026 – Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
- Barclays 24th Annual Global Technology Conference
Thursday, December 10, 2026 – San Francisco, CA
About HP Inc.
HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is a global technology leader redefining the Future of Work. Operating in more than 180 countries, HP delivers innovative and AI-powered devices, software, services and subscriptions that drive business growth and professional fulfillment. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com.
|HP Inc. Media Relations
MediaRelations@hp.com
|HP Inc. Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@hp.com
|www.hp.com/go/newsroom
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