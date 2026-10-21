HP Brings Ferrari's Creative Vision to Life for the Special Austin GP Livery

HP Brings Ferrari's Creative Vision to Life for the Special Austin GP Livery

News highlights:

  • The special Austin livery marks the latest expression of HP's partnership with Ferrari, advancing HP innovation in new ways to realize a complex design and generating knowledge for applications beyond motorsport.
  • HP technology underpins the journey from digital design to physical execution, spanning printing, materials, application and digital workflows.
  • The livery takes two distinct forms enabled by HP: a race-ready livery for Austin and a display car with hidden graphics revealed under ultraviolet light.

Today, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) revealed how HP technology and expertise helped bring to life Scuderia Ferrari HP's ambitious design for its special United States Grand Prix livery.

HP's printing and material capabilities enabled the production of two expressions of Ferrari's creative concept: a race livery for the cars competing in Austin and a dedicated display car featuring hidden graphics that fluoresce blue under ultraviolet light. Through the collaboration, HP advanced its technologies in new ways, generating insights for future customer challenges across industries.

Conceived and designed by Ferrari, the livery was realized through a close technical collaboration with HP and celebrates the pioneering work behind the design of the car. Inspired by the idea that every Ferrari begins as a line on paper, the livery reveals sketches, technical drawings and engineering details normally concealed beneath the bodywork, paying tribute to the people and processes behind performance.

HP print technology and race-proven vehicle wrapping expertise helped translate Ferrari's intricate graphics onto the Formula 1 car, enabling the design to flow seamlessly across its complex bodywork while withstanding the heat, handling and maintenance procedures scheduled throughout the race weekend.

"Our partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP pushes us to explore new possibilities for our technology," said Anneliese Olson, President, Imaging, Printing, and Solutions, HP Inc. "HP printing and color science engineers worked alongside Ferrari's designers and engineers from the outset, bringing together expertise from across HP to turn ambitious concepts into a race-ready reality and generate insights we can apply to future customer challenges."

"The livery celebrates the journey from idea to reality. Every Ferrari starts with creativity, sketches and engineering expertise long before the car reaches the track. Thanks to our collaboration with HP, we were able to bring that process to life visually and tell a story that reveals the craftsmanship and innovation behind the performance," said Silvia Cavallaro, Head of Color and Trim at Ferrari.

A Shared Ambition for Innovation

Developing the livery brought Ferrari teams in Maranello and HP engineers in Barcelona together through multiple rounds of testing and refinement. Guided by Ferrari's creative vision, the teams continually adapted materials and application techniques to achieve the final result.

For the race cars competing in Austin at the weekend, HP Latex technology and large format vehicle wrapping expertise reproduced Ferrari's blueprint graphics across the finished car.

To take the visual expression further, the teams also created a version of the livery for a dedicated display car. Hidden graphics were engineered to fluoresce blue under ultraviolet light, reinforcing the concept of revealing the work that normally remains unseen. Producing the effect required HP engineers to adapt an existing invisible blue ink for the HP Indigo 200K Digital Press and refine its application across the car's complex curves.

HP Z Workstations supported the digital design and engineering workflows used to prepare the livery, enabling Ferrari to transfer the creative onto the car's bodywork geometry before physical production.

New Possibilities Beyond the Racetrack

The development work has generated knowledge with potential opportunities beyond motorsport, including in packaging and commercial print.

Adapting invisible blue ink to the HP Indigo 200K platform provides a foundation for exploring further applications, including brand protection features in labels and flexible packaging. Testing new combinations of primers, inks and wrapping materials could also support future customer development projects.

For large format printing, the project showed how HP Latex technology and vehicle wrapping expertise can bring intricate designs to complex surfaces, withstanding demanding conditions including exposure to high temperatures, speeds and the operational demands of a Formula 1 race weekend. These capabilities also support specialist graphics environments requiring exceptional performance and precision.

Read more about the collaboration here.
To learn more about HP's partnership with Ferrari, visit hp.com/scuderiaferrari

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader redefining the Future of Work. Operating in more than 180 countries, HP delivers innovative and AI-powered devices, software, services and subscriptions that drive business growth and professional fulfillment. For more information, please visit HP.com.

Media Contacts
HP Media Relations: MediaRelations@hp.com
HP.com/go/newsroom


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