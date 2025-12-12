Homerun Resources Inc. Files for Closing of $3m Private Placement Financing

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its July 24, 2025, September 22, 2025 and October 6, 2025 news releases the Company has filed documents with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") seeking final approval of its $1.00 unit ("Unit") private placement financing (the "Financing"), for total aggregate gross proceeds of $3,128,384.

Further, the Company has closed a second and final tranche of the Financing for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,560,384 and will issue 1,560,384 Units, for a total of 3,128,384 Units issued in the first and second tranches, each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"), the warrants being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of CA$1.30 for 24 months. The Warrants will be subject to the right of the Company to accelerate the exercise period of the warrants if shares of the company close at or above CA$2 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days.

Proceeds from the financing will be used for project payments, continuing development of the Company's projects and general working capital. In connection with the Financing and on receipt of Exchange approval, the Company will pay cash finder's fees of $31,150 and issue 31,150 Non-Transferable Broker Warrants. All securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a four-month and one-day hold period.

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com / www.homerunenergy.com)

Homerun is building the silica-powered backbone of the energy transition across four focused verticals: Silica, Solar, Energy Storage, and Energy Solutions. Anchored by a unique high-purity low-iron silica resource in Bahia, Brazil, Homerun transforms raw silica into essential products and technologies that accelerate clean power adoption and deliver durable shareholder value.

  • ⁠Silica: Secure supply and processing of high-purity low-iron silica for mission-critical applications, enabling premium solar glass and advanced energy materials.
  • Solar: Development of Latin America's first dedicated 1,000 tonne per day high-efficiency solar glass plant and the commercialization of antimony-free solar glass designed for next-generation photovoltaic performance.
  • Energy Storage: Advancement of long-duration, silica-based thermal storage systems and related technologies to decarbonize industrial heat and unlock grid flexibility.
  • ⁠Energy Solutions: AI-enabled energy management, control systems, and turnkey electrification solutions that reduce costs and optimize renewable generation for commercial and industrial customers.

With disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to best-in-class ESG practices, Homerun is focused on converting milestones into markets-creating a scalable, vertically integrated platform for clean energy manufacturing in the Americas.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"

Brian Leeners, CEO & Director
brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)

Tyler Muir, Investor Relations
info@homerunresources.com / +1 306-690-8886 (WhatsApp)

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE
The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277839

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

HMR:CC
Homerun Resources
