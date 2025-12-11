Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Positive Results of Confirmation Testing by Minerali Industriali Engineering on the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand for the Manufacture of Antimony-Free Solar Glass

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Positive Results of Confirmation Testing by Minerali Industriali Engineering on the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand for the Manufacture of Antimony-Free Solar Glass

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

  • MIE has successfully completed testing, confirming suitability of Santa Maria Eterna silica sand for high quality, antimony-free glass manufacturing.
  • Initial material quality is extremely high allowing for minimal upgrades to achieve the technical requirements for solar glass manufacturing.

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received a Lab Scale Treatment Test Report from Minerali Industriali Engineering Srl ("MIE" and MIE Report) (see press release from November 18th, 2025) of the high purity, low iron silica sand from Santa Maria Eterna, Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil, confirming its application for the manufacture of antimony-free solar glass. This work is a key third-party deliverable under the Company's ongoing Bankable Feasibility Study.

As previously announced, Homerun has completed a 43-101 compliant Technical Report with Mineral Resource Estimate containing a preliminary resource of 25.56 Mt Measured and 38.35Mt Inferred of high-purity silica sand (>99.6% SiO2). This Mineral Resource Estimate is from only one of the three assets controlled by Homerun in the District.

Please view NI 43-101 Technical Report here: https://homerunresources.com/ni-43-101-belmonte/

The MIE Report starts with a characterization of the unwashed raw silica sand, which confirms the inherent low-contaminant nature of this unique material, with purity of 99.7% and only 24ppm of Iron/Fe.

Two sets of tests are conducted: (1) the basic solution, consisting of wet screening; and (2) the complete solution, consisting of attrition washing and grain size classification, gravimetric separation and magnetic separation. XRF analysis was performed on all treatment outputs:

  1. The basic solution showed a reduction of almost all residual contaminants within the desired range (Iron/Fe was reduced to 14 ppm), and only one contaminant was slightly above the desired range (Titanium/Ti).
  2. The complete solution test showed 100% compliance on the first stage (attrition washing and screening), with Iron/Fe reduced to 8ppm and all other contaminants well below acceptable ranges.

These results are encouraging, confirming that very simple silica sand processing techniques meet or exceed the required specifications.

"These results confirm our initial expectations, that mother nature has performed most of the work needed to make the Santa Maria Eterna silica sand a very unique material, giving Homerun an important competitive edge in the production of antimony-free solar glass," stated Armando Farhate, COO of Homerun.

About Minerali Industriali Engineering Srl (https://www.mineraliengineering.it/)

With over 100 years of experience in the mining processing sector, Minerali Industriali Engineering is the ideal partner for the treatment of non-metallic ores, especially for the wet and dry dressing of silica sand. Solution 360: MIE offers a treatment solution for raw materials from the very first step, the geological survey of the deposit and analysis of relevant samples, to the final realization of the turnkey plant, passing from the engineering and design of each single treatment process and machine. MIE can also support its customers during the start-up stage and through personnel training. Cooperating with the leading credit institutions, we are also available to study financial solutions with our customers.

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com / www.homerunenergy.com)

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) is building the silica-powered backbone of the energy transition across four focused verticals: Silica, Solar, Energy Storage, and Energy Solutions. Anchored by a unique high-purity low-iron silica resource in Bahia, Brazil, Homerun transforms raw silica into essential products and technologies that accelerate clean power adoption and deliver durable shareholder value.

  • ⁠Silica: Secure supply and processing of high-purity low-iron silica for mission-critical applications, enabling premium solar glass and advanced energy materials.
  • Solar: Development of Latin America's first dedicated 1,000 tonne per day high-efficiency solar glass plant and the commercialization of antimony-free solar glass designed for next-generation photovoltaic performance.
  • Energy Storage: Advancement of long-duration, silica-based thermal storage systems and related technologies to decarbonize industrial heat and unlock grid flexibility.
  • ⁠Energy Solutions: AI-enabled energy management, control systems, and turnkey electrification solutions that reduce costs and optimize renewable generation for commercial and industrial customers.

With disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to best-in-class ESG practices, Homerun is focused on converting milestones into markets—creating a scalable, vertically integrated platform for clean energy manufacturing in the Americas.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"

Brian Leeners, CEO & Director
brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)

Tyler Muir, Investor Relations
info@homerunresources.com / +1 306-690-8886 (WhatsApp)

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277724

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Homerun ResourcesHMR:CCTSXV:HMRTech Investing
HMR:CC
Homerun Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Homerun Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Homerun Resources (TSXV:HMR)

Homerun Resources

Establishing a vertically integrated leader in high-purity silica for solar & energy markets

Establishing a vertically integrated leader in high-purity silica for solar & energy markets Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Multi-Process Testing Results for Santa Maria Eterna High-Purity Silica Sand Project

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Multi-Process Testing Results for Santa Maria Eterna High-Purity Silica Sand Project

Independent German Testing Firm Dorfner Anzaplan Confirms Multiple High-Value Markets Across Multiple Alternative Purification Routes KEY HIGHLIGHTS: ULTRA-LOW STARTING IMPURITIES - CONFIRMING RAW WASHED SILICA QUALITYHomerun's washed raw silica sand from its Santa Maria Eterna silica deposit... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Closes $6M Financing with Institutional Investor Sorbie Bornholm LP

Homerun Resources Inc. Closes $6M Financing with Institutional Investor Sorbie Bornholm LP

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its financing, previously announced on June 16, 2025, with an arm's length institutional investor, Sorbie Bornholm LP (the "Investor") for aggregate proceeds of... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Engagement of Jiri Skopek as Corporate Development Advisor for the Strategic Commercialization of the Enduring Long Duration Energy Storage System Integrated with "The Hub" AI Energy Management Platform

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Engagement of Jiri Skopek as Corporate Development Advisor for the Strategic Commercialization of the Enduring Long Duration Energy Storage System Integrated with "The Hub" AI Energy Management Platform

Homerun Energy USA, Inc. ("Homerun" or the "Company") a newly formed 100% owned subsidiary of Homerun Resources, Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) is pleased to announce the engagement of Jiri Skopek as Corporate Development Advisor for the strategic development and commercialization of... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Executes NREL Enduring Thermal Energy Storage Global Intellectual Property Agreement Including New Patent Application and EMS Integration

Homerun Resources Inc. Executes NREL Enduring Thermal Energy Storage Global Intellectual Property Agreement Including New Patent Application and EMS Integration

KEY POINTSHomerun Energy USA, Inc. has executed a global Intellectual Property Agreement, or option agreement, with Alliance for Sustainable Energy LLC., the manager and operator of the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) covering the intellectual property... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Listing of Its Shares on Tradegate Exchange in Germany Increasing European and International Market Liquidity

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Listing of Its Shares on Tradegate Exchange in Germany Increasing European and International Market Liquidity

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the Tradegate Exchange in Germany, one of Europe's most liquid retail-focused trading platforms, significantly expanding the Company's... Keep Reading...
HyProMag USA Finalizes Long Term Lease for Dallas-Fort Worth Rare Earth Magnet Recycling and Manufacturing Hub

HyProMag USA Finalizes Long Term Lease for Dallas-Fort Worth Rare Earth Magnet Recycling and Manufacturing Hub

Milestone Advances U.S. and Secures Location for Flagship Texas Facility Supporting Domestic Critical-Minerals Supply Chains VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note today's press... Keep Reading...
Hand pointing at glowing sun over rising stock chart, cityscape background.

Tech Weekly: S&P 500 Closes Near Record Ahead of Fed Interest Rate Decision

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the markets. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Canadian flag graph with fluctuating stock market chart.

Will Canada’s 2025 Budget Boost Productivity? Experts Weigh In

Canada’s 2025 federal budget arrives at a pivotal moment for the country’s economic trajectory. Facing a decades-long productivity challenge, the government aims to reinvigorate growth through carefully targeted investment incentives and strategic reforms.Rather than broad fiscal stimulus, the... Keep Reading...
2025 AGM - Chairman's Address

2025 AGM - Chairman's Address

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced 2025 AGM - Chairman's AddressDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces First Commercial Installation of "The Hub" AI Energy Management System on a Risen Battery Storage Asset

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces First Commercial Installation of "The Hub" AI Energy Management System on a Risen Battery Storage Asset

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is proud to announce the successful first commercial installation of its proprietary energy management system, "The Hub," on a Risen battery energy storage system (BESS) at a customer site, marking a key... Keep Reading...
CoTec Investment Magiron Completes Pilot Plant Tests, Achieving Exceptional Recovery Rates

CoTec Investment Magiron Completes Pilot Plant Tests, Achieving Exceptional Recovery Rates

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note that its ~16.5% investment, MagIron LLC ("MagIron"), today announced the successful completion of its comprehensive independent... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Homerun Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Homerun Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Locksley Commences Engineering Partner Selection Process for Its Desert Antimony Mine

RZOLV Technologies Appoints Mary Ellen Thorburn to the Board of Directors; Announces the Retirement of Darryl Yea

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Ideally Positioned for Significant Explorer-to-Producer Transition

Bold Ventures Closes $378,000 Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Commences Engineering Partner Selection Process for Its Desert Antimony Mine

Cleantech Investing

RZOLV Technologies Appoints Mary Ellen Thorburn to the Board of Directors; Announces the Retirement of Darryl Yea

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Ideally Positioned for Significant Explorer-to-Producer Transition

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Closes $378,000 Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Announces Positive Prefeasibility Study for Cerro del Gallo with Significant Expansion Potential

Gold Investing

American Eagle Extends South Zone Discovery by over 300 Metres; Returns 91 m of 1.53% CuEq Within 167 m of 1.06% CuEq

Gold Investing

Menzies Mineral Resource increases 22% to 0.7Moz @ 1.5g/t