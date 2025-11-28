Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Listing of Its Shares on Tradegate Exchange in Germany Increasing European and International Market Liquidity

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the Tradegate Exchange in Germany, one of Europe's most liquid retail-focused trading platforms, significantly expanding the Company's access to European and international capital markets at a strategically opportune time for critical minerals and renewable energy investments. You can find Homerun's listing with the following:

ISIN: CA43758P1080 | WKN: A3CYRW | Symbol: 5ZE.

The Tradegate listing complements Homerun's existing listings on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange (HMR), the OTCQB in the United States (HMRFF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

This listing comes at a pivotal moment as European investors intensify their search for secure, sustainable sources of critical materials essential to the continent's energy transition. Europe faces unprecedented supply chain vulnerabilities in critical minerals, with the EU currently relying on imports for over 60% of solar photovoltaic modules and lacking domestic production capacity to meet 2025 renewable energy targets. The European Commission's Critical Raw Materials Act has established ambitious benchmarks, 10% extraction, 40% processing, and 25% recycling by 2030 - creating substantial demand for companies like Homerun that can deliver secure, Western Hemisphere supply of high-purity materials.

Homerun's vertically integrated strategy, spanning high-purity silica production, solar glass manufacturing, energy storage, and AI-powered energy solutions directly addresses Europe's most pressing supply chain concerns. The Company's high-purity, low-iron silica resource in Bahia, Brazil, enables the production of 100% antimony-free solar glass, positioning Homerun at the forefront of a regulatory shift as European standards increasingly prohibit antimony use in solar components. Germany's latest photovoltaic manufacturing guidelines and the EU's Ecolabel directive are establishing new environmental boundaries that favor Homerun's antimony-free glass technology.

The Company's engagement of DTEC PMP GmbH to complete a Bankable Feasibility Study for Latin America's first dedicated high-efficiency solar glass manufacturing facility with completion expected in Q1 2026 provides European investors with a clear pathway to project financing and cash flow generation. This timeline compresses what typically takes three to five years into just one year, demonstrating execution velocity that appeals to growth-oriented capital.

Enhanced Liquidity and Investor Access

The Tradegate Exchange, operated by Tradegate AG, specializes in executing private investor orders and manages over 10,000 German and international stocks and exchange-traded products. Trading hours from 7:30 AM to 10:00 PM Berlin time allow European investors to respond to market developments well beyond traditional exchange hours, while no transaction fees and tight spreads reduce trading costs. In the first half of 2025, Tradegate achieved record turnover of EUR 247.8 billion with over 34 million transactions, demonstrating the platform's liquidity and investor engagement.

Canadian junior mining companies with dual listings in German markets have consistently experienced significant trading volume increases. Analysis shows that companies with Tradegate listings can see 22% to 45% of total trading volume occurring through German exchanges, substantially expanding overall liquidity and market awareness.

About Homerun

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) is building the silica-powered backbone of the energy transition across four focused verticals: Silica, Solar, Energy Storage, and Energy Solutions. Anchored by a unique high-purity low-iron silica resource in Bahia, Brazil, Homerun transforms raw silica into essential products and technologies that accelerate clean power adoption and deliver durable shareholder value.

  • ⁠Silica: Secure supply and processing of high-purity low-iron silica for mission-critical applications, enabling premium solar glass and advanced energy materials.

  • Solar: Development of Latin America's first dedicated 1,000 tonne per day high-efficiency solar glass plant and the commercialization of antimony-free solar glass designed for next-generation photovoltaic performance.

  • Energy Storage: Advancement of long-duration, silica-based thermal storage systems and related technologies to decarbonize industrial heat and unlock grid flexibility.

  • ⁠Energy Solutions: AI-enabled energy management, control systems, and turnkey electrification solutions that reduce costs and optimize renewable generation for commercial and industrial customers.

With disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to best-in-class ESG practices, Homerun is focused on converting milestones into markets-creating a scalable, vertically integrated platform for clean energy manufacturing in the Americas.

