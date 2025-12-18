Homerun Resources Inc. 100% Owned Subsidiary Homerun Energy SRL Recognized as Key Innovator by European Commission's Innovation Radar

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Homerun Energy SRL, a 100% owned subsidiary of Homerun Resources has been officially recognised as a Key Innovator by the European Commission's Innovation Radar for its contribution to a high-impact innovation developed within the E.T.COMPACT project, funded under the Horizon Europe programme.

The innovation, titled "NIR-Optimized Flexible CIGS Modules for Propellant Less Solar Propulsion System," has been analysed by the Innovation Radar and assessed as:

  • Market Maturity: Business Ready
  • Market Creation Potential: High

These results highlight the innovation's strong commercial readiness and its potential to open new markets, particularly in energy applications.

Homerun Energy played a central role in the development of this technology and has been identified by the European Commission as a Key Innovator, recognising the company's technical leadership and contribution to transforming cutting-edge research into market-ready solutions.

"This recognition by the European Commission's Innovation Radar is an important milestone for Homerun Energy," said Luca Sorbello, CEO of Homerun Energy. "It confirms not only the technological maturity of the perovskite photovoltaic solutions developed within E.T.COMPACT, but also its strong potential to reach the market and create real impact. We are proud to contribute to a European project that advances innovation in sustainable energies."

The Innovation Radar is a European Commission initiative designed to identify high-potential innovations and innovators emerging from EU-funded research projects, helping bridge the gap between research, industry, and market deployment. Through its participation in E.T.COMPACT, Homerun Energy continues to strengthen its position as an innovative company at the forefront of advanced energy contributing to Europe's strategic autonomy and technological leadership.

About E.T.COMPACT

E.T.COMPACT is an EU-funded EIC Pathfinder project (2024-2027) developing a compact, propellant-less in-space propulsion and energy system based on electrodynamic tether technology powered by solar energy. The project aims to demonstrate a novel photovoltaic tether that can simultaneously generate power and provide propulsion, enabling more sustainable and cost-effective space missions. It is based on advanced thin-film photovoltaic technologies, including tandem PVK/CIGS solar cells, optimised for space applications with high efficiency, low mass, and high power-to-weight ratios.

For more information, please visit:
www.homerunenergy.com or https://etpack.eu/e-t-compact/

HOMERUN CLOSES $3M PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING WITH TSXV APPROVAL

Further to Homerun's July 24, 2025, September 22, 2025, October 6, 2025, and December 12, 2025 news releases, the Company has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and has now closed $1.00 unit ("Unit") private placement financing (the "Financing"), for total aggregate gross proceeds of $3,128,384.

The Company has issued a total of 3,128,384 Units, each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"), the warrants being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of CA$1.30 for 24 months. The Warrants will be subject to the right of the Company to accelerate the exercise period of the warrants if shares of the company close at or above CA$2 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days.

Proceeds from the financing will be used for project payments, continuing development of the Company's projects and general working capital. In connection with the Financing and on receipt of Exchange approval, the Company will pay cash finder's fees of $31,150 and issue 31,150 Non-Transferable Broker Warrants. All securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a four-month and one-day hold period.

About Homerun Energy (www.homerunenergy.com)

Homerun Energy is a 100% owned subsidiary of Homerun Resources Inc. and is a forward-looking clean energy technology company focused on accelerating the global transition to sustainable energy. The company develops and delivers advanced energy solutions - including high-efficiency Perovskite solar systems, battery storage technologies, smart EV charging infrastructure, and AI-driven energy management platforms - tailored for commercial and industrial (B2B) markets.

Driven by a mission to combine innovation, sustainability and practical energy transformation, the company integrates hardware, software and advanced materials to optimize energy generation, storage and use, helping businesses reduce costs and environmental impact.

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com / www.homerunenergy.com)

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) is building the silica-powered backbone of the energy transition across four focused verticals: Silica, Solar, Energy Storage, and Energy Solutions. Anchored by a unique high-purity low-iron silica resource in Bahia, Brazil, Homerun transforms raw silica into essential products and technologies that accelerate clean power adoption and deliver durable shareholder value.

  • ⁠Silica: Secure supply and processing of high-purity low-iron silica for mission-critical applications, enabling premium solar glass and advanced energy materials.
  • Solar: Development of Latin America's first dedicated 1,000 tonne per day high-efficiency solar glass plant and the commercialization of antimony-free solar glass designed for next-generation photovoltaic performance.
  • Energy Storage: Advancement of long-duration, silica-based thermal storage systems and related technologies to decarbonize industrial heat and unlock grid flexibility.
  • ⁠Energy Solutions: AI-enabled energy management, control systems, and turnkey electrification solutions that reduce costs and optimize renewable generation for commercial and industrial customers.

With disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to best-in-class ESG practices, Homerun is focused on converting milestones into markets-creating a scalable, vertically integrated platform for clean energy manufacturing in the Americas.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"

Brian Leeners, CEO & Director
brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)

Tyler Muir, Investor Relations
info@homerunresources.com / +1 306-690-8886 (WhatsApp)

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Homerun Resources
