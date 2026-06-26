HLS Therapeutics Reports Annual Meeting Results

HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX: HLS,OTC:HLTRF), a pharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet needs in the treatment of psychiatric disorders and cardiovascular disease, announces voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held in a virtual format on June 26, 2026.

A total of 17,355,806 Common Shares, or 55.49% of the total Common Shares issued and outstanding, were voted based on proxies and votes received at the meeting. Details of the voting by individual director were as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes Cast

FOR

% of Vote Cast

FOR

Votes

WITHHELD

% of Votes

WITHHELD

John Welborn

16,086,394

99.28

117,463

0.72

Craig Millian

15,210,417

93.87

993,440

6.13

John Hanna

14,260,103

88.00

1,943,754

12.00

Rodney Hill

12,355,669

76.25

3,848,188

23.75

Norma Beauchamp

10,692,035

65.98

5,511,822

34.02

Kyle Dempsey

13,301,086

82.09

2,902,771

17.91

Christian Roy

14,318,102

88.36

1,885,755

11.64

Christine Elliott

15,197,317

93.79

1,006,540

6.21

HLS also confirms that shareholders approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditors with 16,273,112 votes (93.76%) cast "for" and 1,082,694 votes (6.24%) withheld.

Shareholders also approved the long-term incentive plan for the Company, with 16,802,842 votes (99.25%) cast "for" and 121,015 votes (0.75%) cast against.

ABOUT HLS Therapeutics INC.
Formed in 2015, HLS is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late-stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS's focus is on products targeting psychiatric disorders and cardiovascular therapeutic areas. HLS's management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com

SOURCE HLS Therapeutics Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2026/26/c3294.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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