Hitachi Vantara Collaborates with Supermicro to Deliver Superior Performance and Scale for Mission-Critical Applications and Enterprise AI

Strategic agreement joins Supermicro's AI compute capabilities with VSP One unified storage platform and Hitachi iQ portfolio to power modern AI, GenAI and data lakehouse initiatives
Hitachi Vantara the data storage, infrastructure and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced it is working towards a strategic partnership with Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI), a total IT solution provider for AI, cloud, storage and 5Gedge. The collaboration combines Supermicro's GPU and AI compute capabilities with the performance and scale of Hitachi Vantara's Virtual Storage Platform One (VSP One), giving enterprises a powerful foundation for driving AI infrastructure, mission-critical applications and data-intensive workloads. The parties are finalizing terms of an agreement that would enable Supermicro to sell VSP One to its customers, and Hitachi Vantara will be able to sell Supermicro servers, storage, GPUs and hardware systems, broadening availability through established channels.
Enterprises are under pressure from explosive data growth and rising expectations for AI-driven insights. A recent survey found that 85% of organizations are already leveraging data lakehouses for AI model development, and 67% expect to run the majority of their analytics on lakehouses within the next three years, up from 55% today. Still, many face hurdles including fragmented systems, slow data movement and rising costs that make scaling AI difficult. By bringing compute and data together with enterprise-class support, Hitachi Vantara and Supermicro are helping customers streamline their infrastructure and get more out of their AI investments.
At the center of the collaboration is VSP One, Hitachi Vantara's unified data platform that brings block, file, object and software-defined storage into a single architecture. Customers and partners can see benefits across a range of data storage needs. For example, VSP One Block with Supermicro servers combines an all-flash architecture that delivers high throughput, low latency and high IOPS storage to power mission-critical applications and AI training workloads. VSP One SDS extends those capabilities with software-defined deployments across hybrid cloud environments. VSP One Object features industry-first native support for Amazon S3 Tables and advanced data intelligence services, enabling customers to move unstructured data into structured tables. This allows enterprises to run performance analytics directly on open-format data without complex data movement, loading or extraction – making it easier to scale and adapt for modern data lakehouse architectures.
"The convergence of Supermicro's leadership in AI compute with the scale and resiliency of Hitachi Vantara's VSP One platform marks an important step in building the foundation that will guide the future of enterprise AI," said Sheila Rohra , chief executive officer, Hitachi Vantara . "As data volumes explode, bringing compute and data closer together will enable scalable workload support without disruption. Coupled with enterprise-class service and support, we are helping organizations gain better control over their data so they can unlock new sources of value and lead in the era of AI-driven business."
VSP One also serves as the foundation for Hitachi iQ, the company's AI and data orchestration portfolio, to optimize data workflows for advanced AI. By pairing VSP One's unified data services with Supermicro's high-performance compute and GPU acceleration in Hitachi iQ, businesses can address different data management requirements for enhanced data processing, governance and protection. This not only ensures compute and data remain tightly aligned, it improves visibility across workloads for faster insights, giving enterprises a more complete approach to infrastructure to support AI initiatives. As a result, Hitachi iQ represents a complete infrastructure solution for AI and GenAI, analytics, and data lake environments across a range of industry-specific use cases.
"Supermicro and Hitachi are collaborating to help enterprises accelerate their adoption and use of AI," said Vik Malyala , president and managing director, EMEA and senior vice president, Technology and AI, Supermicro . "Our AI-optimized, compute, and storage servers leverage advanced GPUs, CPUs, and NVME's. Combined with Hitachi Vantara's enterprise data management platform and Hitachi iQ portfolio options will support compute-intensive workloads for dynamic vertical applications yielding better performance and efficiency for customers."
The companies anticipate making these technologies available through global channels, including VSP One Block, VSP One SDS and VSP One Object. VSP One can also be managed through the VSP 360 unified control plane, which integrates data management tools across a storage environment to monitor key performance indicators, including storage capacity utilization and overall system health. Channel partners will also benefit, with Supermicro partners gaining an expanded lineup of enterprise block storage and support, and Hitachi Vantara partners accessing timely GPU server delivery in Hitachi iQ.
About Hitachi Vantara
Hitachi Vantara is transforming the way data fuels innovation. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., Hitachi Vantara provides the data foundation the world's leading innovators rely on. Through data storage, infrastructure systems, cloud management and digital expertise, the company helps customers build the foundation for sustainable business growth. To learn more, visit www.hitachivantara.com .
About Hitachi, Ltd.
Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates globally in four sectors – Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries – and the Strategic SIB Business Unit for new growth businesses. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi generates value from integrating data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2024 (ended March 31, 2025 ) totaled 9,783.3 billion yen , with 618 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 280,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com.
HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.
