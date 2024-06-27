Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

ChemX Materials

HiPurA® HPA Pilot Plant Early-Stage Commissioning Commenced

ChemX Materials Limited (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian high purity critical materials developer, is pleased to announce that it has begun early-stage commissioning of the leach circuit within the innovative HiPurA® High Purity Alumina (HPA) 24tpa Pilot Plant in O’Connor, Western Australia.

The leach circuit is a key part of ChemX’s unique flowsheet and comprises the first part of the patented, HiPurA® purification process. It takes the aluminous chemical feedstock and sufficiently upgrades its purity for the solvent extraction (SX) stage.

CMX Operations Manager (Russell Vallis) in front of the commissioned leach circuit

Figure 1 – CMX Operations Manager (Russell Vallis) pictured in front of the commissioned leach circuit


ChemX, CEO Peter Lee said: “Our 24tpa HiPurA® HPA Pilot Plant is starting to rapidly take shape, and we are pleased to have commissioned the leach circuit. Achieving this milestone delivers on our commitment to commence early-stage commissioning in Q2 of the 2024 calendar year”.

“Structural, mechanical, piping (SMP) activities are progressing well with electrical and control infrastructures accelerating ahead. As with any project integration, key work scopes require careful planning and the HiPurA® HPA Pilot Plant is on track to achieve operational readiness toward the end of the next quarter”.

” We look forward to sharing further commissioning updates in the coming months as we advance towards full Pilot Plant commissioning”.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from ChemX Materials, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:cmxtechnology stockstechnology investingmanganese investingrare earth investingRare Earth Investing
CMX:AU
ChemX Materials
The Conversation (0)
ChemX Materials (ASX:CMX)

ChemX Materials


Keep reading...Show less
CuFe Limited (ASX:CUF)

CuFe Limited


Keep reading...Show less
Bastion Minerals

More High Grade with up to 60% Heavy REE (HREE) - Gyttorp

Bastion Minerals Ltd (ASX:BMO or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its high-grade REE and copper project in Sweden, the Gyttorp nr 100 project (Gyttorp Project or Gyttorp) and regarding the granting of additional applications.

Keep reading...Show less
Enova Mining Limited

Exceptional Clay Hosted Rare Earth Grades Intersected at Poços

Enova Mining Ltd (ASX: ENV) is pleased to announce high grade REE assay results from sampling at Poços1

Keep reading...Show less
Business people shaking hands.

Former GM Leader Joins Energy Fuels to Boost Rare Earths Operations

Energy Fuels (TSX:EFR,NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) announced the appointment of Debra Bennethum, formerly of General Motors (GM) (NYSE:GM), as director of critical minerals and strategic supply chain.

According to a Monday (June 17) release, Bennethum brings extensive expertise from her tenure at GM, where she worked to ensure secure supply of key EV materials, including rare earths and critical battery minerals.

Her role included finding and vetting suppliers, as well as leading negotiations for long-term supply deals. Bennethum also managed investment projects worth over US$1.5 billion, forging strategic partnerships for GM.

Keep reading...Show less
CuFe Ltd

47.1% Niobium and 9.01% Tantalum Identified in Columbite Rock Chip at North Dam

CuFe Ltd (ASX: CUF) (CuFe or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the following exploration activities within E15/1495 at North Dam.

Keep reading...Show less
Norwegian flag on map.

Norwegian Explorer Reports Europe’s Largest Rare Earths Deposit

After three years of exploration, Rare Earths Norway announced the discovery of Europe's largest rare earths deposit at the Fen carbonatite complex in Telemark County, Norway.

The find is expected to reshape the supply landscape for these critical materials in the region.

Rare Earths Norway unveiled a maiden mineral resource estimate for Fen on June 6. It shows that the complex hosts 559 million metric tons (MT) of mineralized material at 1.57 percent total rare earth oxides.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

CORRECTION BY ACCESSWIRE: CoTec Announces Initial Mineral Resource and Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Lac Jeannine Iron Tailings Project, Québec, Canada

Cardiol Therapeutics Reports Results of 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Wide Open Agriculture: Creating Food Ingredients that Build a Better Future for People

Related News

