Highland Copper to Present at Upcoming Events

Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSXV: HI,OTC:HDRSF; OTCQB: HDRSF) ("Highland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Barry O'Shea, Highland Copper's CEO, will attend and present at the following conferences:

Noble Virtual Equity Conference (Virtual)
Date: Wednesday, February 4, 2026
Presentation Time: 8:30 – 8:55 AM ET
Available for 1x1 meetings

OTC Markets Metals & Mining Investor Conference (Virtual)
Date: Tuesday, February 10, 2026
Presentation Time: 12:00 – 12:30 PM ET
Available for 1x1 meetings

Emerging Growth Conference (Virtual)
Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Presentation Time: 2:55 – 3:05 PM ET
Available for 1x1 meetings

Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2026 Mining Showcase (Toronto)
Date: February 26 to 27, 2026
Available for 1x1 meetings

PDAC (Toronto)
Date: March 1 to 4, 2026
Presentation Time: Monday, March 2, 2026, 11:02 AM ET
Booth: 2422B (March 3 and 4)
Available for 1x1 meetings

For live online event and events where the Company presents, investors are invited to interact and ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the events on the days of the conferences, archived webcast will also be made available after the event where applicable.

About Highland Copper Company

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. The Company owns the Copperwood deposit through long-term mineral leases and 34% of the White Pine North project through a joint venture with Kinterra Copper USA LLC. The Company also owns surface rights securing access to the Copperwood deposit and providing space for infrastructure at Copperwood as required. The Company has 738,188,122 common shares issued and outstanding. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "HI" and trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under symbol "HDRSF".

More information about the Company is available on the Company's website at www.highlandcopper.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information or media requests, please contact:

Highland Copper Company Inc.
Email: info@highlandcopper.com   
Website: www.highlandcopper.com  
Phone: (450) 677-2455


